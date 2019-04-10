Clark County Jr. Prom set for Saturday

CLARK COUNTY —April showers here are certain to bring May flowers. There are many green plants popping up through the sandy soil and some early flowers are blooming. The sage grouse are “booming” as they mate. It has been a great springtime in our area. Calving and lambing season has nearly ended here with branding sessions on the way. Beaver Creek has water flowing all the way from up above the US Sheep Station through the town of Dubois down to farms and ranches south of town.
The Thomas-Harn Rodeo Arena in Dubois is now dry enough that some rodeo athletes have been using it for practice. Soon there will be work done to ready the place for upcoming summer rodeo events.
Ivy and Elle Shifflett have been competing in breakaway roping events. The Broken Bit Arena in Idaho Falls had a jackpot competition on April 3. Elle won the intermediate category and Ivy was third in that event. Ivy won second place in the open category. Last Saturday they took part in the “Get Real Rodeo” in Rexburg. Elle said that the area roping competitions are good ways to improve their skills as they head into the high school rodeo competitions. April 19th will be the first district rodeo in Mud Lake.
Donkey Basketball at West Jefferson High School was well-attended and offered wonderful fun for all ages. Brad Miller, the donkey wrangler, brought nine donkeys from Entiat, Wash. for the rodeo club fundraiser. One donkey serves as a back-up if needed. Brad organized the mule riders into three teams. The first two teams to compete were the School Students vs. Rodeo Club Kids. The Students won that game, so they took on the School Faculty and Staff team. There was a lot of lively donkey riding and basket shooting that night. It seemed a good time for all groups involved to just cut loose and enjoy the challenge of staying /holding onto a donkey while playing basketball. The final score of the last game was 16-14. Those who participated included Students Sage Wood, Max Ricks, Dylan Burtenshaw, Leo Elias, Briggs Tomlinson, and Keston Newman; Rodeo Club kids Alecia Wagoner, Lori Wagoner, Joni Grover, Hadlie Nef, Everett Richins, Kyler Babcock, and Miles Johnson; Faculty/Staff Dave McDonald, Shadrack Gore, Chet Packer, Keagan Gardner, Jalena Dixon, Cherry Murdock, and Kathryn Ford. The Rodeo Moms made tasty tamales and lots of yummy treats to sell that evening.
Beaver Creek Ward will be having a community-wide clean up day. All are welcome to come out and help spruce up the town. Time and date for that activity will be announced soon.
Dubois Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt for local children. It will be April 20 at 10 am in Waring Park.
Bonnie Stoddard said that the Clark County and Lindy Ross Elementary school winners of the Lions Club essay contest have been selected. Their essays are now in Pocatello for judging at the district level. Students wrote about who their American heroes are.
Winners for the Clark County Centennial logo/seal design contest have yet to be announced. The judging for the design that will be used for our county’s 100th celebration took place this week.
Dubois is gearing up for many wonderful springtime events. The Maker Fair at the CCHS gym is on May 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. Anyone who makes things and wants to display them is encouraged to reserve a space by contacting Holly Maraist at Lindy Ross Elementary.
Palm Sunday, April 14th, will be “Pine Sunday” at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. It will also be the celebration of the building’s 100th (and then some) birthday! The celebrating begins at 10 a.m. with Sunday School for all ages. At 11 a.m. there will be a worship service including a short program about the history of the church. Then there will be a potluck lunch (dessert and beverages provided). Everyone is welcome. Please bring stories and memorabilia to share.
Easter Sunday, April 21st, there will be an 8 a.m. “Sunrise Service” at the Community Baptist Church followed by a brunch. After the meal, there will be a Cowboy Church service there.
American Baptist Women of the Northwest have springtime rallies. This year the local rally of Christian women will be held at the Mud Lake Community Baptist Church on April 13.
Clark County School District #161 has a great food service program. The director, Janitzi Furniss, and co -workers Robin Robinett, Ali Figeroa, and Patty Christenson, have been making homemade corn tortillas whenever there is a Hispanic menu planned. Students, faculty, and staff alike have been happy with that special touch for their school lunches.
