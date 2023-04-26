Winner of the telephone book cover photo contest by Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op Becky Allen with her winning picture. She is in the center. Her husband Brian is on the right and telephone cooperative manager Valeri Steigerwald on the left.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
Pictured left to right are Benson Park, Lexi Grover, Matteo Figueroa, Tiffany Corey, Ben Schwartz, Jocelyn Meyers, Charlee Grover, Victor Arriaga, Alexander Resendez, Yamilet Sanchez, Marshall Meyers, Yaira Resendiz, Antonio Alleman, Emma Wilding and Tony Ledezma and Bonnie Stoddard.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN /Special to the Jefferson Star
Winner of the telephone book cover photo contest by Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op Becky Allen with her winning picture. She is in the center. Her husband Brian is on the right and telephone cooperative manager Valeri Steigerwald on the left.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
Clark County FFA students attend State Leadership Convention.
Photo Courtesy of Cheyenne Jensen
Pictured left to right are Benson Park, Lexi Grover, Matteo Figueroa, Tiffany Corey, Ben Schwartz, Jocelyn Meyers, Charlee Grover, Victor Arriaga, Alexander Resendez, Yamilet Sanchez, Marshall Meyers, Yaira Resendiz, Antonio Alleman, Emma Wilding and Tony Ledezma and Bonnie Stoddard.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN /Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS — Melting snow from the hills has caused Beaver Creek to begin filling with water. On April 20 there was a good amount of water at the bridge off old Highway 91 that goes to the Sheep Station. Water in Beaver Creek flowing through Dubois is an exciting event.
The Bobcat track and field that is near Lindy Ross Elementary is now snow free! Athletes have been able to work out there now. Junior High Bobcat team had a meet at West Jefferson on April 21. Their next meet is the Junior High District tournament in Challis. The High School team had a meet on April 25 in Butte. Their next meet will be the Grace High School Invitational on May 3.
Students in the Clark County Chapter of FFA attended the Idaho State FFA convention in Twin Falls April 5-8. The students who went to the convention with their advisor Cheyenne Jensen are Kendal Green, Brooklynn and Lexi Irick. The chapter has officer elections on May 1.
Clark County High School Floral Design Class is making Mother’s Day fresh flower arrangements. Today by 4 p.m. is the day to order an arrangement to be picked up on May 11. Contact Cheyenne Jensen at dallingc@ccsd161.org to reserve your bouquet.
Junior and Senior High Students of the Month for March have announced. The high school students being honored are Emma Rangel and Ivan Perez. Junior High student receiving the recognition are Lindsay Perez and Brandom Medel.
The Animal Science class at CCHS tried something new on April 19. They put together and presented an Agricultural Issues forum. They presented the pros and cons of eating meat or only plant-based foods. Teacher Cheyene Jensen and Danette Frederiksen judged the students as they spoke to their assigned side of the issue. Students who participated in the presentation are Gage Maher, Kendal Green, Kelvin Puentes, Jasmin Vesser, McKay Mickelsen, Jordyn Hurst, Hunter Stevens and Ciarra Perez.
Winner of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s phone book photo contest is Becky Allen. Her photo entitled “Crooked Creek Area, Clark County June 26, 2022” is now featured on the cover of the telephone directory. She and her husband live in Terreton. There was a reception for Becky and all who entered the photo contest was held in Dubois on April 14. Danette Frederiksen’s photo of Kilgore entitled “The Big Valley” won second place. Jolene Johnson’s photo entitled “Evening Sunflowers” won third place.
Dubois Lions paid tribute to local winners of the Lions Club annual Patriotism Essay Contest on April 20. Essay contest co-chairmen were Bonnie Stoddard and Kerri Ellis. Dubois Lions Club President Allyn May welcomed over sixty students, teachers, parents and grandparents to the awards night. Narrator for the program was Tarri Leonardson and Bonnie presented the awards to the students. There were light refreshments for all after the program.
Domingo Perez of Dubois has retired from the Idahoan company. His last day was March 31. He and his wife Gloria have both retired after working many years at the Menan Idahoan location. They will continue working hard with their lawn service business.
Linda Henman Toler of Dubois enjoyed a visit from her oldest child Ronda Barg Kadel April 21-23. Ronda and her daughter Rebecca visited from Boise.
Conni and Marty Owen of Dubois attended a concert by Zach Williams at the Civic Center in Idaho Falls on April 18. Conni said it was one of the best concerts she has ever been to. She said that Zach “is a very talented performer whose voice range is amazing and his love of God and willingness to share his story is heartwarming.”
Randi Irick of Spencer had her birthday dinner on April 18 in Idaho Falls.
Manager of Centennial Community Cooperative (the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op new name) Valeri Steigerwald attended workshops in Sun Valley on April 13. The event was sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension’s Digital Economics Program in partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho Commerce’s State office of Broadband. It was focused on providing tools and resources in broadband expansion opportunities and digital access for rural communities.
Clark County community calendars are available for free. They can be picked up at the Dubois City office or at the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op office in Dubois.
Happy Birthday to Jasmin Vesser, Christian Panquerne, Chelsea Lassaine and Damon Johnston; April 27 — Norma Caballero, DE Egan, Remi Keller and Stephanie Williams; April 28 — Heidi Burns, Ashely King, Kathy Wallin, Allison Stoddard and Leon Gutierrez; April 29 — Cody Manuel Calzadias, Lori Eddins, Cody Webster, Earl Cannon, Laurie Tavenner Moosman, Sahelyn Bell, Easty Ruth Lang, Jaqueline Boogiea Ruiz and Nina Ellis; April 30 — Greg Frith, Christine Williams, Bo Billman, K.C. Summers and Beckham Cross; May 1 — Cierra Choate, Tisha Kozloff, Maria Cano, Tyson Melish, Rick Vadnai, Brylee M. Egan, Heather Moon Williams and Dagan Carroll; May 2 — Blakke Dixon, Alex Hope, Peggy Larsen and Anthany Raya.
Wedding Anniversary greetingsApril 27 to Kenneth and Kristine Russell; May 1 — Ken and Kelly Kozlowski.
Enjoy the remaining days of April. Contact me with any news you care to share by telling me in person, call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.