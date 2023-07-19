Clark County HS student begins recycling program

DUBOIS — Summertime fishing season around here is in full swing. Tyson Schwartz of Dubois and son Bennett went fishing on Mud Lake the morning of July 14. Dad Tyson reported that they caught an assortment of whitefish, bass and perch. Bennett caught more fish and the wider variety.
Bret and Dee Anne Taylor of the U.S. Sheep Station returned on July 14 from a week long fishing trip to Alaska. While there, they visited friends in the Kenai and Valdez areas. They were also in Anchorage and Homer. Dee said they caught lots of halibut and salmon.
The “Clark County Little League”, as the T-ball group has been nicknamed, has ended their season. Children four to ten years of age learned the basics of baseball during the month of June. They had a final game with a water pool to slide into at home plate on July 11. Coach Michelle Ames said they wrapped up their season with treats and new t-shirts.
Swimming lessons end on July 20. There have been over thirty students going by bus from Dubois to the Idaho Falls Aquatic center for lessons. The group will have a picnic somewhere near the swimming center for their last day. A big Thank You is extended to the bus drivers Micki Williams and Conni Barg. Their service helped the kids have a fun two weeks. Swimming lessons are an annual event sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club.
Karen Wilson of Dubois enjoyed hosting her daughter Donna Staples and three of her great grandchildren the week of July 10. Each summer Donna takes some of her grandchildren camping in this area. They’ve come to call it “Freedom Vacation” because they think grandma has no rules. Donna said there are rules, they just don’t realize it! She also said, “I love making memories with my grandkids!” Donna and her husband Mike live in Hurricane, Utah.
Mark Owen, a Clark County High School class of 1980 graduate, visited family in Dubois last week. His mom, Beverly Owen, has moved from Dubois to the Morning Star Senior Living retirement home. Mark visited her there, visited his brother Marty (Conni) Owen and other friends in the area. He lives in Happy Valley, Oregon. His son Nate accompanied him on the road trip.
Clark County Bobcat sports will be live streamed this school year. The district is working to install cameras on the football field and in the gym. If they can’t be at the game in person, people who pay the livestream server can see games in the comfort of their own homes.
Ameyalli Ruiz of Dubois will be a senior at CCHS. She has started her Senior Project. She will be planning, developing and implementing a recycling program in our town. Her first step in the process is to be a part of the Dubois city cleanup days. The first one was on July 15. The next one is on July 22 from 8 a.m. until noon. An old building site, the former courthouse and bank building, is a focus of her attention to begin with. Old tires and wood have piled up there. With the help of a tire company who provides a service of hauling off old tires for recycling, local people with pickups and trailers and the Centennial Community Cooperative, Ameyalli hopes this big endeavor will be a big success.
Allyn and Jan May of Dubois have done a lot of work on the landscape of their home. They cleared off a lot of the big weeping willow and other trees.
Kent and Eileen Holden of Dubois were in Boise July 2-9 to be with daughter Brittany and family. Brittany and Jake Sams welcomed the birth of their twin sons on July 3. The healthy boys are named Luke Holden and Cole Scott Sams. They have an older brother.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois received sad news on July 10. Her grandson, Chet Neal Kirkpatrick, had passed on at home in Buhl because of an unknown health issue. Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick of Hamer are his parents. A family visitation time was held at the Dubois Community Church on July 14. A Celebration of Life was held at the Dubois Community Building on July 15.
A celebration of life for Donald Burkman of Dubois will be held at the Dubois Community Church on July 22 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Mark Wilson has been hired as the Clark County Road and Bridge foreman. His wife Katie said they are “ecstatic” for him to have that promotion. She also said that he was recently baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on July 8 at the Terreton Stake Center. They had a good family turnout there.
Sunday speakers at the Beaver Creek LDS Ward on July 9 were Steve and Sally Hinckley. She is a Kilgore native whose maiden name is Seipert.
Kylee Jo Egan Memorial Moto Rodeo is set for July 29 beginning at noon in Dubois. Contact Kodi Egan at 208-521-5352 to enter.
The Idaho Food Bank distribution in Dubois is on July 25 this month.
Happy Birthday to Jerri Larick Shively, Nihach Junior Noriega, Andie Barg, Jerry Mortel, Traci Webster Bell, Teagan Choate and Marcos Acosta; July 20 — Ken Gifford, Melissa Hernandez, Vicki Stoddard Beckman, Augustus Tomlinson, Rebeca Heiken and Maribel Raya; July 21 — Rand Dixon, Erica Bonita Perez, Celena Hamill and Christian Weibell; July 22 — Gage Maher, Pyper Thompson, Haylee Moosman and Jolene T. Johnson; July 23 — Zeb Lair Knudsen, Mark Schlader, Cynthia Squires, Dillan Smith, Brian Nordstrom, Bodie May, Jackie Locascio and Lue Glizabeth Norieaga; July 24 — Dulce Figueroa, Tara Holverson and Hadlee Bramwell; July 25 — Jayn Babcock, Kyzer McCrae Lufkin, Kellie Wilson, Melanie Smith, Clint Barg, Braizley Ricks, Ramses Sanchez and Samuel Maldonado.
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Rick and Debbie Caudle; July 21 — Keith and Cindy Bramwell; Brian and Jamie Johnston; July 22 — Jerry and Dianne Mortel; Russ and Jenny Kerr; July 24 — Kevin and Elise Doschades; July 25 — David and Bethany Chairez.
Happy Pioneer Day on July 24 to those of you whom celebrate that holiday. Contact me with news you’d like to share at 208-221-5380 or 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
