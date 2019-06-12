Clark County FFA members participate in Washington D.C. conference

CLARK COUNTY — We’ve had some awesome thunderstorms that brought in some rain and lots of wind. That’s what the weather seems to do in late spring/early summer around here. Hopefully for the big “Rodeo Weekend” and Clark County Centennial celebrations coming up, the weather will be perfect!
This weekend is rodeo weekend, and events will take place Friday through Saturday in Dubois. Saturday morning is the parade. Check with Bonnie Stoddard or Danette Frederiksen to register or for information. After the parade, you can stop in at the Dubois Community Baptist Church for a hot dog and lemonade. Food and beverages will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The building is older than Clark County (by a year or so). Stop in and get the booklet about that little church’s history that Bonnie Stoddard compiled.
The Dubois Lions Club will have the Lions “Sight and Hearing Van” at the parade Saturday. Then the van will be at the rodeo grounds to provide eye and ear screening for anyone who wants to stop in there. The Dubois club will be assisted by the Rigby and Twin Buttes Lions for this wonderful community service.
Clark County Centennial memorabilia items will be for sale by the Lions Club at the Friday night dinner and at the Sight and Hearing van. T-shirts, mugs, and collector coins are available now. The shirts and mugs are available at the Jefferson Star and in Dubois at Ike’s 66. Contact Bonnie Stoddard if you would like to purchase the commemorative coins in advance.
Meanwhile, back in Dubois, the volleyball camp that took place June 6 through 8 was a great success. CCHS Athletic Director Jill Grover and Michelle Ames planned the event. It was held for girls in seventh through twelfth grades. A special instructor was there from the Johnson Volleyball Camps group. She taught the girls many useful skills.
The Gem Boys State delegates from CCHS Aldo Acosta, Seth Clark, and Brian Murdock have returned from their week at the Nampa Nazarene University campus. They learned about our governmental system starting with city, then county, and up to the state level. The boys end up electing a Governor of their Gem State. If you see any one of those boys, make sure to ask them how it went for them at that honorable event. It is sponsored by the American Legion.
This week the Syringa Girls State delegates from CCHS, Gabriela Hernandez and Joni Grover, are in Nampa for their session. Danette Frederiksen hosted a meeting with the girls and their moms on June 6. Frederiksen and Connie Bennett Barg are members of the American Legion Auxiliary. Barg worked hard to get scholarships for both the Boys and Girls State delegates. At their quick meeting last week, the ladies had an opportunity to talk about what takes place at Girls State so that the delegates are better prepared for their week there. So, if you see either of those girls when they return, do ask them how it went!
The Clark County Chapter of FFA is honored to have two students taking part in a conference in Washington, D.C. Macaela Baker and Scottlynn Tavenner, along with their advisor Janitzi Furniss, are part of the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC). According to a news release, “The Washington Leadership Conference is staffed by facilitators who are current college students and have a passion for student development.” It will be interesting to find out more from the ladies from Dubois who attended the conference in our nation’s capital.
Clark County 4-H and the 21st Century after school program (Bobcats Beyond the Bell) teamed up for summer school day camps. Summer school programs began on May 27 and ended June 5. The first few days were the combined 4-H and summer school classes featuring archery, air shooting rifles and drones. As the two-week classes went on, students got to participate in flint knapping, playing soccer and three field trips. The groups visited the Bannack “Ghost Town” in Montana, The Craters of the Moon and the Idaho National Laboratory Site. Clark County School District No. 161 Superintendent Paula Gordon reported that the summer school activities went very well.
Holly Maraist, the 21st century grant coordinator, reported that in July a group of six CCSD students will be going to Moscow, Idaho in July to take part in the “ANGLES Challenge.” It is a national challenge using drones sponsored by NASA in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Winners of state competitions will go on to Houston, Texas to the NASA headquarters for further competitions. Holly said “Bobcats Beyond the Bell applied for and received a transportation grant to fund the trip to Moscow. The grant is provided by the Idaho STEM Activities Center.” It will pay for their food, lodging and transportation in July. Holly, her husband Michael, teacher Michelle Stewart, and parent Jamie Paz Ruiz will accompany the students. Take that “loaner drone” to Moscow and make us proud, Bobcats!
Annette and Brad Eddins went to the wedding of Jennifer Bott in Logan, Utah recently. Jennifer is the daughter of former CCHS teacher Roland (and wife Julie) Bott. Mr. and Mrs. Eddins went on to Kaysville, Utah to visit with family/friends there.
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird told me that Clark County Idaho shares an anniversary with the Women’s Suffragist Movement! The Women’s Right to Vote (19th Amendment to the US Constitution) was passed in Congress on June 4, 1919. It was ratified on August 18, 1919. Women were then granted the right to vote.
Laird said the summer reading program will begin on July 8 and end August 2. Kids can read and earn points toward ice cream. This spring there has been a strong interest in young adult books. The Clark County Library recently purchased “The Reckoners Trilogy” by Brandon Sanderson. It is an action driven, dystopian fantasy series. Readers will have to find out if the science-fiction hero save the society from complete ruin. Our library is an amazing place. Take time soon to go there!
The Dubois Lions Club blood drive is on June 25 at the community center. Donors are needed and welcome. Contact Jerry Pfenninger at 208-520-8686 or 208-374-5749 to sign up.
Today is the weekly Eastern Idaho Public Health clinic. The Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op meeting is set for 7 p.m. Call their office to confirm if the meeting is taking place this month.