The Junior Prom for Clark County Bobcats is happening April 13. Their theme is “A Walk in Time.”
Michelle Stewart, music teacher for Clark County Schools, said that the Honor Band will take part in district competitions on April 17 at BYU-Idaho. Choir has a district festival on April 24 and then many of the music students will go to Layton, Utah for “Music in the Park” on May 2.
Graduation is fast approaching. It will be held at the high school gym on May 20 at 7 p.m. There will be an awards assembly that day at Lindy Ross Elementary. This year there are eleven students set to graduate. They are Nathan Baker, Dulce Chavez, Melanie Deal, Yesenia Espinoza, Antonio Hernandez, Oscar Mendoza, Weston Mickelsen, Isaac Mortensen, Leo Mortensen, Marisol Perez, and Callum Stewart. Teachers Mike Knight and Katy Johnson are the senior class advisors.
DARE (Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education) graduation for Lindy Ross students is scheduled for May 15th at 12:30 p.m.
Bob Spears, of Idaho Falls, stopped in Dubois on a Sunday evening to pick up Danette Frederiksen. They drove out the Kilgore Road to see sage grouse. Bob is an avid bird watcher and outdoorsman. He has watched and photographed sage grouse “in the lek” (mating) in Clark County for many years.
Murvin and Ann (Taylor) Lindley, residents of Meridian, and Kilgore, spent the weekend in Dubois in preparation for spending summer days at the old Roy and Friedel McGovern house in Kilgore. They visited several of Ann’s Frederiksen family cousins while in the area.
Happy grandparents Jon and Sheree Farr gladly report the birth of granddaughter Millie on March 30. She has an older brother named Declan. Parents of the baby girl are Austin and Monica Farr.
Diego and Anna Patricia Maldonado-Ibarra welcomed newborn son Diego Jesus on March 4th. He was born in Idaho Falls.
MaryAnn Fitzwater of Dubois hosted four of her five children and their kids recently. Sarah and Bruce Bovey of Lucille, Idaho were not here. Those who were here are J.W. and Keyandra Fitzwater of Idaho Falls; Loni and T. J. Williams of Elko, Nevada; Rachel and Timothy Dart of Vernal, Utah; and Rebeca and Jarid Heiken of Belgrade, Montana.
Condolences to Keith Stewart and family of Dubois upon the passing of his oldest son Patrick. Services in his memory will be held in Rigby.
The Dubois rest area will again be the site for a Boat Wash Station. It is required for boats traveling on 1-15 to stop at the station when it is open. The opening date will be May 24 and is then active until late in September.
On the calendar this week are: Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op meeting today at 7 p.m.; Eastern Idaho Public Health clinic today; Dubois Lions Club meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.; and make sure to attend the “100 years and counting” celebration at the Dubois Community Church on Sunday.
Happy Birthday today to Jesus Perez, Lucas Vaughan, and Alex Gilinski; April 11 – Shikera Garza, Kaelin Walton, Isaac Marinez, Kevin Kadel, and Nathan Rogers; April 12 – Sheila McCormick, Jaxton Hillman, Sigifredo Figueroa, and Carolyn Rhodes Shenton; April 13 – Leann Billman; April 14 – Ethan Douglas, Omar Lara Martinez, Renita Stevens, Christie Stevens, Kay Sill, and Shawn Sill; April 15 – Lee Russell, Michael Jeppson, and Boyd Eddins; April 16 – Abby Klewento Clayton Barker, Cian Cooper Barg, and Caden Egan.
Anniversary Greetings – April 11 – Herry and Timena Schneiday; April 12 – Ethan and Tiffany Stewart; April 13 – Garland and JoEllen Smith; April 14 – Cole and Jennifer Dernoll; April 16 – Pete and Kathleen Henman.
Hope you all have finished and filed your taxes and swapped out any snow tires for the other season ones! Have a wonderful week and keep on informing me of any news fit to print.