Clark County 4H livestock project sign-ups tonight

CLARK COUNTY—Spring seems to be taking its time arriving here. There is still a bunch of snow around our county. The Kilgore Road had only one lane open for a while, so the road was closed. After a lot of hard work by the county road crew, the road is open.
Dale Horne at the Kilgore Store said that there is still about 40 inches of snow there. He has seen more people there now that the road is open again.
Bonnie Stoddard went to Blackfoot on March 6 to help at the bull sale. Three ranchers had 90 bulls to sell. It rained that day, yet the sale was successful with all the bulls being sold. Bonnie helped serve lunch there and enjoyed watching some of the sale.
Oscar Mendoza played in the District Six Senior Showcase Basketball game at Bonneville High School on March 6. He was on the boy’s east team that included players from 1A, 2A, and 3A teams. They were coached by Eric Torgerson of Ririe and Jerrod Farr of Challis. Both boys and girls teams played that night. There was also a slam dunk contest.
Steve and Bev Gilger made a trip to Denver for business. They stayed with Bev’s cousin there. During their stay, they went cross country skiing in Vale. Bev said there was not much more snow in Vale than what we have in Dubois. They had planned to be gone longer than they were, but the weather got bad and they decided to high tail it home! One of the roads they traveled was where there was a major avalanche. We’re glad they made it home safely.
Elise Doschades, Jodi Milner, and Lara Langston, all employees at the store in Dubois, drove to Boise to attend the Food Services of America food fair. They reported that even though they got lost when they first got to Boise, they found their way and had a good time.
Students at Lindy Ross Elementary celebrated 100 days of school on Monday. Their tradition is to dress up as people who are one hundred years old. It is a fun celebration for all ages.
The high school rodeo club has been practicing at the Rexburg indoor arena. They are awaiting dry ground at local arenas so they can practice for the upcoming rodeo season. In order to pay for the arena rent, fuel, and entry fees, members of the rodeo club will be selling Krispy Kreme donuts. Orders for the donuts need to be in by March 14. Delivery of the donuts will be on March 21. They are also taking orders for cinnamon rolls. Call the high school office or contact a member of the rodeo club for details.
Clark County School District Music Department will hold a potato bar fundraising dinner on March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lindy Ross Elementary cafeteria. It includes a dessert auction. Following the dinner there will be the Spring music concert. Money from the event is used to help music students go to competition in May. It also helps purchase music, make instrument repairs, and other needs for traveling to music competition in Utah. Michelle Stewart is the school district music teacher.
A two-day accreditation review of the junior and senior high schools is upcoming. According a letter written by CCSD #161 superintendent Paula Gordon, “An Accreditation Review is a very intense look at our school to evaluate three separate areas: leadership, learning, and resources. Within these areas, there are 30 specific capacity domains that the review team will be evaluating us on.” After the review team spends time evaluating classes, there will be a panel of local citizens who will meet with the review team on March 19.
Junior and senior high school track athletes are now practicing together. This is the first year in a long time that our school has had a junior high track team. Rusty Stewart and Michelle Ames are the coaches.
The Clark County Maker Fair is scheduled for May 9 at the high school gym. It is sponsored by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers and is organized and supported in cooperation with the City of Dubois, Clark County 4-H, and the school district. Displays of science projects, senior projects, photography, art, music, leatherworking, quilting, metalworking, knitted and crocheted items, cake decorating, machinery, technology, woodworking, jewelry making, sewing, etc. are featured at the fair. It is a family friendly event. Makers are encouraged to contact Holly Maraist at the school to reserve a space.
4-H season is on the way! Tonight at 7 p.m. there is a meeting to sign up for livestock projects. Weigh in for beef is on March 15. Weigh in for swine is on April 30th. Weigh in for lambs is May 30. There is a $10 fee for each project. There will be a newsletter sent in May listing 4-H classes that will be offered. Laurie Small at the Ag Extension office is seeking volunteers to teach classes. Some of the classes that will be offered are archery, shooting sports, cooking, sewing, rocketry, cake decorating and a variety of craft projects. Contact Laurie soon to help with 4-H.
City of Dubois meeting is tonight at 7 p.m. This meeting was postponed from last week.
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op meeting is on the calendar for tonight at 7 p.m.
The Dubois Lions Club has a meeting on March 14 at 6 p.m.
Western Springs Cowboy Church is scheduled for March 17 in Dubois.
Parent/Teacher Conferences are scheduled for March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. Students will have early release that day at 1:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Ethan Langston, Dave Simond, Mitchell Smith, Kelly King, and Yaira Resendiz; March 14 – Eleanor Hensley, Byron Sanchez, and Bill Billman; March 15 – Lorin Strong, Jack Caldwell, Amy Murdock, Maria D. Martinez, Earlene Olsen, and Heather Bitsoi; March 16 – Kayle McNeil, Felix Rodriguez, Samantha Jane Abbott, Phillip Wilding, Dusin DeCoria, Royce Eddins, and Kaylee Miner; March 17 – Happy St. Patrick’s Day – Luke Lanier, Alex Carrillo, Rachel Holyoak, Daniel Maldonado, Eric Mortensen, Patricia Martinez, and Archer Harrison; March 18 – Ashely Douglas, Ashley Anhder, Sheri Schlader, AnaLaura Hernandez, David Milner, Tina Mortensen, and Ashley Peterson; March 19 – Tom Monroe and Amber Weaver.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings March 14 – Jeff and Michelle Ames; March 17 – Anthony and Brieanna Sambrano; March 18 – Cory and Raylene Foster.