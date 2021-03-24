Clark County High prepares for prom

CLARK COUNTY — It is calving and lambing season. Many animals are born this time of year. Local cattle and sheep ranchers have ‘round the clock duty at this time of year.
Seniors in high school get extra excited this time of year. They are near to graduation. There are activities to take part in before that happens though. Ivy Shifflett and Johnny Perez participated in the District Six Basketball All Star Senior Showcase games at Bonneville High School. On March 10 in Idaho Falls senior basketball players met to showcase their talents. The girls played first and then the boys.
March 16 marked the 100th day of school at Clark County School District 161. Students were encouraged to dress up as if they were 100 years of age. There were races in the halls to celebrate the anniversary.
Presentations of senior projects are being given at CCHS. On March 17, Bobcat Senior Jacqueline Ruiz gave her presentation. Two classes at a time went to the high school gym where Jacque spoke and then had help in teaching First Aid/ CPR to fellow students. Jill Egan, Emergency Management Director for Clark County, helped with the training. A life flight helicopter flew to Dubois as part of Jacque’s presentation. Air Idaho Rescue landed the helicopter at the designated landing space at the Dubois rest area. Students and staff of Clark County junior and senior high school got to see and learn about the emergency medical helicopter there.
CCHS students are getting ready for prom. April 10 is the date that has been set for that event. The floral design class is taking orders for boutonnieres and corsages for the prom.
Track competition is underway for the Bobcats. The high school and eighth grade teams went to West Jefferson on March 19 for a meet.
Little Bobcats basketball training and games has been cancelled due to a COVID outbreak in the community.
The Clark County School Board of Trustees had two nights of training recently. March 18 and 22 were open board meetings that were planned to feature specific training issues. Lisa Sherick came from Idaho Falls to lead the meetings. She works with the Idaho State School Board. Topics such as responsibilities and roles of trustees, how to properly run a board meeting, and dealing with various issues were addressed.
The Mud Lake Telephone cooperative had to delay their March board meeting again. The COVID outbreak in Clark County hit some of the people who are a vital part of the board meeting. Contact the phone company office for further details.
Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois drove 2,400 miles to visit family and friends in Arizona. They took in some scenic sites along the way including Zion National Park and the Navajo Bridge on the Colorado River. They visited Conni’s sister Willa (Rex) Swim in Wickenburg, Frank Sullivan in Mesa, and co-worker Leif Isaacson in Queen’s Creek. In Glendale, Arizona they got to see a Dodger’s baseball spring training game. Conni said that after all those miles she was tired of sitting! They did a lot in a little time.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois had a visit from Ena Merill of Rigby on March 17. Ena’s brother Eric Morgan accompanied her. The group had lunch together at a Dubois eatery. Bonnie was happy that Ena brought Lion’s Club information to share. They got to visit with other Clark County local folks when they were out eating. Bonnie stated that the Dubois Lions Club has a meeting tomorrow (March 25). They’ll be working on Easter Egg Hunt details.
Condolences to the family of Sonne Ward who passed on last week. He was a longtime resident of Hamer. Sonne was known as a very creative inventor.
Clark County Public Library welcomes you to come check out the featured book entitled “Fairest” by Gail Larson Levine. The book’s main character, Aza, has a golden singing voice yet she has low self-esteem. Geared to young adult and middle school readers, this book offers elements of humor, adventure and confidence building lessons. The suspense of the story is to find out if Aza’s potential romance with Prince Ljori will work out or not. “It’s a good book for those of us who are awkwardly inclined,” said Library Director Brenda Laird. She also said she looks forward to seeing you during these nice spring days. Library hours in Dubois are Monday thru Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Plans are being made for an Easter Sunday (April 4) breakfast at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Watch for more details here.
Happy Birthday to: today – Colson Peck, Kamila Anaya, Colter Milner, Stockton Cross, Priscyla Perez, Rob Laird, Kory Beattie, Kelly Phillips and Andy Montana Kellom; March 25 – Hayden Billman, Irma Lopez and Lovely LaPreal Henman; March 26 – Janeth Chavira, Jaqueline Gonzales, Kayla Jorgensen DeCoria, Raelyn Jorgensen Wilding, Kysen James, Sherdon Woodie, Chase Bell, Joanna Abbott, Nathanael Baker; March 27 – Ammon Gardner, Justin Berg, Shelly Ferris, JayTee Tarpley, Kylie Black Smith, Rebecca Kadel and Courtney Lowder; March 28 – Casey Smith, Ray Olsen, and Ivy Jo Shifflett; March 29 – Katie Cross, Gabe Smith, Lane Grover, Jake Christenson, Lyle Holyoak, Victor Arteaga and Juan Lopez; March 30 – Ava Ann Wagoner, Justin White, Gary White, Sydnee Condie, Chayce Bramwell, Bubba Summers and Breeley Serrano.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: today – Grant and Lacey Tomlinson-Cox; Steven and Rachel Tweedie; March 25 – Ron and Sheri Schlader; March 26 – Austin and Monica Farr; Paul and Camille Messick.
Soak up the wonderful sunshine whenever you can. Enjoy the longer days with warmer temperatures. And while you’re at it, let me know news you’d like to share