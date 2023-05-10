Clark County FFA chapter holds year-end banquet

Clark County Chapter of FFA officers for 2023-24 were installed on May 2. Left to right are Jasmin Vesser, Jordyn Hurst, Brooklyn Irick, Jory Haroldson, MaKay Mickelsen, Gage Maher, Preslee Wilson and Kooper Mickelsen.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS — We are making our way through May. The melted snow runoff continues to keep Beaver Creek full. There has been little worry so far in our county about flooding. A bit of flooding threatened the Martinez home in Spencer. Sandbags are in place to prevent any rising water. Extreme caution should be used around the fast-flowing waterways.
The Clark County Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) held their year-end banquet on May 2. As people ate dinner there was a year in review slideshow. Then there was a degree ceremony where members were given Greenhand, Chapter or State degrees. Receiving Greenhand degrees were Jordyn Hurst, Brooklynn Irick, Kendal Green, Jory Haroldson, Gage Maher, Keldon Young, Kenna Dory and Riley McClure. Chapter degrees were awarded to Riggin Downs, Kooper Mickelsen, MaKay Mickelsen, Preslee Wilson and Lexie Irick. There was recognition of individuals in the community who have helped the chapter in various ways. Advisor Cheyenne Jensen named the outstanding member of the year as Brooklynn Irick. She then honored the officers of the year who are Kooper Mickelsen and Riggin Downs. Retiring members Kenna Dory and Lexie Irick were celebrated with slideshows and tributes from their families. Each of them gave a farewell message. At last the new officers were announced. The new officers who were installed for the 2023-24 year are: President — Gage Maher; Vice President — MaKay Mickelsen; Secretary — Brooklynn Irick; Treasurer — Jory Haroldson; Sentinal — Jordyn Hurst; Reporter — Preslee Nelson; Historian — Jasmin Vesser; Finance Chairperson — Kendal Green and Activities Director — Kooper Mickelsen.
Bobcat track season is coming to an end. The junior high team made a good showing at the district meet on May 4 in Challis. That is their last meet this school year. The high school track team participated in a meet at West Jefferson on May 5. They will head into district competition now.
Lindy Ross Elementary students went to Idaho Falls on April 27 to tour the Art Museum. They got to do an art project by painting a Picasso style picture of a face. After that, grades two through five went to visit the KIFI TV studio. Kindergarten and first graders went to Fire Station #1 in Idaho Falls. The preschool students visited the Dubois fire and ambulance stations in Dubois on May 1. Conni and Marty Owen helped show the students around at the fire station. Kindergarten and preschool teacher Jolene Johnson volunteers as an emergency medical technician. She told her students about the ambulance.
Kari Herrera is a new resident in Dubois. She hails from Alaska. Kari works as an airline flight attendant, so she will make connections for her flights from the Idaho Falls airport. When she is available, she works for the Clark County School District as a substitute teacher.
Chris Baker of Dubois is now working as the U.S. Postmaster at the post office in Fairfield, Idaho. His wife Amanda works as the clerk at the post office in Dubois. Chris bought a motor home to live in during the week in Fairfield. He’ll come home to Dubois on weekends.
Clark County natives Alcy Farley Larsen and Lela Farley Marino visited in Dubois on May 3. Alcy’s husband Layne was with the group who came from Idaho Falls. They started up the car that belonged to their late father Jim Farley. It sat unused through the winter. Lela will use the car and is working on moving into their family house in Dubois this summer.
Sandy McClure of Spencer has returned to her home from spending the winter in La Paz, Mexico. Betty Kirkpatrick and Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois drove up to Spencer to spend the afternoon with Sandy on May 3.
Steve and Bev Johnson-Gilger have sold the building on Main Street that housed their leather shop. They’ve been busy moving their shop to its original location on the corner of Thomas and Second South in Dubois. The couple works in the summer for Riverbend Ranch. They help those who might need leather work. Then they will do more serious leather work and engraving when they finish summer ranch duties come October.
Bonnie Stoddard and Lisa Ward represented the Dubois Lions Club at the multiple district convention April 28-30 in Sun Valley. Bonnie took part in a past district governor’s breakfast before she left on April 30. Two of our Clark County School students placed second and one placed third in the patriotism essay contest overall in the multiple district competition.
Swimming lessons sponsored by the Dubois Lions are planned for July 10-20. Lessons are open to children aged three to thirteen. All pre-school aged children require parental accompaniment. Sign up day will be May 13 at the Dubois Lions Hall 9 a.m. until noon.
Clark County Stock Grower Association’s water fill station in Dubois got a facelift. Assistant Maintenance Superintendent for the City of Dubois Austin Borresen welded a new box to hold the log. The station is used year-round for stock growers to use for watering their animals.
The Thomas-Harn Arena (rodeo grounds) in Dubois is getting some extensive repairs. There will be new chutes and announcer stand. Local rodeo club members and other volunteers are working to have it ready for the June rodeo that is scheduled for June 17 and 18.
Casey Richardson, a Dubois native, passed on May 2. He was the oldest of five boys and the son of the late Buster and Shirley Richardson. A celebration of life will be held May 11 at the Brickyard Event Center in Idaho Falls and he will be buried in the Sutton Cemetery in Archer.
Meetings in Dubois include City Council tonight at 7p.m. Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meeting on May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Dallon Holden, Joey Bishop, Jay Henman, Geraldo Silva Jiminez, Angie Sepulveda, Kristopher Lewis and Caleb Barker; May 11 — Thad Murdock, Osvaldo Sanchez, Taina Pfenninger, Spencer Thomas, Ron Lowe, Elvon Schwartz, Rachel Dart, Maria Gil and Jade Bramwell; May 12 — J.R. Tarpley, Pat Bowen, Elio Ruiz and Madison Kidd; May 13 — Julie Perez and Jacobe Ward; May 14 (Mother’s Day) — Bill Stadtman and Emmaline Weibel; May 15 — Crystal Black Beudert, Ramiro Hernandez, Kenneth Russel, Shellie Summers and Stephanie Eddins; May 16 — Dan Babcock, Courtney Lewis, Artemys Belle Stoddart, Jaylyn Guadalupe Trejo, David Laird Burns, Jr., Matt Zweifel and Taeya May.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Pedro Raya and Rosa Menzoza; May 11 — Brayson and Jade Bramwell; May 12 — Kobie and Kellie Wilson; May 14 — Bodie and Holly May; Maro and Lupe Marquez; May 16 — Greg and Annette Egan.
Happy Mother’s Day to each of you who serve in that role! Remember if you’d like to see news here to share it with me. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
