Clark County High celebrates Homecoming

CLARK COUNTY — Potato harvest is upon us. Many farming folks are busy bringing in that crop. People who make a living in the agricultural industry work many hours to feed our nation and others worldwide. Clark County not only boasts of being a great place to grow potatoes, it also has excellent wild game hunting opportunities. This time of year, there are many visitors looking for elk, deer, moose and the like.
•
Mike and Cindy Ewing of Fortuna, Arizona were in the area with a hunting party. Mike’s nephew and the others hunted while Mike and Cindy explored our county. Known as the “Arizona Cowboy Balladeer” and “Amigo Mike,” he is a musician who has worked for years at a venue in Kanab, Utah. With the onset of the current pandemic, he became unemployed, so he and Cindy decided to take time to travel. One day when they were in Dubois, they met Danette Frederiksen and her sister Valeri. It became a fast friendship that ended up with lunch together in Dubois at a local diner and then dinner in Spencer. Mike and Cindy said they love this part of the USA and hope to come back often. Maybe we will get him to sing us some country songs!
•
John Farley of Rialto, California visited his dad Jim Farley in Dubois last week. They spent time together at their family home in Wisdom, Montana. They also took part in the Reunion Parade in Dubois on Friday. John graduated from CCHS in 1981. His daughter, Jolene Farley, was Oregon’s Miss Junior Teen in 2002. He proudly displays a sign on his pickup with that info. He and his dad than headed to California.
•
Some members of Clark County High School graduating Class of 1980 had fun times together last week. Several of them came to Dubois from out of town for the Friday parade. Traveling the furthest was Daron Bean and his wife Lisa from St. Libory, Nebraska. He enjoyed getting caught up with former sixth grade teacher Jim Farley. Mark Owen came from Portland, Oregon. His mom, Beverly, still lives in Dubois.
•
Jolene Stewart-Lyon and Tina Wagoner-Krakowski came to Dubois from Idaho Falls. Both girls had fun with Danette Frederiksen as they rode in the back of classmate Jim McSpadden’s pickup for the parade. Jim and MiChele Frederiksen-Stefanic of Boise helped with the planning of the event. Blake Kirkpatrick of Hamer stopped in Dubois before the parade to see his “old friends” as he headed to work as a state brand inspector. Ted Laird of Dubois also stopped by to say “hi” to his pals as he was in the middle of feeding cattle and such. The class had twenty-two graduates; 12 girls and 10 boys. It was a great time of reminiscing about the past, talking about the present, and looking forward to future gatherings. One classmate, Mike Ellis, is a tugboat captain in Skagway, Alaska. Some class members dream of going there for a short cruise around that part of the USA!
•
Bonnie Bond-Stoddard of Dubois led the Reunion Parade in Dubois on Friday. She graduated from CCHS in 1949. Hers was the first graduating class from the Clark County consolidated high school. “Bobcat Bonnie” had previously been one of the Dubois High School Demons. She now is a proud Bobcat who also wears her Lions Club vest proudly.
•
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois took a road trip to Kaysville, Utah on Friday to watch their grandson, Ryan Eddins (his dad is Jason) play in a football game.
•
Homecoming week is underway at Clark County Junior/ Senior High School. Tonight (September 23), there is a “Beefcake Volleyball” game followed by a tailgate party. Thursday is “Orange and Black Day” as Bobcat fans wear the school colors that day. It will be Senior Night at CCHS with a volleyball match with Leadore. Three senior girls will be honored that night. The Homecoming Parade is scheduled to take place on Main Street in Dubois at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday there is a volleyball tri-match with North Gem and Mackay. That night the Homecoming Dance is to take place. Get out and support our local school as you are able.
•
Lucy S. Hatch Thomas is celebrating her 90th birthday today! On Saturday her family hosted an open house party at the Beaver Creek Ward building in Dubois. Lucy was born in Badger Creek, Idaho (near Tetonia) on September 24. She is the mother to five children, grandmother to twenty grandchildren, and great grandma to twenty-three young ones. She probably would love a phone call at any time from those of you who may know her. Happy Nine Decades, dear Lucy.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Sabrina Burton, Shawn Nordstrom, Blake Crezee, Jodi Ike Milner and Marihya Hayes; Sept. 24 – Lucy Thomas, Ted Laird, Tina Wagoner, Edwardo N. Condona and Riggin Bull Vadnais; Sept. 25 – Callum Stewart and Thomas Max Wilson; Sept. 26 – Christian Echeverria, Enrique Balderas, Orlando Hernandez, Kris Hernandez, Charles Kilgore Vadnais, Alexa Barron, Kent Spencer Holden and Nicole Iglesias; Sept. 27 – Karlie Dixon, Tammy Jo Reardon, Dennis Eddins, Kim Carpenter and Cory Fisher; Sept. 28 – Eric Francis Steigerwald, Gary Hayes, Chris Bauer, Arnica Shumway, Robert Taylore Lang and Sam Anderson; Sept. 29 – Jenny McAllister, LaNae White, Kassi Kind Knudsen and Jesus Hernandez.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Sept. 24 – DeeAnne Lamb and Bret Taylore; Sept. 25 – Brett and Brooke Laird, Matt and Devori Beckman-Spangler, and Ken and Olivia Wernette; Sept. 26 – Kent and Eileen Holden, and Barry and Pam Peterson; Sept. 28 – Kelly and Shirley King; Sept. 29 – Wyatt S. and Heidi Small-Kinghorn.
•
Happy Harvesting, hunting, and celebrating the Bobcat Homecoming! Please stay safe and well. Do continue to let me know any news that you find fit to print for this column. Thanks for your support.