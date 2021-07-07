Clark County graduate returns to donate Women's Army Corps uniform

There was a lightning caused fire near Hamer on June 29. Residents around Hamer lost electricity during the early morning.
The T-ball and baseball players had fun during the month of June, despite a variety of rainy and hot weather. Children from ages three to 12 took part in the Little Bobcats event. Their last meeting was on July 1 where they played water games and had a potluck dinner. Coach Michelle Ames of Dubois has had a busy summer already as she coordinated the baseball program, a community volleyball tournament, and a junior/senior high school volleyball camp that occurred in June.
The Clark County School grounds in our town look wonderful. Thanks to maintenance man Dan Hager for his tireless work to keep Lindy Ross Elementary, the junior/senior high school building and surrounding property in tip top shape.
Leslie Leek of Pocatello is back at her Kilgore retreat for a month. She lived in Dubois some years ago when her dad was a newspaper writer, editor and publisher. Leslie is a writer who enjoys getting time in the beautiful big valley of Kilgore.
Flo Rose Evans of San Diego was in Dubois last month. Many of her early years were spent in Dubois. Evans is the daughter of George and Myrtle Rose and a 1950 graduate of Clark County High School. Evans enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in March of 1951. She entered in Salt Lake City. Evans was then sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky where she went to Cooks and Baker’s school. From there she went to Fort Riley, Kansas. There she met John Evans. The two were married on Jan. 20, 1953. She was discharged from WAC on Feb. 28, 1953. While she was in Dubois in June, she donated her WAC uniform and a CCHS 1950 graduating class scrapbook to the Heritage Hall Museum.
Deena & Donna are together again in Dubois! The twins, who are Clark County High School Class of 1981 graduates, are having a good time staying with their mother Karen Wilson in Dubois.
Robin Robinett of Dubois and Ina Nordstrom of Iona took former Clark County resident Jolene Holmes to lunch for her birthday. The ladies ate in Rexburg on June 30. Jolene worked for many years at the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op office. She now lives in the Egin area.
A Clark County 4-H gardening project starts this week. Laurie Small will help Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald lead the six-week club project.
The CCHS Class of 2001 is having a twentieth anniversary reunion on August 14. They’re planning a BBQ at Waring City Park in Dubois for that evening. RSVP to Corrie Holden Serrano (208-206-2085) by August 7.
George E. Thomas of Dubois had his sixty-fifth birthday on June 11. Traditionally there is a “June Birthdays” for family and friend’s dinner at an eatery in Spencer on or around his birthday. This year it didn’t happen. Nonetheless, we wish George a great year at 65.
A birthday lunch featuring chicken tacos was held at the Clark County Courthouse on July 1 for Carrie May. She is our county assessor.
Eric and Valeri Frederiksen-Steigerwald celebrated thirty-five years of marriage on June 7. The pair had dinner with friends that evening. They live on a ranch near Cheney, WA. They also have a cabin on Hayden Lake in northern Idaho. This week they are there hosting family from various places in the USA. Here’s to more years of wedded bliss for them!
County include a Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Co-Op on July 14. Clark County Search and Rescue is set for July 22 at 7 p.m. Please call the respective offices to verify date and time of meetings. The Idaho Food Bank monthly distribution in Dubois is on July 27.
Happy Birthday to: July 7
— to Patricia Small and Jerry Dear Pfenninger; July 8 – Susie Shenton Shifflett, Greg Jorgensen and JosaLyn Doherty; July 9 – Nancy Jane Leek-Frederiksen, Lynn Hoggan, Kristy Thomas, Samantha Zutierrez, Keith Bramwell, Konnie Crezee, Annette Zweifel, Wacey Barg, Mathew Henman, and Paul Cobarubias; July 10 – Rachel Ann Garza, Mary Marino , McKya May and Haydn Bankhead; July 11 – Ameyalli Ruiz, Emma Leigh Hurst and Ethan Radin; July 12 – Bailey Tubbs, Edith Raya, Judith Martinez, Dillon Weaver, Lili Alfaro and Phylis Wrd; July 14 – Hannah Smith, Maria Ramiriez, Shantae Cree, Salomon Martinez, Russ Kerr, Mary Kruse and John A. Larick, Jr.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: July 8 — Tyson and Schwartz; Rhett and Brittany Jacobs; July 12 – Sedar and Danna Beckman; July 13 – Curt and Erin Mortensen.
Have a joyous month of July. Please be careful if you are going camping and/or doing other outdoor gatherings. Take extra precautions with fire. Let Danette know of there is any news you’d like to share here. Thank you for your continued support.