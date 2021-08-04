Clark County Happenings – Correction: The Clark County Search and Rescue meeting on July 22 did not include the Clark County Sheriff’s Office walk through of the two school buildings. They were separate events on the same day.
Torrential downpours visited Dubois on July 29. Clark County historian Bonnie Stoddard said that the afternoon storm in Dubois was loud and “kinda woke things up a bit!” Former Dubois Mayor Keith Tweedie, now local weather watcher, reported a quarter inch of rain late last week. Locals are thankful for the precipitation as there are drought conditions in this part of the country.
The Dubois Lions Club had a very successful two weeks of swimming lessons. All involved had a good time and the volunteers are greatly appreciated. Their last day was on July 29. Swimming lesson folks sang “Happy Birthday” to Lion Kriss Williams to help him celebrate his day.
Charles and Sharon Vadnais of Hamer and Kilgore had their children and grandchildren together in Kilgore with them on July 9. That is the birthday of their late daughter Charlene. In attendance that day were: Charles & Sharon’s son Rick (Tammy) of Idaho Falls, daughter Kaydee Maher of Hamer (with her four children Johnny, Gage, Kiana and DJ), daughter Shelli (Brian) Tubbs with their son Bailey (Alissa and their baby boy) and daughter Bandy Tubbs all of Twin Falls, Charlene’s son Paul Peacock (Stacy and two sons) who is in the US Navy stationed in Virginia, Charlene’s son Logan Peacock of Wisconsin, and a nephew from Rigby, Mitch (Marie) Perkins.
Clark County High School Class of 1980 graduate Mark Owen visited his mom Beverly Owen, brother Marty (Conni Sue) and friends in Dubois last week. He came from Portland, Ore. with his son Nathaniel and Nathaniel’s girlfriend Stephanie. They stopped in at local businesses to catch up with old friends and enjoyed time in Island and Yellowstone Parks.
Other CCHS graduates visited their old stomping grounds in Dubois on July 29. Janiel McSpadden Sowards (Class of 1978) came from Glenwood Springs, CO for a visit. Her sister, Carla McSpadden Albertson (Class of 1981) came along from Pocatello. Also traveling with the Bobcat graduates were their mom, Ethel May Newby of Shelley, their sister Sherrill McSpadden Olsen (a Firth High School graduate) of Boise and her daughter McKenzee. The group had a great time reminiscing with friends including Deena Wilson Williams and her mom Karen, Treva Holden May, Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald.
Kent and Renae Gauchay of Dubois are happy to announce the marriage of their son Koy Bennion to Caroline McMasters on Aug. 14 at the Payson, Utah LDS temple. They will host an open house in Idaho Falls for the couple on Aug. 28.
Laurie Small was treated to a surprise birthday party on Aug. 2. That day there was a 4-H Day Camp focused on bread baking. Laurie is the 4-H coordinator for Clark County. She was at the Dubois Community Center for the day camp. At lunchtime when the group stopped for lunch, birthday cakes appeared and people to eat them showed up!
Meetings coming up include Mud Lake Telephone & High Plains Propane Co-Op board meeting on Aug. 11 at 7 pm. And the CCSD 161 Board of Trustees meet on Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. As usual, those wanting to attend the meetings listed should call the respective offices to confirm the time and location of said meetings.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 4 — Allison Kellom, Dirk Tavenner, Averi Jo Quayle, Tiffany Bitsoi, Shayla Henman, Molly Ann Small, Brayson Bramwell and Anne Frederiksen; Aug. 5 – Troy Spencer Taylor, Andrea Rodriquez and Sierra Bovey; Aug. 6 – Sam Jacobson, Bilsenero Balderas, Chuck White and Brian Murdock; Aug. 7 – Layne Larsen, Dee Anne Lamb Taylor, Alberto Ruiz and Trina H. Martin; Aug. 8 – Nino Y. Mori, Monica Farr, Dewayne Hinckley, Lonny Barg, Edna Valantine, Jason Barzee and Rob Brandy Garner; Aug. 9 – LACI Frazier, Brion Egan, Rodney Lamb, Blake Eva Peterson, Kaleb Barg and Ellee Shifflett; Aug. 10 – Gary Farris, Hallie McKenna Lufkin, ShayLynn Barrett, Eason Harries and Sam Andrew Kelom.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Aug. 4 — Tony & Jodi Milner; Lee & Kris Russell; Aug. 5 – Brad & Jamie Neel; Easton & Josey Harris; Travis & Jenna Quayle; Mac and Deanna Murdock; Aug. 6 – Greg & Laura Hayes; DJ & Jill Egan; Aug. 7 – Bryan & Lisa Stewart Talamantez; Aug. 8 – Talon & Adriana Beattie; Payton & Ashley Shenton; Aug. 9 – Jordan & Britney Smith.
Have an awesome month of August! Continue sharing the news items with Danette Frederiksen. Calls, message texts and/or voicemails are welcome to 208-221-5380.