CLARK COUNTY — As the weather gets colder and winter seriously sets in, people in Clark County take it in stride. There are cattle and other animals outside to feed now. Camping, fishing, hunting and other seasonal activities outside will soon subside as folks drag out their snow mobiles and other winter fun equipment.
Brekkan and Moxyn Hager of Dubois were outside one snowy afternoon pulling their big wagon down the sidewalk on Main Street in Dubois. They had blankets piled in it. Underneath the blankets staying warm as their little niece Lailah! They took turns pulling the wagon and riding in it. They also were carrying their snow sleds in case they found a good spot in Hodges Park to enjoy the fun outdoors.
The Dubois Lions Club sold their frozen turkeys by the diligence of Bonnie Stoddard and other club members. In lieu of having the annual Turkey Shoot, the frozen turkeys were sold at the Dubois Community Building on Nov. 7.
Clark County’s Scholarship Calendar, a joint effort of the Lions Club, the school district and other community members, is now in the works. It will go to publication soon in hopes to have it ready for distribution before Christmas. Contact a Lions Club member to buy a calendar and order more than one for family and friends.
Condolences to Orvin Jorgensen and family upon the loss of Norma Jorgensen. The family had a memorial for her at the Beaver Creek Ward church building on Nov. 12. Their six children grew up in Dubois where Mr. Jorgensen was a science teacher.
Cheerleading at Clark County Schools is now on hold. Like many schools in Idaho, it has been decided to not have cheerleaders perform at indoor winter sports.
Clark County High School students had a MORP dance on Nov. 13.
CCHS National Honor Society had their induction ceremony on Nov. 11. Members who were inducted are Ivy Shifflett, Macaela Baker, Daisyzel Figueroa, Elle Shifflett, Andrea Acosta, and Scottlynn Tavenner. Their advisor is Michelle Stewart with help from other teachers.
Officers of the Clark County Chapter of FFA for this school year are President Macaela Baker, Vice President Ivy Shifflett, Secretary Elle Shifflett, Treasurer Ivan Perez, Reporter Kooper Mickelsen, Sentinel Ammon Gardner, Historian Makay Mickelsen, and Activities Chairperson Presless Wilson. The group is led by Mrs. Cheyenne Dalling. They have been working together to do fun fundraising events and community service.
Girls and Boys Basketball home games are set for Dec. 4 hosting Mackay. On Dec. 5 the plan is to host Lima. Please call the high school office to verify those game dates and times.
“Clark’s Got Talent” has been an ongoing activity at the high school. Performances have been done by video. Check out the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page to see how that fun show has been going.
Employees of the month of October for Clark County School District 161 are Rosa Gomez and Dan Hager. Rosa works in the office at Lindy Ross Elementary and Dan is the school maintenance man. They were honored at the recent school board meeting.
Brenda Laird, Director at our local library, said in an email, “Through the CARES Grant, The Clark County Public Library was awarded WIFI accessibility for five years. By working with the State of Idaho Commission for Libraries, our library was awarded a new router and the wiring necessary to give high speed wireless internet access for the public. Come experience our new computer access (internally and externally) at our library. Our hours are 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 pm. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.”
The Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints had a food drive Nov. 17. They did an evening gathering of food from local homes that day. Amy Murdock helped coordinate the event.
As part of the Samaritan’s Purse ministry, Operation Christmas Child takes place in a big way this time of year. Once again, the Dubois Community Baptist Church took part in collecting shoeboxes for children around the world. The shoeboxes are put together by individuals and then dropped off at the church building. Then they are taken to Idaho Falls to another drop off point before they are sent on to the Operation Christmas Child headquarters to be sorted and sent out to the recipients of the gifts.
Happy Birthday to: today – Chuy and Juan Gonzalez, Erin Haight Mortensen, Clona Sutton, and Kerighann Scott; Nov. 19 – Efren Serrano, Jacobo CaBaler, Sharon Super Vadnais, Janessa Garcia and Natasha Alcy Boss; Nov. 20 – Bowen Wyss Lang and Emma Billman; Nov. 21 – Ashley Sweet Snodgrass, Julan Murillo-Gil, Kathleen Henman, Lance Billman, Chloe Kerr and Kacey Woodward; Nov. 22 – Sophia Marie Jacobson, Leorah Smith, Sarah Schroeder, Jenny Kerr and Cecilia Lopez; Nov. 23 – Zachary Rogers, Shaelie Shenton, Kay Whitmill, Kenny Thawsh, Bruce Singer Bovey and Delsea Doherty; Nov. 24 – Aubrey Kleweno, Oakley Jean Kidd, Diane Jacobson, Zachary Choate, Fernando Martinez, Becky Crezee and Kinsley Smith.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on Nov. 19 to Blake and Eva Picnic Peterson; Nov. 20 – Chris and Amanda Baker; Nov. 22 – Sergio and Patricia Maldonado; Jim and Mary Kilgore Kruse.
Happy Almost Thanksgiving to you all!