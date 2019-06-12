Clark County High School rodeo members go to state

Three Clark County High School Rodeo athletes are taking part in the Idaho state finals rodeo this week from June 8 to 15 in Pocatello.
The athletes representing the county are high school senior Weston Mickelsen, sophomore Ivy Shifflett and freshman Ellee Shifflett. They are part of a combined High School Rodeo Association team with West Jefferson High School. This team is in District One of the association. District One is made up of Clark County/ West Jefferson, Arco (Butte County), Challis, Leadore, Mackay and Salmon.
At the rodeo finals Ellee will be competing in barrel racing. Ivy will be competing in breakaway roping (she won third in this district in this event). Mickelsen is competing in reining cow horse (he won first in the district in this event). He is also in in the rifle and trap shooting events.
Susie Shifflett, the mother of Ellee and Ivy, said she is excited to go with her girls to state rodeo finals. In June of 2018, Ellee earned her way to Junior High National finals rodeo in Huron, SD. Susie and her two girls took the trip together through the Black Hills to go to the competition. Now they are in Pocatello for more “go rounds” of rodeo.
Ivy said that going to state rodeo is something she strives for each year and it’s a huge thrill to get to go there. Ellee said her goal has been to get to the high school state rodeo. She has worked for it a long time and now is happy to be there.
“Bad thing is, you only get one shot and that’s it,” Susie said about rodeo. “It’s not like basketball where you keep shooting for the hoop!”