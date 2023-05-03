DUBOIS — There is now water flowing freely in Beaver Creek through Dubois and south of town. Water has been let down the ditches in Dubois. The snow is gone. There is green grass growing. Flowers are showing their faces and there are people outside enjoying the beautiful spaces.
Patty Christenson of Dubois enjoyed a visit from her daughter Amber Wright from Circle, Montana. Amber brought her two daughters and is expecting baby number three in mid-October. The girls stayed with Grandma Joyce Christenson and got to see other family with they were here. Now Patty is busy outside doing yard work. She and her son Jake took advantage of the sunny, warm day to rake leaves and do outdoor work.
Joel Billman of Dubois has been working on cleaning up his garden.
The Bush family from Kimbery, Idaho visited the local clothing exchange on April 27. Eric and Jackie Bush and their son Brian took a day trip to Dubois to see the historical U.S. Airmail stop at the municipal airport. They also were looking for geocache locations in Clark County. One of the geocache places is near the Heritage Hall Museum. Jackie said that she likes to take part in activities at the Minidoka County Museum in Rupert.
Debbie Snyder of Kalispell, Montana and Donna Johnsen of Vaughn, Montana were in Dubois on April 24. Being farm girls, they enjoyed a detour that they accidentally had on their way back home from Mesa, Arizona that took them through some of the area’s potato growing land. They stayed in an RV in the Telephone Co-op parking lot. Debbie said, “The kindness of strangers changed the trajectory of the trip. We’ve been traveling for many days and met nice people along the way, but in this part of the world we felt true kindness.”
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois is proud to announce the graduation of her grandson Austen Vaughn from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. The closing ceremony was held on April 21. Austen is currently serving in the U. S. Army. He is the son of Julie (Kirkpatrick) and Rick Vaughn. Austen, his wife Natasha and their children Violet and Evan moved last weekend to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri
Clark County native Lisa Holden Jackson’s daughter Jasmine was wed to Dillon Mishler on April 22. The wedding was held in Nampa. Darrin and Treva May of Spencer went to the celebration. Their daughter Taylore and Robert Lang of Roberts were also there. Jasmine’s best friend of sixteen years, Jaci Taylor Furey, who grew up at the Sheep Station was the matron of honor. Cade May, cousin of the bride, officiated. The bride’s cousin Ozro Tew was the ring bearer and cousin Eastyn Lang was the flower girl.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the Hamer Lions Club forty-first anniversary on April 26. She then went to Malad to their celebration of seventy-five years on April 27.
Bobcat track and field athletes are finishing up their season. Their last regular season meet is the Grace Invitational today May 3. District tournaments will take place soon.
The Little Bobcats Basketball League had their last games on April 29. Students in grades one through four have been learning the skills of basketball at the Clark County High School gym. The hope is to continue the program in the fall. For more information please contact Christie Stevens at 208-351-9969.
The CCHS Class of 2023 is planning a senior trip to Boise. They will go May 12-14. The group had to prepare their travel plan and present it to the board of trustees at the April meeting. Their proposal was approved by the board. Senior advisors Dee Taylor and Holly Maraist will be the chaperones for the trip.
Happy Birthday to Chet Kirkpatrick, Landon Jett Wilson, Baley Barg, Cierra Radin, Rod Clark an Katie Murdock; May 4 — Ellie Schwartz, Maria Cano, DaKoda Beattie, Maria Flaco, Crystal Trejo and Crystal Celeste Lara; May 5 — Misty Hayes, Ashley Resendiz, Austin Scott, J.P. Farley, Austin Farr, Madeline Jacobson, Ramiro Hernandez, Sr. and Domino Hernandez; May 6 -Orren Squires, Grant Cox, Steven Tuttle, Dusty Tuckness, Karen King and Adelyn Thompson; May 7 — Jenny Acosta, Sally A. Hinckley and Angelina Calzadias; May 8 — Cole Dernoll, Jr., Leonardo Valdez, Shelby Martin, Saige Kidd, Kallie Ewing, Brayden Kerr, Axel Sanchez, Emmett McAlister and Theo Milloway; May 9 — John Carlson, Evan Grover, Eric Grover and Ailin Monroe.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on May 5 to Harold and Paula Wilson; May 7 — Justin and Trish Petersen; May 9 — Mike and Laurie Holden.
Enjoy the warmer weather. Remember to take a break sometimes and stay hydrated! Please tell me of any news you’d like to share here. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
