Clark County High School Rodeo Club sponsoring fundraiser

CLARK COUNTY—Spring has sprung! As I write this, a spring rain has turned into snow. We know that this area has that nearly unpredictable weather, so if you don’t like the weather right now, stick around because it will change soon! The inclement weather has not kept people from getting outside to work and play in the sunshine and the rain.
Farmers and ranchers have their work cut out for them now. It is time to work the fields and deal with whatever the weather brings as they prepare pastures, etc. Hopefully we will not have the major flooding like we did last year.
Clark County High school graduates who attend area colleges/universities had the week of March 18 to 24 for Spring break. Many of those graduates attend Idaho State University. Most of them got to spend time with family and friends, in between maintaining part time jobs to pay for their school bills, during the break. Among those college students are Kobe Korrell, Henry Palmer, Nohely Reyes, Carter Eddins, Paige Shenton, and Yessica Ruiz.
Lisa Shenton got to go with her daughters Paige, Shaelie, and Hallie to see the musical “Wicked” in Boise. The girls all went with Terri (Shenton) Ames and her daughter Emily. Lisa said it was a fun girls gathering and she enjoyed the show.
The CCHS Bobcat track teams continue their workouts and attending track meets. There is a meet in Firth tomorrow.
Our school district department concert with potato bar and dessert auction was a great success. Mrs. Michelle Stewart reported that $1,200 was raised to put into the various music programs. It was a nice, cool night outside. The parking lot at Lindy Ross Elementary was overflowing with cars and trucks. And inside there was standing room only. It was all proof that our community loves to come together to support our schools and enjoy wonderful music.
Clark County FFA students and advisors have been in Twin Falls this week for state meetings. Our local chapter has been going strong for only two years. Now they have already placed in the top ten in Idaho for their written project goals. The goals are ones that have already been implemented and taking place. Some of the goals are for upcoming events such as the Days of Cowboys community fair in July. Advisor Greg Egan said that they are working hard to be chosen as the number one Idaho FFA chapter so they can next be in the running for the National prize.
The combined High School Rodeo Club is sponsoring another Donkey Basketball fundraiser on April 2. It will take place at the West Jefferson school gym. To get advance tickets for the fun event, contact any Rodeo Club member. Tickets may be purchased that night at the door.
Beaver Creek Ward will have a “Linger Longer” Sunday on March 31. Sacrament meeting is at 10 a.m. After that there will be a speaker who will talk about financial planning. Then there will be a soup and dessert luncheon.
Dubois Community Baptist Church has been here for over 100 years. The current building is now that age and more! A centennial birthday party is being planned for April 14. Everyone is invited to the 10 a.m. Sunday School, the 11 a.m. congregational worship, and then the program about the church. There will be a pot luck lunch (dessert and drinks provided). Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring family, friends, and any memorabilia/stories to share. Contact Allene Frederiksen at 208-669-3773 or Danette Frederiksen at 208-221-5380 for more information. Please help us get the word out about this milestone celebration.
Speaking of milestones, we have a wonderful bunch of Clark County citizens who are in their 80’s. some of them have recently had birthdays. Sandy McClure of Spencer is now 81! She had some fun winter months in Mexico with family and celebrated her birthday there. She is back in Spencer now and resuming much hard work to maintain her family’s properties.
Eleanor Myrtle (Stevens) Hensley is now 88. She is doing great and has a sharp mind. Eleanor was born in Rexburg to Jessie and Heber Stevens on March 14, 1931. She is “the third to the oldest,” as she told me. There were 17 children in the Stevens family who lived in Spencer. Eleanor attended first and second grades in Dubois. Then the family moved to Spencer where she attended school through grade eight. Schools in Clark County then consolidated and so she rode the bus into Dubois for her high school days. After her high school graduation, she married her sweetheart, Guy Hensley. They were wed by a Justice of the Peace on June 2, 1950. To their union, five sons were born. Their sons are Bill (Karen) of Phoenix, Arizona; Brent (Jeanene) of Rexburg; Jack (Kathy) of Dubois; Ace (Kathy) of Dubois; and Alvin (Lisa) of Idaho Falls. Guy passed on in 1984. Eleanor has carried on as a kind, caring, and patient mother. She lives in Dubois now with Ace and Kathy. Blessings be upon Eleanor for more happy days ahead.
The Spencer City Council had a quarterly meeting on March 22. Council members are as follows: Mayor Lyle Holden, Clerk Darlene Bitsoi, Roger Whitmill, Sandy McClure, Ramon Martinez, and Treva May. That beautiful little hamlet still has lots of snow. During the harsh winter months, it has been good to see the residents work together to keep driveways cleared of snow.
Ladies of the Dubois Lions Club hosted a surprise baby shower on March 20 for Jennifer (Pfenninger) Dernoll. Her delivery date is sometime soon!
On March 21, the Tri Counties Sheriff’s Association met at the Spencer Grill. Many law officers were there. There are now 18 counties in the association that was established first with only three counties. Sheriff Bart May told me that it was “before his time” when the association was formed.
MaCoy Ward was awarded the Ed Duren Memorial Young Producer Award on March 22. The Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame was established in 1972. Recently the Ed Duren Memorial was established. Ed served as a University of IDAHO Ag Extension Agent for a few years in Clark County before he and his family re-located to Soda Springs. This year was the second annual presentation of the distinguished award. MaCoy, his family, and many friends attended the celebration at the Sho-Ban Events Center in Fort Hall.
Danette Frederiksen has had several visitors from her old stomping grounds in Pocatello. Kelly and Teresa (Barney) Anderson were passing through Dubois one Sunday as they were returning from their family place in Kilgore. Then this past Sunday, a group of friends traveled to Dubois for an annual tradition of making Reuben sandwiches and other Irish foods. They all enjoyed time together at the Community Baptist Church and at the Frederiksen “Hang your Hat Lodge/House”.
Emergency Medical Technician training has been taking place in Dubois. The class is ending this week. Bill Arsenault and Austin Cummings are the teachers.
Remember to plan a visit to Dubois soon for the Clark County Centennial celebrations in June and July. There are plans in the works to have an all-school reunion during the Days of Cowboys festival.
Happy Birthday today to Ammon Gardner, Justin Berg, Shelly Ferris, JayTee Tarpley, Kylie Black Smith, Rebeca Kadel, and Courtney Lowder; March 28 – Casey Smith, Ivy Jo Shifflett, Ray Olsen, and Justin King; March 29 – Victor Areaga, Lyle Holyoak, Gabe Smith, Juan Lopez, Lane Grover, and Jake Christenson; March 30 – Ava Ann Wagoner, Breeley Serrano, Gary White, Justin White, Sydnee Condie, and Chayce Bramwell; March 31 – Albino Ruiz, Teresa Danks, Audra Sill, Pete Henman, and Rick King; April 1 (No fooling!) – Stratton Anhder, Caleb Grover, Saleena Smith, Tag May, Eileen Holdn, Jesus Vasquez, and MaCall Williams; April 2 – Matteo Garcia, Sherry Locascio, Reada Stevens, and Justin Kidd.
Wedding anniversary greetings go to Dave and Lisa Ward on April 1.
Enjoy the remainder of March. It seems to have come in a bit like a lamb and may go out like a lion. It could be the other way around, it’s all in your perspective and relative location. No matter what, here’s to an awesome April. Please continue to contact me with news.