Clark County high school student hosts clothing drive for school project

DUBOIS — Snow on the ground is gone in Dubois. Most of the snow has melted in and around Spencer. Other areas such as Kilgore and upper Medicine Lodge still have some snow.
Lambing at the United States Sheep Experiment Station (USSES) continues. The USSES has a newly hired employee, Kaylie Cook. She is working as an animal research technician. Kaylie hails from Salmon. She worked last year to help with lambing. She is glad to be at the USSES and to become part of the Clark County Community.
School track meets have begun. The Clark County Bobcats are in action. The high school team went to a meet at West Jefferson on April 1. Their next meet is on April 7 at Sugar City. The junior high track team has their first meet today (April 6) in Arco. Their next meet is April 13 in Ririe.
A “Gently Used Clothing Drive” is underway. Brooklyn Irick, a student at Clark County High School, is leading the project. It is part of her IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Alliance) class. The drive goes until April 7. Donations of clothing, shoes, backpacks and bedding can be taken to the high school building or the courthouse. Brooklyn plans to donate the items to a variety of places including the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, Family Crisis Center in Rexburg and the Haven Temporary Shelter in Idaho Falls.
Yearbook students at Clark County High School have diligently been selling ads. They are getting their annual put together.
Parent Teacher conferences for Clark County schools took place on March 31.
The Dubois Lions Club had the Twin Buttes Lions Club bring the Lions Sight and Hearing unit to Dubois on March 30. They helped perform eyesight and hearing screening for both elementary, junior and senior high school students. A few local citizens also went to the screening. Dubois Lion Bonnie Stoddard reported that 150 individuals in all were tested that day. Local Lions Club President Allyn May thanks all who assisted throughout the day in helping complete the very successful project for our community.
A luncheon to thank the employees of Clark County Road and Bridge was held in Dubois on March 31. A summer resident of Kilgore, Jim Kruse, sponsors the lunch annually. It was prepared and served by Weston and Tamara Horne.
Family members of Earlene Holden Crawford traveled from Dubois and Spencer to Soda Springs to attend her memorial service. Mike and Laurie Holden, Treva May, Allene Frederiksen, Lyle Holden, Darrin May, Kent and Eileen Holden went there for the day on March 28.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois accompanied her daughter Laura Tavenner and daughter-in-law Lisa Kirkpatrick to Twin Falls on March 26 and 27. They went to the wedding shower for Betty’s great nephew and his fiancé. The couple is being wed in Greece, so the shower was held for family who would be unable to attend the wedding. While in the area, the ladies visited Chet Kirkpatrick and his family (Ellie and son Jess) in Buhl. Betty said she got to see lots of family.
A CCHS graduate, Matt Zweifel is now a grandpa. Matt and his wife Laura live in Provo, Utah. Their daughter Ashley and husband Colton Millet welcomed their daughter on March 25. Paternal great grandparents are Dave and Annette Zweifel of Dubois.
A Spring Fling prime rib dinner is being held at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It will be on April 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The dinner is for adults only. All are welcome to join in the celebration of spring.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church has made a change in times for Easter events on April 17. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and go until just before the worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to take part in the celebration.
MLT Community Co-Operative, also known as Mud Lake Telephone, is hosting an open house April 15 from 5 until 7 pm. It will be held at the former Legion Café which is west of the main MLT office building. At the open house there will be free giveaways, food, drinks, a meet and greet with the winner of the photo competition (Louis Crandall) and folks can pick up a new 2023 phone directory. Stop in and see the new opportunities through your community co-op.
Happy Birthday to Beau Kidd, Joan Carter, Mike Locascio, Craig Grimes-Graeme and Wes Crezee; April 7 – Leo Williams, Kiya Tarpley Green, Joel Holyoak and Jodi Goodsell; April 8 – Jimmy Babcock; M>J. Mortel, Avie Mortel, Paul Messick, Richard Larsen, Mistydawn Holyoak and Sierra Sill; April 9 – Eli Nelson and Jerry Nordstom; April 10 – Dillon Babcock, Dyxie Rose Garner, Jesus Perez, Lucas Vaughan and Alex Gilinski; April 11 – Shikera Charran Garza, Kaelin Walton, Isaac Martinez, Kevin Kadel and Nathan Rogers; April 12 – Sheila McCormick, Carolyn Rhodes Shenton, Sigifredo Figueroa and Jaxton Hillman.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on April 8 to Rick and Karen King; April 9 – Alonzo and Silveria Calzadias; April 11 – Harry and Timena Schneiday; April 12 – Ethan and Tiffany Stewart.
Hope you were not fooled much on April 1. Please let me know news to share here.