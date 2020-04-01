CLARK COUNTY — Bird watching is great around here this time of year. Male Sage Grouse gather in groups called “leks” and compete for females by ruffling feathers, making distinct sounds and using air sacks in their chests, they boom around on the ground. People drive to this area from miles away to see that event. In the past there were organized “Sage Grouse Days” by Bonnie Stoddard, the Dubois Lions Club and local wildlife agencies in Clark and Jefferson counties.
•
The State of Idaho Transportation rest stop is still open. The building that houses the visitors center and restrooms is closed during cleaning time. Otherwise, the rest area will remain open.
•
Dubois has several essential businesses that have remained open. Our US Post Office is open as usual with extra cleaning taking place. Ike’s 66, the local gas station is open daily with a deli that prepares hot foods including pizza for take-out. The Wild Hare Café has a drive-thru window and prepares food for take-out. Mud Lake Telephone co-op and High Plains Propane remains open.
•
Justin Petersen, general manager of the phone and propane company, said that there is now a drop box outside the building for payments. He also stated that as they are an essential utilities office, all employees are working as usual. Trey Furniss of Dubois is the propane company’s “on call” serviceman for heating and air conditioning units. Other workers are also on call as needed.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said that the library is staying consistent with the ruling by Governor Brad Little to stay home for twenty-one days. She is still working at the library and will be available by phone or online for patrons to check out books that may be requested. Call 208-374-5267 or go online to see the full catalog of books at the Dubois library. That website, part of a lending library, is clarkcounty.lili.org. Books that are not at the Dubois location can be sent from other libraries for readers to use.
•
Superintendent of Clark County School District 161, Paula Gordon, and the Idaho State School Board are complying with Governor Little’s ruling for Idahoans to stay home as much as possible for the twenty-one-day period. Gordon said in a text message, “Our school district priorities are in this order during this time: 1) Making sure all children in the community ages one through eighteen have food and are being fed; 2) Making sure that we are addressing the mental well-being of our students and providing our community with resources…checking to make sure that our students, staff, friends and families are doing okay during this time; 3) Academics – providing our students with continued education.” She noted that she is honored to work with such an amazing group of leaders and other people in our community. They are “working diligently to ensure that we are safe.” She closed her text message with the reminder, “Please stay home and stay safe.”
•
Pastor Warren Cuppy of the Dubois Community Baptist Church stated in a text message March 24 that because of the stay-at-home order by our state governor, “Our intention as a church is to follow the Governor’s order. Therefore, we will have no services at the church for at least the next fourteen days.” He also encouraged folks to “encourage each other with a phone call.” People are still welcome to use the building as needed. Please contact Treva May or Danette Frederiksen for any help needed from the local body of Christ at the Baptist Church in Dubois.
•
Jasmine Jackson, originally of Seattle and student at Boise State University, is staying with her Aunt Treva May in Spencer. Jasmine’s mom is Lisa Holden Jackson, a Dubois native who now lives and works in the Seattle area.
•
Matthew Murdock returned home early from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was serving in Mexico. His parents are Brett and Amy Murdock of Dubois.
•
Condolences to Medicine Lodge native Susanne “Suzy” Tavenner Baker, who now lives in St. Anthony. Her husband Andy Baker passed away March 25.
•
City of Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said that the council will be meeting today for a short time. They will do the necessary approval of minutes from last month and pay bills. It will be a limited meeting for city council members and employees only.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Stratton Anhder, Caleb Grover, Saleena Smith, Tag May Jesus Vasquez, MaCallWilliams and Eileen Salmon Holden; April 2 – Reada Stevens Justin Kidd, Sherry Locascio and Matteo Garcia; April 3 – Ricardo Garcia, Jude Cardenas, Montana King, Leann Billman, Sheila Small, Montana King and Rex. R. Holden; April 4 – Farnando V. Espinosa, Isidro Sanchez, Marty Hoopes, Jennifer Farley, Sammy Serrano, Eric Johnson, Sienna Conway and Danna Beckman; April 5 – Elsie L. Mae Kinghorn, Londyn Thompson, Coltin Mickelsen and Maggie May-Taylor; April 6 – Wes Crezee, Craig Grimes-Graeme, Joan Carter, Beau Kidd and Mike Locascio; April 7 – Kiya Tarpley Green, Joel Holyoak and Jodi Goodsell.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: today – Dave and Lisa Ward; April 3 – Keith and Alice Tweedie; April 5 – Josh and Kallie Ewing; Marcos and Jaqueline Acosta-Gonzales
•
Do continue to let me know news items that you’d like to read in this column.