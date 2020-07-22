Clark County gets new Deputy Court Clerk

CLARK COUNTY — Here in the “windy city of the west” named Dubois, we have had a beautiful summer so far. Gardens are growing beautifully, the hay crops are being cut and baled, potato plants in fields around here have blossoms on them. It looks like it truly will become a good harvest of useful crops this year.
Lisa Brown-Kirkpatrick of Hamer and her daughter Saige are working together to bale hay for Larsen farms. They’ve been working in Cokeville, Wyo. Lisa’s dad, Spence Brown, also helps with the hay harvest this time of year.
Our town has some new residents. We welcome Kriss and Heather Williams along with their two sons. They are renovating the old car shop that was owned by Royce and DeAnn Holmes. It is now their home and the couple has been working hard to make it a unique residence.
Rodney Clark now lives in the house where Mr. and Mrs. Royce Holmes lived. He has been here a couple years now. This summer his grandson Damian Clark moved from Provo, Utah to live with Rod. Damian will finish his senior year of high school as a Clark County Bobcat. We are glad to have these great people in our town.
Leslie Leek, a Pocatello resident who is a writer/ published author, is back at her summer retreat cabin in Kilgore. She spends a month there to meditate, read, write, walk, look at the wildlife and to talk with a lot of folks at the store. Leslie lived in Dubois many years ago and her dad, Lowell Leek, was a well-known newspaper publisher here in our county and in McCammon, Idaho.
Vice President of the Dubois Lions Club Lisa Clements said that the floors are almost finished inside the Lions Hall. Now they are working on remodeling the rest room. She commented that their Lions Club is thankful for those who have been working there.
Katie Cross of Dubois is now the new deputy court clerk for Clark County. She replaces Angie Calzadais who moved with her family to El Paso, Texas.
The Clark County Fair is planned for Aug. 20-22. There is a great raffle item available. It is a Dell Inspiron 13-inch two-in-one laptop computer. Tickets are available for purchase at the Clark County Extension office or from any of the County Fair Board Members.
Along with completed 4-H projects at the county fair, there will be some fun “open class for all ages” contests. Call the Extension office at 208-589-1382 or stop in there to get a list of the fun categories for creative items to enter in the fair.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the Dubois Community Baptist Church is set to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 27-29. The theme is “Rocky Railway VBS.” Lunch served at noon. Children who are four years old through fourth grade are welcome. Please call Danette Frederiksen at 208-221-5380 or Pastor Warren Cuppy at 208-589-1382 for more information.
Idaho Food Bank distribution day in Dubois is July 28.
Happy Birthday to: today – Jolene Teacher Johnson, Haylee Moosman, Pyper Thompson and Gage Maher; July 23 – Mark Schlader, Cynthia Squires, Dillan Smith, Brian Nordstrom, Bodie May, Lue G. Noriega, Jackie Locascio and Zeb Superman Knudsen; July 24 – Dulce Figueroa, Tara Hoverson and Hadlee Bramwell; July 25 – KyzerM. Lufkin, Kellie Wilson, Melanie Smith, Clint Barg, Braizley Ricks, Ramses Sanchez and Samuel Maldonado; July 26 – Tessa Russell Tucker, Brandi Tuttle, Colleen Tuttle, Jacque Stonum, Jessica Whitmill Purcell, Kaitlynn Bell and Pheadra Monroe; July 27 – Lisa Sweetness Kirkpatrick, Kalysta Smith, Melissa Smith, Marty Owen, Keshia Lewis and the Honorable Arthur Stevens; July 28 – Jocelyn Myers; Jason Christenson and Rawan Curray.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Jerry and Dianne Mortel, Russ and Jenny Kerr; July 24 – Kevin and Elise Doschades; July 25 – David and Bethany Chairez; July 26 — Ed and Gayle Woods; July 27 – Nathan and Ashley Leonardson; Brad and the Honorable Mayor Annette Eddins; July 28 – Cody and Kylee Smith; RJ and Abby Kleweno; Greg and Lisa Lovely Shenton.
Have a fun, safe, and happy Pioneer Day on July 24.