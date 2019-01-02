Clark County families get together for Christmas

CLARK COUNTY—New snow has fallen in our area. After a windy Christmas Day that melted snow and then made icy conditions, the new snow is welcome.
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said that the city workers have been sanding roads over black ice. She also said that the next City Council meeting will be on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.
A recent federal government shutdown resulted in the closures of the US Forest Service in Dubois and the US Sheep Experiment Station.
Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy John Clements had a part in the largest marijuana bust in Idaho. He, along with Idaho State Police officers, pulled over a horse trailer pulled by a truck that had over 800 pounds of marijuana. It has an estimated value of more than $3 million. The driver was arrested and held in the Clark County jail.
Allyn and Jan May of Dubois loaded a hay wagon with singers of many ages on Christmas Eve. They drove around town and sang Christmas songs for happy recipients of the musical treat.
Lucy Thomas, who is now 88, has had visits in Dubois from her children throughout the holiday season. Her daughter Cara Lords, who lives in Blackfoot, visited her mom before Christmas. Later in the week, Lucy’s son Peri and his wife Cheryl visited from McCammon. Lucy said she misses her days of cross-country skiing. She welcomes visits from anyone who stops in.
Spencer Grill owner Paul Williams said that it has been cold and windy in that part of Clark County.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois stayed with her daughter Vicky Beckman and family in Roberts area for Christmas. They gathered for Christmas Day with Bonnie’s grandson Sedar Beckman and his wife Danna.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois went to a family gathering on Christmas Eve with family members at the home of Joe & Nicole Slagowski in Hamer. On Christmas Day she had dinner with her son Blake, his wife Lisa and family in Hamer. Betty’s daughter Laura and grandson Dirk Tavenner were also there for Christmas dinner.
Donna Thomas of Dubois spent Christmas with her daughter Shelli Bardsley and family in Pocatello. She said the roads that day were very slick and required slow driving.
Dusty and Susie Shifflett were happy to have a visit from son Cory. The Shifflett family lives in lower Medicine Lodge.
Kerri Ellis of Dubois got to see her children in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for Christmas. Her son Zeb flew in from Los Angeles to visit all of them there.
Bev and Steve Gilger took in a movie in Idaho Falls on Christmas Day. They went to see “The Mule,” a movie starring Clint Eastwood.
The families of Elio and Elvira Ruiz, including Noe & Erika Perez, and Mario and Lupe Marquez, had Christmas Dinner together in Dubois at the Ruiz home.
Dave and Annette Zweifel of Dubois spent Christmas with their daughter Kim Milloway and her family in Mud Lake.
Jeremie and Misty Neville of Hamer hosted a family gathering on Dec. 23 to welcome home their daughter Camas. She has been in France working at a school to teach Natural Horsemanship. Family and friends had an afternoon with French bread, cheeses, and other good food. Camas presented some of her photos from her time in France (and her travels to other European countries). She will go to work on a ranch in Kuna in the new year. After that she will resume her studies at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
Clark County High School graduates who are now missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Payton Shenton, Brayson Bramwell, and Matt Murdock, got to call home for Christmas. Shenton and Bramwell are serving missions in Arizona. Murdock is serving a mission in Mexico.
A facelift has taken place in the basement at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Many people have worked to put in a new drain system there and to repair flood damage. The church had a presentation of songs from a traditional Mexican Posada by the Manuel and Vicky Hernandez family on Dec. 23. There was also a reading from the Holy Bible about Christ’s birth done by Sunday School students. After that, a lunch took place in the newly refurbished basement. Many thanks to all who helped with the project.
Clark County schools are out until Jan. 7. There is a basketball game on the calendar for Jan. 5 in Lima, Montana. Home games are scheduled to take place on Jan. 11 and 12.
Randy and Jill Grover and family attended the wedding celebration of Derek and Miriam Grover on Dec. 29 in Rexburg. The couple was married in the Rexburg LDS temple. He is the son of Shaun Grover.
• Celebrating their birthdays Jan. 1 were Maria Medel, Angel Gonzales, Charlie Wilson, Jaquelyn Lopez, David Leonardson, Kayla Binggeli, Bryan Martinez, and Matt Spangler.
Happy Birthday today to Tiffany Stewart, David Collins, and Aidan Hernandez; Jan. 3 – Elysah Murillo-Gil, Colby Stoddard, Ryan Adkins, Richard Rogers, Teofila Gomez, and Abigail Eddins; Jan. 4 – Autumn Cameron and Melonie Larsen; Jan. 5 – Patty Wilson, Antonia Hernandez, Trisha Miles, Patty Christenson, and Mitch Tarpley; Jan. 6 – Dale Ray Wilson and Criss Mortensen; Jan. 7 – Keith Tweedie, Annette Eddins, Cory Cardenas, Roslyn Baker, and Abby Rose Grover; Jan. 8 – Edal Anilas and Ellie Milloway.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Chayce and Kortni Bramwell; Jan. 7 – Isidra and Sandra Sanchez; Israel Aguilar and Patricia Guiterrez, and Mack and Tammy Adkins.
Happy 2019 to everyone! Please let me know of any news you would like to report in our area.