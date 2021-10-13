CLARK COUNTY — Leaves have been rapidly falling from trees. It is already the middle of October, so that means many livestock owners have been busy weaning cattle and sheep. Farmers are finishing harvest of their potatoes and other crops.
High School Football season is nearing an end. The team (The Bobcat Boys co-op with West Jefferson Panthers) played against Ririe on Oct. 8. Their next game is Oct. 15 in Firth. Their final home game is on Oct. 22 facing the Salmon Savages.
Clark County High School’s Volleyball Senior Night was Sept. 29. Before the volleyball team took on the teams from Ririe and Taylor’s Crossing, each graduating girl was honored. The five senior athletes are Daisyzel Figueroa, Anahi Maldonado, Ellee Shifflett, Andrea Acosta and Scottlynn Tavenner. Each girl was given flowers and other gifts as they stood on our gym floor that evening.
The Bobcat junior high, Junior Varsity and Varsity volleyball teams played in Leadore against the Mustangs on Oct. 7. The high school teams were slated to play in the Butte Tournament in Arco on Oct. 9. The District tournament begins on Oct. 14 at Hillcrest High School.
A Field Trip to Craters of the Moon for Lindy Ross students in Grades Third, Fourth and Fifth occurred on Oct. 5. Teachers Melissa Smith and Rusty Stewart went with their classes there as part of the Idaho History component in our schools.
Clark County School Dist. #161 took part in Idaho lottery’s 21st Annual “Scratch for Schools” competition in Idaho Falls on Oct. 5. The Lindy Ross Elementary team won the most money that day. They walked away with $592! Representing that school were Dan Hagar, Jolene Johnson and Melissa Smith. Representing CHS were Lorri Clark, Sheena Hawker & Melinda Ricks.
Professor Steve Shropshire of the Idaho State University department of Physics brought his “road show” to Clark County schools on Sept. 30. He and ISU physics students presented their educational and fun experiments at the CHS gym. Lindy Ross Students and those in junior high and high school all took part.
The Bill and Ashley Snodgrass family of Dubois is hosting Ashley’s mom Julie Haught from Atlanta, Idaho. Julie will be visiting here for a few weeks.
Condolences to the family of Bonnie Thomas Burns. She was a Clark County resident for most of her life. Bonnie Gay Laird-Thomas Burns was a bright smiling citizen in the community.
Many activities will be taking place in Dubois this month. The CCHS Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) will have a Fall Festival at the football field in Dubois on Oct. 15. The time is set for 4 to 8 p.m. There will be booths hosted by various businesses and community groups. Games, face painting, a petting zoo, a silent auction and food items will also be a part of the party. To reserve a booth space or for more info contact FFA Advisor Cheyenne Dalling at the high school or by email: dallingc@ccsd161.org
“Fun and games on Main Street” is planned for Oct. 16 from 1 to 6p.m. Costumes are welcome and prize drawings will be awarded every half hour. There will be tamales, apple cider, peanuts, cookies and other refreshments available. All ages are encouraged to come out and enjoy our beautiful town together outside near the post office. Call Danette Frederiksen for more info at 208.221.5380.
Mud Lake Telephone/ High Plains Propane Co-Operative’s community appreciation day is set for Oct. 30. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.
Open Meetings in Dubois this week include the telephone / propane Co-Op today (Oct. 13) at 7p.m. The Clark County School Board of Trustees will meet on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 13 — Yalina Felicity Aguilar, Jenny Laird Sperl and Teresa Gutierrez; Oct. 14 – Avery Cardenas, Kiera Sepulveda, Angelica Calzadias, Lupe Marquez, and William Glenn Haight, Jr.; Oct. 15 -Talon Beattie, Mary Ellen Viruegas and Mrs. Ginger Ward; Oct. 16 -Jesus Gilberto Perez, Angie Rogers, Vicky Maldonado, Dusty Shifflett, Maria Raya, Marisol Puerto and Melissa Marie Kellom; Oct. 17 — Mario Marquez, Cherokee Paulk, Vicki Mortensen, Halle Ramine, Ryder Elias Bramwell and Lesey XCardenas; Oct. 18 – Hannah Langston, William Henman, Jenifer Nordstrom, Deanna Murdock, Mike Pfenninger, Kaleigh Squires and David Berg; Oct. 19 –Damien Lang, Abby Grover Harris, Steve Genetti, Nicolas Rogers, Justin Bramwell, LE Jeppson, Kaysha Thomas Sperl, and Rosa Lindy Gomez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings: Oct. 15 to Frank and Millie Marie Young; Cameron and Carissa Davis; Oct. 16 – Ramiro and Maria Hernandez; Oct. 17 – Justin and Emily Bramwell; Scott and Jodi Goodsell; Oct. 19 – Lyle and Mistydawn Holyoak; Dirk and Courtney Tavenner.
Enjoy the lovely autumnal days remaining in October! Thanks for your continued support.