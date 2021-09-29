Clark County local cowgirl competes in Utah rodeo

CLARK COUNTY — More clear, cool days came our way. It is certainly Fall now and there is beautiful evidence of that as trees are dropping their leaves. The first frost seems to have already come to some places in the county.
•
The Bootlegger’s Grave opening night is Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. The event will be every Thursday and Friday through Oct. 30. Those interested can go to thebootleggersgrave.com to schedule your visits.
•
CCHS Bobcat Homecoming Week has ended. It was celebrated all week and culminated with parade through the Dubois community then down Main Street on Friday morning. The Seniors led the parade with their float sporting the official Bobcat Mascot and the entire senior class. The Junior Class built their float around the theme of “Trash ‘em”. The Sophomore Class showed up with a fine presentation of the black and orange school colors-themed float. The Freshman Class kept up with their counterpart classes with a fun float. Members of the Sophomore class put together thirteen USA flags in memory of the fallen soldiers who were in the Afghan War. Superintendent Eileen Holden and her husband Kent drove their pickup in the parade. The newest Clark County EMT ambulance also drove in the parade. A Clark County Sheriff’s office deputy led the parade and bringing up the rear of the parade was Idaho State Police officer Joe Lewis.
•
This year’s Homecoming Royalty is: Queen Ellee Shifflett, King Caden Irick; Prince John Gil, Princess Lexi Irick; Duke Ammon Gardner, Duchess Cassidy Salter; Count Eric Barrientos, and Countess Yareidy Puentes.
•
Clark Bobcat football players are on a Co-Op team with the West Jefferson Panthers. The Bobcats played against North Fremont Huskies for Clark’s Homecoming game.
•
Ivy Shifflett, a recent graduate of West Jefferson, took part on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Utah State rodeo in Logan, Utah. Her mom Susie got to go there to cheer her on.
•
Gordon and Debbie Small visited in Small, Idaho last week. He grew up there. The Small couple now resides in Newburn, North Carolina. He is a son of Mary Small, brother of Butch, Pat and Kevin Small. After their time in our county, they were headed to Seattle to see their daughter.
•
City of Dubois is having their monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29 — Jenny McAllister, LaNae White, Kassi Laird Knudsen, Jesus Hernandez; Sept. 30 – Toby Haight, Bodi Barg; Oct. 1 – Susie Lewis, Benjamin Schiess, Ina Nordstrom, Alerica Martin, McKenzie Summers, Tresten Eddins, Hunter Squires, Venna Holden, Sindy Moran Mejia, Macaela Baker; Oct. 2 – Venna Josephine Holden, Ace Hensley, Virgil Valentine, Julie Knight, Murvin Lindley; Oct. 3 – Taylor Ewing, Joe Mercurio, Scott Hope, Jon Farr, Pamela Jenkins, Emerson Jane Anhder, T.J. Williams; Oct. 4 – MiChele Frederiksen-Stefanic, Danette Frederiksen, Ashley Smith, Bryn Thompson, John Toler, Tyler Myers; Oct. 5 — Breanna Figueroa, Mattie Jo Hoggan, Joshua Grover, Dean Shenton, Beverly Burtenshaw, Lisa Ward.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Sept. 29 — Wyatt Patron & Heidi Jo Kinghorn; Sept. 30 – Ian & Joanna Abbott; Oct. 1 – Troy & Jennifer Taylor; Oct. 2 – Brandi & Rob Garner; Oct. 3 – Murvin & Ann Lindley; Oct. 4 – Michael & Katie Jeppson; Oct. 5 – Dennis & Rita Eddins.
•
Please continue to share news with me for this column. 1980danettefred@gmail.com. Enjoy the beautiful autumn days and welcome Oct.!