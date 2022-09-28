DUBOIS — Harvesting, Hunting and Homecoming are a few of the main topics here in Clark County. Darrin May of Spencer bagged a spike elk on August 30. Treva May said that the meat is “already in the freezer!”
•
The annual picnic and auction in Spencer took place on Sept. 18 with Bonita Sudweeks and family as the hosts. Steaks were grilled by Mayor Lyle Holden, some city council members and other residents of Spencer. The meat is purchased with the money that is earned at the auction. Side dishes are brought pot-luck style by folks who attend the picnic. Despite threatening clouds, the outdoor event went off without a hitch! The items sold at the auction are donated by local folks and various businesses.
•
On Sept. 18 longtime friends Lana May Tomlinson of Medicine Lodge, Deena Wilson Williams of Dubois and Teri Gray Fidelman of Jerome had a fun get together. The ladies, who graduated from CCHS in 1981, met at Lana’s house to talk about old times and what’s happening now in their lives.
•
Visitors flew into the Dubois Airport on Sept. 20. Pilot Alex Egbert and his mom Dawn Egbert flew in from Ashton. He has a Citabria plane and said the name of said plane spelled backwards is “Aribatic” a nod to “Aerobatic.” They parked the plane at the airport and took advantage of the bicycles that are stored in a shed there for use when people fly to Dubois. While in Dubois they went to the local store, stopped at the US Post Office and paid a visit to the Chicas Gathering Place. The weather was perfect for their flights that day.
•
Jeannette Korrell of Dubois was happy to have her grand dog Lucy and Lucy’s parents Kobe and Yessica (Ruiz) Korrell visiting from Montana. Yessi and Kobe got to attend CCHS volleyball matches while they were back in their hometown Sept. 21-24.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary students in grades 3-5 went on a field trip to historical sites in Island Park on Sept. 19. Included in their trip were stops at Mesa Falls, Big Springs and the Johnny Sack Cabin.
•
The first annual County Jr. High Bobcats Volleyball Tournament was held on Sept. 23. The Bobcats hosted five other schools: Grace Lutheran from Pocatello; Leadore: Lima, MT; Mackay and North Gem. Clark County Jr/Sr High School has two gyms, the old one and the new one. That helps for sports tournaments. Members of the administration, teachers, coaches, the Parent-Teacher Organization, Bobcat Booster Club and other community individuals provided food and various assistance for the day-long event.
•
Volleyball matches at CHS have been well attended. Lexie Irick is a Senior and plays on the varsity team and Brooklyn Irick is a Freshman team. Their parents, Jake and Randi Irick, are at as many games as possible. Their paternal grandparents, Kirk & Marylu Irick, drive from Lava Hot Springs to Dubois for the games. On Sept. 22 their maternal grandmother, Roxanne Herman, drove from Pocatello to watch her granddaughters play volleyball. Older brother of the Irick girls, Caden, a 2022 graduate of CCHS, was home for the weekend from Idaho State University.
•
Homecoming week has begun. The dress up day themes for Monday through Thursday are as follows: Mon. – PJ Day; Tues. – Formal Day (for school picures); Wed. – Spirit Day (wearing orange and black); Thurs. – Throwback. On Friday there will be a parade at 11 a.m. in Dubois (line up at school where students have been working on their floats) and follow the parade route around Main Street from there. Other fun activities during Homecoming week include a Powder Puff football game on Monday and Beefcake volleyball on Tuesday. On Thursday, the pep rally is planned for 10 a.m. Then there are home volleyball matches with the Bobcats taking on Leadore and Grace Lutheran. After the parade on Friday, there is an afternoon football game at 3 p.m. with the Bobcats facing the Rockland Bulldogs. A Homecoming Dance, “Night Under the Stars” is planned for either Friday or Saturday night. Go BOBCATS!
•
Hodges City Park in Dubois now has some orange and black stain on the old log fence posts. On Sept. 21, many CHS Seniors showed up along with class advisor Dee Taylor to work 2-4 p.m. It was an overcast day, yet the downpour of rain held off until one coat of stain was put on the fence. Another coat will be applied another day when there is warmer weather.
•
Teachers at CCHS, Dee Taylor and Jill Grover attended Gear Up conference in Boise on Sept. 19 and 20. Mrs. Grover is the director of the local grant program and Mrs. Taylor is her helper. According to the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships website, “The Gaining Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) initiative is one of the largest and most effective programs focused on increasing the college and career readiness of low-income students in communities nationwide.” At the annual Idaho gathering there was training for projects and sharing of ideas. The state picks the school grades to concentrate on, the cohort, for each year. This year’s cohort is the sophomore and junior classes.
•
Condolences to Laurie (Tavenner) Moosman who grew up in Medicine Lodge. Her husband Ron passed away peacefully at home in Morgan, Utah on Sept. 20. He was sixty-five years old. Papa Moose, as he was known, most of all loved his family and horses. His family has a horse ranch (R/M Stables) in Morgan.
•
Public meetings in Dubois coming up include: City of Dubois Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.; Clark County Commissioners begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meet on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Gary Hayes, Chris Bauer, Arnica Shumway, Robert Lang, Sam Anderson and Eric F. Steigerwald; Sept. 29 – Jesus Hernandez, Kassi Lair Knudsen, LaNae White and Jenny McAllister; Sept. 30 – Ken Kozlowski, Toby Haight and Bodi Berg; Oct. 1 – Suzie Lewis, Benjamin P. Schiess, Ina Doll Nordstrom; Alerica Matrin, McKenzie Summers, Sindy Moran Mejia, Macaela Baker, Tresten Eddins and Hunter Squires; Oct. 2 – Julie Knight, Murvin McGovern Lindley, Virgil Valantine, Asail Hensley, Venna Josephine Holden; Oct. 3 – Jon Farr; T.J. Williams, Jane Anhder, Pamela Jenkins, Scott Hope, Joe Mercurio and Taylor Ewing; Oct. 4 – Bryn Tomlinson Thompson, in memory: John Toler & Charles Wilson, Tyler Myers, Ashley Smith, MiChele Frederiksen Stefanic and Danette Frederiksen.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Kelly Spencer and Shirley King; Sept. 29 – Wyatt and Heidi Small-Kinghorn; Sept. 30 – Ian and Joanna Cuppy Abbott; Oct. 1 – Troy and Jennifur King Taylor; Oct. 2 – Brandi and Rob Gardner; Oct. 3 – Murvin and Ann Taylor- Lindley; Oct. 4 – Michael and Katie Jeppson.
•
Happy Fall ya all!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.