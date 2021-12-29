CLARK COUNTY — New snow and cold temperatures have made sure that the Main Street Snowman stays right where he is in Dubois. It’s fun to see that cheerful character in our town.
•
Christmas lights shone bright on Dec. 20 in Dubois. That night the Dubois Lions Club picked winners for the lighting contest. Businesses and homes were judged together in one category this year. The winners are: first place -Tom Monroe; second place — Jon and Sheree Farr; third place — the Clark County Chicas Store; Honorable mention — Patty Christenson, Karen Wilson, also Marty and Conni Owen. Cash prizes were given to the top three and special category winners. Honorable mention winners were given a turkey to cook. Thank you to all whom participated.
•
The Clark County Junior/ Senior High School building is sporting new signs. Designed and fabricated by the school shop students, the metal signs hang on the building over the two main entries. Maintenance director for CCSD Dan Hagar used old gym floor wood to make the backing for the metal signs. He also used some of the gym floor as a display wall inside the building. Go see the creative work!
•
Senior projects are soon to be finished by the members of CHS Class of 2022. They will be displaying them at on open house on Jan. 12.
•
Andrea Acosta’s senior project includes a Red Cross blood drive. If you are able and willing to donate blood on Jan. 15, please contact her at 208-710-6523.
•
Rodney Speelmon, a Clark County native who now lives near Blackfoot, drove to Dubois on Dec. 21 to visit family and friends. He stopped in at the City of Dubois office where he chatted with his cousin Kerri Ellis. He also stopped in to see Danette Frederiksen. Rodney brought a beautiful fresh green wreath to thank Laurie and Kevin Small for their hospitality when he and his siblings got together at the Small home in Medicine Lodge when their mom passed on.
•
Susie Shifflett of Medicine Lodge, with daughters Ivy and Ellee, had Christmas dinner with Susie’s mom Joanne Shenton in Idaho Falls. They also spent time with Susie’s dad Dean Shenton. Ivy is a Freshman at Idaho State University where she is on the rodeo team. The college rodeo season begins in March. Ivy competes in breakaway roping.
•
Kerri Ellis of Dubois hosted Christmas dinner for her children. Hoke Morton, Zeb Knudsen, Zac Knudsen and Kassi Knudsen enjoyed time together. Zeb, Zac and Kassi stayed with their mom for a week.
•
Meetings in Dubois coming up include Clark County Commissioners on Jan. 10 and the CCSD Board of Trustees meet on Jan. 13.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 29 — to Emma Swenson and Orvin Jorgensen; Dec. 30 -Kasey White, Noah Hernandez, Breanna Quinn, Howard Trew, Katie Jeppson, Lisa Shenton and Holly May; Dec. 31- Hunter Egan; New Year’s Day Jan. 1 — Jaquelyn Lopez, Angel Gonzales, Maria Medel, Bryan Marinez, Matt Spangler, Kayla Binggeli and David Leondarson; Jan. 2 – Tiffany Stewart, David Collins and Aidan Hernandez; Jan. 3. – Abigail Eddins, Elysah Murilo-Gil, Teofilia Gomez, Colby Stoddard Richard Rogers and Ryan Arava Adkins; Jan. 4 -Autumn Cameron and Melonie Larsen; Jan. 5 – Patty Christenson, Mitch Tarpley, Trisha Miles and Patty Wilson.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings: Dec. 29 — Tim and Kristy Thomas; Dec. 30 – Jack and Judy Hylton; Jan. 2 – Chayce and Kortni Bramwell; Jan. 3 – Landon and Blyss May.
•
Happy 2022 to you. May you have love and joy each day of the new year. Thank you for your continued support and the good news that you share to be printed here.