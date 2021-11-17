Clark County High School College Application Week

CLARK COUNTY —Overcast skies have hastened in the certainty of winter weather. December is just around the corner and the Christmas tree in Dubois will be officially lit on Dec. 1. The tree at the truck turn around curve on Main Street is the site of that event. It begins at 6pm.
The local Lions Club will host their 72nd Annual Turkey Shoot. Thanksgiving turkeys can be won by playing BINGO and/or dice. They can also be won during the target shooting contest. There will be prize drawings with the Grand Prize of a Christensen Arms Ranger Rifle .22LR with a threaded carbon fiber barrel. Special games and prizes for children are planned and lunch will be available. It will be at the Dubois Community Building from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The Clark County High School’s chapter of National Honor Society had their member induction ceremony on Nov. 8. Their advisor is Michelle Stewart.
There are four Bobcat basketball teams this year. The junior high boys and girls each have a team. The boys are coached by Asiel Garcia and the girls are coached by Lorrie Clark. High School boys basketball team is coached by Wyatt Kinghorn with assistant Tyson Schwartz and the girls team coach is Sydney Carpenter. On Nov. 10 the junior high girls had their first game against Swan Valley there. On Nov. 16 the high school girls played at home against Taylor’s Crossing.
All students and their teachers attended the Veterans Day assembly in the high school gym on Nov. 11. Local veterans were honored with music and speakers. A Clark County Junior High student, Estefania Ledezma, was one of the speakers and read her Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay at the assembly. Her essay will be going on to district competition.
Employees of the Month of October were announced on Nov. 11. Lindy Ross Elementary teacher Bailey Eddins and school counselor/teacher DeeAnn Taylor who works at the junior/senior high school were honored that evening. They were presented with gift cards by Superintendent Eileen Holden.
October Students of the Month at CCHS include high school junior Rebecca Aguilar and senior Tony Raya. Junior high students who share that honor are 8th grader Yahami Resendiz and 7th grader Holden Stevens. Lindy Ross Elementary students of the month are Joshua Perez and Nicole Garcia.
Senior CCHS students will be finishing their projects and presenting them at an open house on Jan. 12.
This week at CCHS is College Application Week. Students in the junior/senior high school building have been dressing to these themes: Monday – College t-shirts; Tuesday – Bobcat Spirit (wearing school colors of orange and black); Wednesday – Hat day for “Hats off to those going on to higher education” and Thursday – Career day.
After Thanksgiving, there will be a store for students in Lindy Ross Elementary to “buy” items as a reward for their Accelerated Reading points. In the high school there is a “Bobcat Bucks” store where students earn their “money” to purchase a variety of items.
Lana and Lynn May-Tomlinson of Medicine Lodge took a trip with some of his siblings to Sedona, Arizona last week. Traveling together were Lynn’s brother Ike and his wife Teri, along with their sister Becky and husband Chris Long. The group had a day of floating on the Colorado River.
Welcome to Jason and LaKeshia Vesser and their six children now reside in the home that belonged to Ellen Laird in Dubois.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 18 to Javier Espinosa, Chuy Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Erin Mortensen, Kerighann Scott and Cleona Sutton; Nov. 19 – Efren Serrano, Jacobo Ca Baler, Jenessa Garcia, Sharon Superstar Vadnais and Natasha Boss; Nov. 20 -Bowen Wyss Lang and Emma Billman; Nov. 21 – Ashley Snodgrass, Kathleen Henman, Lance Billman, Kacey Woodard and Chloe Kerr; Nov. 22 – Jenny Kerr, Cecelia Lopez, Sarah Schroeder, Leorah Smith and Sophia Marie Jacotson; Nov. 23 – Zachary Rogers, Shaelie Shenton, Kay Whitmill, Kenny Thawsh, Bruce Bovey and Delsa Doherty
Wedding anniversary greetings to: Nov. 19 — Blake and Eva Peterson; Nov. 20 – Chris and Amanda Baker; Nov. 22- Sergio and Patricia Maldonado; Jim and Mary Kruse.