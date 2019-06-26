Clark County holds centennial celebration

As people gathered in Dubois to celebrate the 100th Birthday of Clark County June 14, the rain held off and the weather cooled enough to allow for an outdoor event. A great Dutch oven cookout served by “Let’s Go Dutch” out of Burley served a crowd including some that traveled great distances for the Clark County Centennial Celebration. The event was planned by the Clark County commissioners — Greg Shenton, Nick Hillman and MaCoy Ward. Assisting with the speakers of the program was Lisa Ward; other helpers were of the Centennial Committee.
Master of Ceremonies was Hillman. The Boy Scouts presented the colors with the Clark County band playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” as all saluted the flag. Prayer of thanks was given by Hillman.
Chuck Garey, great-grandson of Clark County’s namesake, Samuel Knowles Clark, was the evening’s guest speaker, in honor and memory of his great-grandfather. He was joined at the celebration with his wife, Sheryl Garey, and his daughter and grandchildren, all of Meridian. Sheryl has assisted Bonnie Stoddard in her book on Clark County history.
Well-known Kilgore native Bill Hirschi, a cowboy poet, entertained the crowd with his humorous old-time tales.
Stoddard recognized Robin Hart as the winner of the Centennial Logo Award. Hart received a $50 gift certificate from Spencer Grill and also $50 from Dubois Ike’s 66. The helicopter ride she received from Desert Air Ag. Hart instead donated the helicopter ride, choosing to keep both feet on the ground. Winner of the helicopter ride was then Ryan Holyoak of Dubois.
Stoddard also recognized Bev Gilger for her artwork on Stoddard’s centennial county history book logo, Earlene Poole of the Jefferson Star for the county centennial promotion and Danette Frederiksen for coverage of the celebration.
“Old Timers” spoke to the crowd about their experiences and shared numerous stories. Some of those speakers included: Frank Chastain and his daughter, Pam, Gay Laird, Noreen Rasmussen Siddoway, Tim Thomas and Bonnie Stoddard. As the evening progressed there were multiple “mini reunions” of classmates, teachers and family members alike.
Thus the celebration of the county that began on Feb. 1, 1919 began, and the weekend progressed with other county celebrations.