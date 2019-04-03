Clark County High rodeo slated for April 19

CLARK COUNTY—Since we have marched into April, the warmer temps are very welcome. There are literal snow birds migrating back to our area. Kildeer and other plovers, Mountain blue jays, robins, sparrows and the likes, have come back to their spring/summer homes. Many of us have been watching a family of bald eagles that lives between Hamer and Dubois. Our area, between Camas and Spencer, boasts of great bird watching. Soon it will be sage grouse mating season! There are also snow birds of the human kind returning from their winter habitats.
Chuck and Karen Wilson of Dubois spent many months in Hurricane, Utah. Their daughter Deena and her twin Donna had fun times with their parents there. Deena traveled back to Dubois with Chuck and Karen to get them re-settled in their Dubois home.
Paul Williams at the Spencer Grill reported that the weather there has warmed up with snow melting, some sunny days, windy and chilly some days, but it is beautiful.
Betty Kirkpatrick, of Dubois, her sister Grace McClaskey of Caldwell, and her daughter, Laura Mae Tavenner of Rigby, all flew to Orlando, Florida for a week. They attended the Ram Circuit Finals Rodeo in which Dirk Tavenner participated. He is a steer wrestler and had two “Go arounds” during the rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida. He won the average there and now proceeds to rodeo in California and elsewhere. Betty said that they had “great views from their seventh- floor room in Kissimmee” and got to go to Epcot Center, downtown Orlando, and the Kennedy Space Center. They also rode an airboat and saw alligators!
The CCHS track team did not attend the meet in Firth last week, yet they plan to be at the meet tomorrow at West Jefferson High School. The junior high track team has a meet scheduled in Ririe on April 10.
Clark County Rodeo Queen contest is on April 19 in Dubois. Entries should already be in for that contest. For more information, text 208.520.2547 or email horsespencer@yahoo.com. The local rodeo takes place this year on June 15 and 16 at 1:30p.m.
High School Rodeo action is in full swing. Rodeo students in Clark and West Jefferson counties have their first rodeo on April 19 and 20. It will be held at the Mud Lake fairgrounds/arena.
Clark County Schools Athletic Director Jill Grover said that she enjoyed spring break. Her daughter, Joni, is on the rodeo team along with Ivy Shifflett, Elle Shifflett, Weston Mickelsen, Kooper Mickelsen, and MaKay Mickelsen. They all spent time during spring break practicing for rodeo competition as well as working on their individual family ranches.
Pre-school and Kindergarten teacher Jolene Johnson spent some time at the Camas USFS Game Reserve and around the Hamer area watching birds and other wildlife. Last Thursday she reported that the group she was with saw ducks, swans, deer, porcupines, and a moose.
Teacher in-service days are on the calendar for April 5. These days take place on Fridays when there are no students at school. Our school district has classroom instruction days Monday through Thursdays. CCSD #161 started their fourth quarter of classes a couple of weeks ago. The last day of school will be May 23, with graduation on May 20 at 7 p.m.
Future Farmers of America state convention is taking place now until April 6 in Twin Falls. Several members of the Clark County chapter are attending meetings there.
Quinn and Sandy Jacobson of Dubois, members of the Beaver Creek Ward and other local folks are collecting pop can pull tabs that are donated to Ronald McDonald House at the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. For more information about this collection, contact Quinn or Sandy.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church “100 years and counting” Birthday party for the building will take place on Palm Sunday, April 14. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. with Sunday School, then the worship service at 11 a.m. which will include a short program about the church building’s history. There will be a pot luck lunch (dessert provided) with time for people to share any memorabilia and stories they may have. All are invited and encouraged to come see what is happening at the little building now. Easter Sunday, April 21, there will be a breakfast for everyone that is prepared and served by the men of the church.
Dubois Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg hunt for kids on April 20 at Waring Park starting at 10 a.m. Make sure to get there early as the hunt begins right away that day!
Clark County Solid Waste hours have changed. Now the site will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteer ambulance crew members for our area just completed training for certification. Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) classes took place at the Dubois Community center. Eleven folks finished their written state tests and then their psycho/ motor skills tests. According to the Clark County Emergency Services Director, Jill Egan, all eleven volunteers have completed their EMR course. Those individuals are Bill Stadtman, Camille Messick, Paul Messick, Derrel Dickson, Jolene Johnson, Kaila Webster, Noe Perez, Renae Gauchay, Sheree Farr, and Taylor Hudson. The local EMR group usually has refresher meetings once a month. Medical director, Tom Jones of Rexburg, often meets with the group to keep them current on best medicial practices for emergency responers.
The American Legion in our nation is 100 years old. A veteran who is just 90, Orvin Twitchell, of Mud Lake, will be honored with a birthday party on April 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Mud Lake Museum (1097 East 1500 North).
On the calendar for this week in Dubois includes the Clark County Commissioners meeting April 8; Eastern Idaho Public Health all day at the City Annex and the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op board meeting both on April 10.
Happy Birthday today to Jude Cardenas, Montana King, Ricardo Garcia, Leann Billman, Sheila Small, and Rex R. Holden; April 4 – Sieanna Conway, Eric Johnson, Farnando V. Espinosa, Sammy Serrano, Danna Beckman, Ididro Sanchez, Marty Hoopes, and Jennifer Farley; April 5 – Elsie Mae Kinghorn, Londyn Thompson, Coltin Mickelsen, and Maggie May; April 6 – Mike Locascio, Wes Crezee. Craig Grimes-Graeme, Joan Carter, and Beau Kidd; April 7 – Kiya Tarpley Green, Joel Holyoak, and Jodi Goodsell; April 8 – MJ Mortel, Avie Mortel, Paul Messick, Richard Larsen, Mistydawn Holyoak, and Sierra Sill; April 9 – Eli Nelson and Jerry Nordstrom.
Happy anniversary today to Keith and Alice Tweedie; April 5 – Marcos Acosta and Jaqueline Gonzales,; Josh and Kallie Ewing, and Ted and Mary Edwards; April 7 – Ray and Alice Williams; April 8 – Rick and Karen King; and April 9 – Alonso and Silveria Calzadias.