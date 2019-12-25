CLARK COUNTY — “There’s a chill in the air” is putting it mildly. Recently there have been single digit temperatures, indicating winter is here to stay.
Students at Clark County High School had a pajama day Dec. 19. They had a two-hour early release time that same day. Now they have a two-week Christmas break.
There was a nine-day Posada celebration in Dubois recently. Those who hosted the pre-Christmas gatherings were Liliana Raya, Lupe Raya, Nena Espinoza, Lupe Martinez, Lola Estrada, Silvia Calzadias and Rosa Hernandez. The final night is Dec. 24 and is planned to take place at 5 p.m. at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Prayer and singing will take place first and then a turkey dinner. Everyone is welcome and those able to are encouraged to bring a side dish to share at the dinner.
Treva May of Spencer attended the Christmas program at Hope Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls. Her granddaughter Eastyn Lang was in the program.
Multiple local families are welcoming their children who attend college in various places home for the holidays.
Offices in the Clark County courthouse will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Happy Christmas Day and birthday to Edelmira Noriega; Dec. 26 – Rose Lennon and Gunner Eric Ames; Dec. 27 – Ruth Clements, Eddy Hernandez and Alejandro Hernandez; Dec. 28 – Evolette Deonate, Cindy Cano, Daisey May Hennessy, Erin Wood, Laura Hayes, Chad Kadel, Layton Lee Stewart and Joe Henrie; Dec. 29 – Emma Swenson, Ed Woods and Orvin Jorgensen; Dec. 30 – Noah Dexter Hernandez, Katie Jeppson, Breanna Quinn, Howard Trew, Lisa Shenton and Holly May; Dec. 31 – Hunter Egan.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Christmas Day to Martin Aguilar and Janeth Chavira; Dec. 27 – Dave and Billie Stoddard; Dec. 28 – Trever and Ashley Anhler; Dec. 29 – Salvador and Maria Cano, and Tim and Kristy Thomas; Dec. 30 – Jack and Judy Hylton.
Merry Christmas to all!