Clark County FFA chapter holds year-end banquet

Clark County Chapter of FFA officers for 2023-24 were installed on May 2. Left to right are Jasmin Vesser, Jordyn Hurst, Brooklyn Irick, Jory Haroldson, MaKay Mickelsen, Gage Maher, Preslee Wilson and Kooper Mickelsen.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — We are making our way through May. The melted snow runoff continues to keep Beaver Creek full. There has been little worry so far in our county about flooding. A bit of flooding threatened the Martinez home in Spencer. Sandbags are in place to prevent any rising water. Extreme caution should be used around the fast-flowing waterways.

The Clark County Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) held their year-end banquet on May 2. As people ate dinner there was a year in review slideshow. Then there was a degree ceremony where members were given Greenhand, Chapter or State degrees. Receiving Greenhand degrees were Jordyn Hurst, Brooklynn Irick, Kendal Green, Jory Haroldson, Gage Maher, Keldon Young, Kenna Dory and Riley McClure. Chapter degrees were awarded to Riggin Downs, Kooper Mickelsen, MaKay Mickelsen, Preslee Wilson and Lexie Irick. There was recognition of individuals in the community who have helped the chapter in various ways. Advisor Cheyenne Jensen named the outstanding member of the year as Brooklynn Irick. She then honored the officers of the year who are Kooper Mickelsen and Riggin Downs. Retiring members Kenna Dory and Lexie Irick were celebrated with slideshows and tributes from their families. Each of them gave a farewell message. At last the new officers were announced. The new officers who were installed for the 2023-24 year are: President — Gage Maher; Vice President — MaKay Mickelsen; Secretary — Brooklynn Irick; Treasurer — Jory Haroldson; Sentinal — Jordyn Hurst; Reporter — Preslee Nelson; Historian — Jasmin Vesser; Finance Chairperson — Kendal Green and Activities Director — Kooper Mickelsen.


