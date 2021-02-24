Clark County Junior High students study fractions with cookies

CLARK COUNTY — Snow is still piling up around here. We need the precipitation for summer irrigation. Darrin May, supervisor of the Clark County Road and Bridge crew, said that the Kilgore Road was closed during President’s Day weekend until that Tuesday due to high winds and blowing snow. He reported that the night of Feb. 18 brought a foot of snow to Kilgore.
Jim Kruse, a Kilgore landowner, provided lunch for the County Road and Bridge employees on Feb. 18. He lives in Utah during the winter, so he was not present for the meal. Nonetheless, he paid the tab for their lunch that day. As the crew works hard to keep roads clear of snow this winter it is great to show them appreciation.
Dubois native/Clark County High School graduate Charlie Kator surprised Bonnie Stoddard last week. He and his wife have recently moved from Soda Springs to Idaho Falls. She is Susan Hopkins whose dad was a coach at CHS. Charlie was headed up Medicine Lodge canyon to take photos.
Cade and Kelley May of Boise spent a weekend with family in Dubois and Spencer. The couple went with his mom Treva May and other family members. They went on the sleigh ride to see the elk there.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois reported that her daughter Julie Vaughan got to fly from Oklahoma City to Fayetteville, North Carolina where her sons Lucas and Austin are serving in the U.S. Army.
The Clark County Bobcats athletics department is having a quilt raffle. A Bobcat themed quilt was made by CHS graduate Kelly Tavenner-Shaw. A drawing for the winner will be on April 15. Contact the school office to purchase your chance to win.
Learning math was made extra interesting for some seventh graders at Clark County junior high last week. DeeAnn Taylor’s class was studying fractions. To help the students better grasp the concept, they made no bake chocolate cookies. They doubled the recipe to figure out the fractions. Many who were at the junior/senior high school building that day got a taste of that lesson!
Round two of the COVID-19 vaccine was given at CCHS on Feb. 18. Nurses from East Idaho Public Health gave the shots. Becky Crystal, Sara Landon and Teresa Stucki are the nurses who administered the vaccine that day.
Students of the month of January at Clark County Junior High are Jordyn Hurst and Eric Barrientos. The high school students awarded that honor are Ameyalli Ruiz and Ammon Gardner. Lindy Ross Elementary January students of the month are Isael and Justin.
Dubois was the scene of much excitement of Feb. 13. Two people were in Dubois who had felony warrants out of Clark County, Nevada. Steven Gazlay and Dana Nee were apprehended by the Clark County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office. They got added charges that night for possession of methamphetamine. Assistance was available that day by the Fremont/Madison SWAT team, Bonneville County SWAT teams, and Idaho State Police. The arrests took place without incidence.
Laurie Small of the Clark County Economic Development office reported that there is a proposed solar project coming to our county. To learn more about it, residents and others who are interested can take part in an information session online. There will be an overview of the project along with a question and answer time. The signup link is https://Calendly.com/brightnight/juniper-gulch-informational-sessions. Contact Laurie for more details and/or assistance with viewing the next session that is at 6 p.m. tonight.
Jacqueline “Jacqui” Ann McGarry Walbom passed on Feb. 15. She was a daughter of Marva and Jack McGarry. For many years of her life she lived in Dubois and at the Railroad Ranch in Island Park. Jacqui and her husband Jeff made their home in Idaho Falls. They raised two children. A private family memorial was held for her and burial in Dubois.
A ladies’ craft night is being planned by Elise Doschades for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Please contact her or Danette Frederiksen to sign up.
The City of Dubois monthly council meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 3. Please confirm that meeting by calling the city office.
Happy Birthday today to Robin Darling Robinett, Rebecca Aguilar, Sherri Goodmansen, Brazen Jacobs, Ariano Figueroa and Jezabella Perez; Feb. 25 – Shaylee Babcock, Karin Gonzales, Charles Sexton, Kelly Phillips, Alexia Calzadais and Zane Summers; Feb. 26 – Cheyenne Dalling, Martin Aguilar, Jr., Yeimi Paz, Jerry Hoopes, Kenny White, Kortni Bramwell and Steve Beard; Feb. 27 – Victoria Dalbeck, Nicole Brady, Shane Mickelsen, Marjie Geswaldi, Linden Burton and Rodolfo Cano; Feb. 28 – Opal Ricks, Alcy Farley Larsen and Jarad Wright; Stacey Crezee has a Leap Year Birthday; March 1 – McCall Williams, Javier Figueroa, Camila Antonio, Sarah Peterson and Sebastian Gomez; March 2 – Ashely Squires, Jackie Carlson, Justin Peterson and Oaklynn King.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Feb. 26 to Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz, and Ismael and Yeimi Ruiz.
Please stay warm, drive safe and tell me any news you’d like to share here!