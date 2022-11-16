Clark County FFA students attend National Convention

DUBOIS — The ground outside is white. It gets very cold at night. Winter is certainly here to stay.
Clark County Schools celebrated Veterans Day one day early. An assembly was held in the high school gym on Nov. 10. There was a program to honor veterans that was open to the public. It featured music by the Clark County school band and grades K-5. A presentation of information about Veterans Day was given by National Honor Society students. The Patriot Pen Essay winners were recognized.
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois is healing from injuries sustained in an accident in Caldwell last month. He has been staying with a son in Idaho Falls as he recuperates. On Nov. 8 he came to Dubois to vote in the election that day.
William Henman of Dubois, a senior at Clark County High School, exercised his right to vote for the first time on Nov. 8. He was happy to get that opportunity.
Clark County Bobcat volleyball team seniors Rebecca Aguilar and Lexie Irick played in the Volleyball All-Star game at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls on Nov. 9.
On Nov. 7 members of the middle school choir went to Salmon for the District Six Choral Workshop. Superintendent Eileen Holden drove the bus through hail, rain, sleet, slush and snow to get music teacher Michelle Stewart and her students there. The group was able to learn a lot as they participated with other school singing groups.
Eileen Holden attended the Idaho School Administrator’s Association meetings in Boise on Nov. 3 and 4. She reported that while there she attended training on a new program called “Math Badges.” It will be a way to help students during their junior year of high school look at the route they want to take once they finish high school. It will be for juniors and seniors to help them decide about further education or beginning a career out of high school. Holden said, “I love the concept.” It will be something that she will work towards implementing for next year.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from Clark County went with their advisor Cheyenne Jensen to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 26-29. The group of eight students, Ms. Jensen and teacher Ms. Holly Maraist, went early so they could visit sites in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. At the National FFA Convention they learned a lot along with a lot of other FFA students. Those who went of the trip were McKay Mickelsen, Kooper Mickelsen, Brooklynn Irick, Lexie Irick, Jordyn Hurst, Gage Maher, Kenna Dory and Riggin Downs.
Lindy Ross Elementary students took part in a virtual assembly that focused on rainforests. It had live animals and people who handle them online. The people were available for questions from participants. Principal Sara Winters said there is an upcoming speaker coming from an art museum to the grade school. There will also be Friday school led by teacher Sheena Hawker. She will help students with a craft that will show why leaves change color.
School district food supervisor Patty Christenson reported sh is happy to have a new kitchen dishwasher at Lindy Ross Elementary. Thanks to school maintenance director Dan Hager and a helpful group of community members, the kitchen has had a needed remodel.
Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane now have a new name. They will now be the Centennial Community Cooperative. General manager of the community cooperative, Valeri Steigerwald, said the new name is a better representation of their commitment to serving the communities of Clark and Jefferson counties.
A Holiday Market will be held on Nov. 26 at the Dubois Community Building. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 4.pm. There will be crafters, direct sales, food and more. Laurie Small is coordinating the event. Contact her to reserve a table for that day. It is “the biggest shopping event of the year” around here.
The City of Dubois Tree Lighting is set for Nov. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. The tree is at the truck turnaround on the east side of Dubois. Santa will be there so come on out and greet him.
Happy Birthday to McCoy Ward, Jessica Bettles, Lindsay Perez and Zachary Lanier; Nov. 18 – CleonaSutton, Javier Espinosa, Chuy Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Erin Mortensen and Kerighann Scott; Nov. 19 – Efren Seranno, Jacobo CaBaler, Sharon Vadnais, Janess Garcia and Natasha Boss; Nov. 20 – Bowen Wyss Lang and Emma Billman; Nov. 21 – Ashley Snodgreass, Julan Muillo-Gil, Kathleen Henman, Lance Billman, Kacey Woodard and Chloe Kerr; Nov. 22 – Cecelia Lopez, Jenny Kerr, Sarah Schroeder, Leorah Smith and Sophia Marie Jacobson.
Wedding anniversary greetings to Austin and Ruth Clements; Nov. 19 – Blake and Eva White Peterson; Nov. 22 – Sergio and Patricia Maldonado; Jim and Mary Kruse.
Happy almost Thanksgiving! Let me know about your holiday activities.
