Clark County High School to hold girl's basketball camp this summer

DUBOIS — We are making our way to May. The wind blows the dirt around as farmers disc up their fields. Springtime planting is underway.
The Clark County Junior High science class, taught by Lorri Clark, has been planting flowers and vegetables in the school’s greenhouse.
Track athletes had a meet in Arco on April 26. On May 4 they go to St. Anthony, then it will be time for the district competition. We hope to see many qualifiers for that.
A summer basketball camp for junior and senior high school girls is planned for June 1–3 at CHS. Bobcat alumni are leading the camp. Christie Holden Stevens is the coordinator. It is being offered for free.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has hired a new deputy to replace Richard Lundberg. Victor “Rick” Donohoo is the incoming officer. Lundberg is now working for Jefferson County.
A farewell luncheon for CCSO dispatcher was held at the courthouse on April 22. Brandy Keophimphone and her husband are re–locating to North Carolina as he is in the US Army.
The Spencer City Council had one of their quarterly meetings on April 22. Summertime is just around the corner and then the town of Spencer gets ready for their July 4 parade. There is also an annual picnic and auction held there each summer.
April 30 will be the Celebration of Life for Spencer resident Brent Sudweeks. It will take place at the Spencer Grill beginning at 2pm.
Louis Crandall, a summer resident of Spencer, won the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s phone book cover contest. Crandall’s photo of Spencer at sunset now graces this year’s phone book. Second place went to Conni Owen of Dubois for her wintertime photo of the old Dubois Hotel in wintertime. They were honored at the April 15 open house. Their photos and those of the other contestants are displayed in the High Plains Propane Co–Op showroom.
Clark County Community Calendars have been printed and are offered free for everyone. They are available in the City of Dubois office, the University of Idaho ag extension office, CCHS and the Mud Lake Telephone office. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more info.
Alonso and Silvia Calzadias of Dubois have a new grandchild. Their daughter Lupita was expecting a boy. When the baby was born they got a girl instead. Parents Heudor and Lupita Mata–Calzadias named their daughter Aiyana Yaritza. She has an older brother.
Happy Birthday to De Egan, Norma Cabellero, Remi Keller and Stephanie Williams ; April 28 – Heidi Burns, Ashley King, Kathy Wallin, Allison Stoddard, Leon Gutierrez and Hayden Billman; April 29 – Cody Calzadias, Lori Eddins, Cody Webster, Earl Canno, Laurie Moosman, Shaelyn Bell, Eastyn Lang, Jaqueline Ruiz and Nina Ellis; Apri 30 – Beckham Cross, KC Summers, Bo Hillman, Christine Williams and Greg Frith; May 1 – Dagan Carroll, Heather Williams, Brylee Egan, Rick Vadna, Tyler Melish, Maria Cano, Diana Kozloff and Cierra Choate; May 2 – Alex Hope, Blake Dixon, Peggy Lars and Anthany Raya; May 3 – Landon Jett Wilson, Chet Kirkpatrick, Haley Hart, Viagra Radi, Rod Clark and Kate Murdock.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Kenneth and Kristine Russell; May 1 – Ken and Kelly Kozlowski.
Here’s to a very merry month of May!