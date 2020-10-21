CLARK COUNTY — We’re working our way to Halloween around here. Some houses and their yards now have fun decorations appearing. The cooler days and cold nights have helped set the mood for a different routine in our county. Many ranches have shipped their cattle and sheep, weaned the calves, and are beginning to move their livestock to winter feeding grounds.
•
Lifetime Clark County resident Donna Thomas (she grew up in Kilgore) and another Kilgore Kid (he now lives in Hamer), Pete McGarry, got caught up with each other. They discussed the season of Fall when cattle are moved from Kilgore to other places for the winter. They also talked about the details such as moving water troughs or leaving them where they are in various feeding areas. The two locals had a good time remembering some of the past and then focusing on living in the present
•
Brenda Laird, Director of the Clark County Public Library, said that with Veterans Day coming up next month, it’s time to feature “The Unbreakable Code” by Sarah Hoagland Hunter. It’s a children’s book that gives a great historical account of how our Navajo soldiers helped with World War II. It was the Navajo’s wonderful use of language and codes that proved very useful during that war. Now it’s time to give a special salute to them. The local library pays tribute not only to those soldiers, but to all Veterans of the USA. Brenda welcomes everyone to visit our library on Monday-Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
•
College Application and GEAR Up Week just took place at Clark County High School. Junior and senior high school students took part in learning about getting ready to go to college. Monday was “Hats off to those who go on Day” with folks wearing hats that represented various colleges and universities. Tuesday was “Black and Orange Spirit Day” as students, faculty and staff realized the importance of working together towards high school graduation. Wednesday was “College t-shirt Day” with wearing of “College/University swag”! It was also a day of SAT and PSAT tests. Thursday was “Career Day” with students dressed as if they were going to their chose career. There were “door wars” with each grade (6-12) picking a college or university to represent. Then they decorated a classroom door to be judged on Thursday. Winners of the door wars were the Junior (11th grade) class and the Junior High 6th grade class.
•
Employees of the month are now being recognized in our school district. This month those employees are Margarita Garcia who works at Lindy Ross Elementary. Employee of the month at the junior/senior high school building is Erica Perez.
•
Clark County Future Farmers of America (FFA) elected their officers for the 2020-21 school year. Adviser Cheyenne Dalling is happy to have the following students as group leaders: President – Macaela Baker, Vice President – Ivy Shifflett, Secretary – Ellee Shifflett, Treasurer – Ivan Perez, Reporter – Kooper Mickelsen, Sentinal – Ammon Gardner, Historian – Makay Mickelsen, and Activities Chairman – Presslee Wilson. The group had their first service project when they helped sort and set up clothing items at the new local exchange store in Dubois.
•
Spencer resident Dennis Hooper passed away on October 10 at home. His wife Jackie is still living at their home in Spencer. He has one son, Kelly, and was a sibling to three sisters and his brother Norman. No memorial services are planned for Dennis at this time.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois reported that a woman who was very involved in the rodeo community here and who raised her family in Clark County, Patsy Carlson, passed away this month. Patsy married Adrian Carlson in 1948. They were married for seventy-two years. Adrian grew up in the Birch Creek and May, Idaho area (Blue Dome was owned by his mom). Mr. and Mrs. Carlson ran the Dubois Conoco gas station on Main Street in Dubois for many years. The couple had retired and lived in Arizona. They’d then moved to Nampa to be closer to family. He still lives there.
•
The Dubois Lions Club highway cleanup took place on Saturday October 17 instead of on the 11th. The Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest is underway. Our local Lions are proud to announce that they have some elementary school students taking part in that contest this year.
•
A group of Dubois Lions Club members spent time this past week cleaning up their meeting hall after the summer renovation project. They have a good selection of reading glasses available at the new community store that is located by the post office. Lion Bonnie Stoddard said that along with purchasing those glasses, people who have old eyeglasses to donate can leave them at the community store.
•
The 71st annual Turkey Shoot at the Dubois Community Center is being sponsored once again by the Dubois Lions Club. It is a good time of fun for the whole family.
•
Visitors to Dubois and the home of Danette Frederiksen last week were family friends from Spokane. Mr. and Mrs. Dana (Claudia) Jurgensen, Terren Roloff, and Lin Frederick all helped Danette and Valeri Frederiksen-Steigerwald with their work to open a community exchange shop in Dubois.
•
A deer was bagged by Jasmine Jackson, daughter of Dubois native Lisa Holden-Jackson last week. Jasmine is a student at Boise State University. She stayed with her aunt Treva Holden-May in Spencer while she and family members hunted. Lisa is visiting in Dubois and Spencer for a couple of weeks. They now have some good venison to eat for the winter!
•
Clark County Cowboy Church is set to be held in Dubois on October 25. There will be catered food at 12:30 p.m. before the praise and worship service begins. Everyone’s welcome.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Chandler Leonardson, Luke Williams, Jennifer Dernoll, Dallin Cameron, and Brad Eddins; Oct. 22 – Yessica Ruiz-Korrell, Tim Hunter Thomas, Boone Wood and Gideon Wilding; Oct. 23– Gwendolyn Dawn Laird and Kieya Finck; Oct. 24 – Philip L. Frederiksen, Josh Ewing, Chrystin Galentine, Nemecio Lozez and Layten Smith; Oct. 25 – Hermelinda Apodaca, Mike Spencer Holden, Chelsie Binggeli, Nelie Marie Schiess, and Dave Crezee; Oct. 26 – Hilda Korrell, Shirley King, Kolton Roedel, Barry Peterson, Billie Stoddard, and Brandom Medel; Oct. 27 – Andrea Sweet Acosta, Paula H. Wilson and Skyler Dyer.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on: Oct. 23 – Noe and Erica Ruiz-Perez and Eusebio and Pauline Perez; Oct. 26 – Kyle and Bryn Tomlinson-Thompson; Oct. 27 – Ron and Connie Bennett-Barg and Matt and Laura Zweifel.
Enjoy the remaining days of October! There is an upcoming “blue moon” (with two full moons in the month, the next one is on October 31), so the star gazing should continue to be beautiful in and around Clark County. Please do contact me with news you’d like to share here.