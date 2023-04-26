DUBOIS — Melting snow from the hills has caused Beaver Creek to begin filling with water. On April 20 there was a good amount of water at the bridge off old Highway 91 that goes to the Sheep Station. Water in Beaver Creek flowing through Dubois is an exciting event.

The Bobcat track and field that is near Lindy Ross Elementary is now snow free! Athletes have been able to work out there now. Junior High Bobcat team had a meet at West Jefferson on April 21. Their next meet is the Junior High District tournament in Challis. The High School team had a meet on April 25 in Butte. Their next meet will be the Grace High School Invitational on May 3.


