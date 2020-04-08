CLARK COUNTY — Local farmers and ranchers continue with their work. Some fields are getting ready to be planted while others have cows, calves, sheep, lambs and other livestock in them. The springtime mud is drying up as the wind blows. Even the rodeo arena in Dubois looks ready for use!
Laurie Small at the University of Idaho ag extension office in Dubois said that the 4-H program will move forward as usual for this year. There is still time for students with lambs or pigs to have them weighed in. For other 4-H projects she said, “I’m trying to make plans in case we cannot meet in person, then I can send projects for the kids to do at home.” Call 208-374-5405 or see the Clark County Community page on Facebook for more information.
Delegates from Clark County have been chosen to attend American Legion “Gem State” Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary “Syringa” Girls State this summer. Hopefully the programs will take place as planned at Nampa Nazarene University. Johnny Perez and Manny Hernandez are the boy delegates. Carolyna Artega, Maecaela Baker, Kylie Holyoak and Jaqueline Ruiz are the girl delegates.
The Dubois Lions Club annual Easter egg hunt has been postponed. Elise T. Doschades works with other club members to make it a memorable event. There was going to be a community breakfast this year. For now, the plans have been put on hold. Meanwhile, the local club has picked winners for their essay contest. When regular meetings resume, the winners will be announced and acknowledged.
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois recently hosted their granddaughter Keira from Burley, Idaho. She spent some of her spring break time with them.
Marty Owen of Dubois landed a helicopter near his home April 2. He and his wife Conni work with Desert Air Ag, a crop-dusting service with headquarters in Terreton. Marty is a small plane and helicopter pilot who flew the company chopper to bring a co-worker to Dubois to pick up a dump truck that day.
Clark County High School had three foreign exchange students this school year. There were two girls from Germany and one from Sweden. They were here with the group Education First. While at our local school, the girls were part of the junior class. One of the students, Emely Standera, whose hometown is Willhelmshaven, Germany, stayed with Jolene Johnson in Dubois. Due to the COViD-19 outbreak, she and the other young ladies returned to their homes.
Emely enjoyed trips to nearby state and national parks as well as a trip to Canada. Her favorite place in Clark County is Medicine Lodge because of the beautiful canyon rocks there. Snowshoeing this winter, seeing wildlife and many birds in our area were some favorite activities. She said she learned that “cowboy is a job, not just dress-up for a carnival.” About Dubois she said, “I love it! It’s a cute town.” Upon returning to Germany she was looking forward to seeing her twin sister Leonye and hanging out with her family while in quarantine for two weeks.
Orvin and Norma Jorgensen of Dubois had house guests last week. Their daughter Raelyn, her husband, Phillip Wilding, and their three children from Rexburg took a break from their small apartment to be with grandma and grandpa for a while. Before the stay-at-home mandates were issued, the Jorgensen family celebrated March birthdays in Idaho Falls at the home of Greg Jorgensen.
Judith Maldonado, Clark County Clerk, said that ballots are ready for the upcoming May election. Elections will take place this year by mail. Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the office or going to the county website: www.clark-co.id.gov. She said to see the “public announcement updates” on that website.
Happy Birthday to: April 8 – to M.J. Mortel, Avie Mortel, Paul Messick, Richard Larsen, Sierra Sill and Mistydawn Holyoak; April 9 – Eli Nelson and Jerry I. Nordstrom; April 10 – Jesus Perez, Lucas Vaughan and Alex Glinski; April 11 – Shikera Charran Garza, Kaelin Walton, Isaac Martinez, Kevin Kadel and Nathan Rogers; April 12 – Jaxton Hillman, Sheila McCormick, Sigfredo Figueroa and Carolyn Rhodes Shenton; April 13 – Leeann Billman; April 14 – Christie Holden Stevens, Corrie Holden Serrano, Kay Sill Shawn Sill, Renita Stevens, Omar Lara Martinez and Ethan Douglas.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: April 8 – Rick and Karen King; April 9 – Alonzo and Silveria Calzadias; April 11 – Harry and Timena Schneiday; April 11 – Ethan and Tiffany Stewart; April 13 – Garland and JoEllen Smith; April 14 – Cole and Jennifer Dernoll.
Happy Easter and please keep me informed of news to share here.