Clark County Little Bobcats wrap up basketball season

Donna Johnsen and Debbie Snyder, cousins from Montana, stayed a night in Dubois after a little detour on April 24.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — There is now water flowing freely in Beaver Creek through Dubois and south of town. Water has been let down the ditches in Dubois. The snow is gone. There is green grass growing. Flowers are showing their faces and there are people outside enjoying the beautiful spaces.

Patty Christenson of Dubois enjoyed a visit from her daughter Amber Wright from Circle, Montana. Amber brought her two daughters and is expecting baby number three in mid-October. The girls stayed with Grandma Joyce Christenson and got to see other family with they were here. Now Patty is busy outside doing yard work. She and her son Jake took advantage of the sunny, warm day to rake leaves and do outdoor work.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.