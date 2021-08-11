Clark County Mac Wagoner honored for years of water service

CLARK COUNTY – More thunderstorms with good amounts of rain have come to our county.
The 4-H gardening club, known as “The Sprouts,” went to see the garden of Keith Tweedie in Dubois. The group saw growth in good soil and poor soil. They learned about planting and harvesting along with other gardening tasks.
A 4-H Bread Making day camp took place in Dubois on Aug. 2 at the community center. Thirteen students learned to make yeast bread, no-yeast pizza dough and banana bread. Laurie Small and Danette Frederiksen led the group as they baked yummy breads. For lunch they made the pizza dough and added their favorite pizza toppings.
The Clark County Fair begins on Aug. 19. A fair book was sent to county residents. It lists the various events that will take place. All entries for the fair must be at the Community Center in Dubois by noon on Aug. 19. The fair opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20. On Aug. 21 there will be a motorcycle rodeo. There will be vendors at the fair both days. A baked goods sale by the Dubois Community Baptist Ladies Aid is planned for Aug. 21. All who would like to are encouraged to donate baked items to the fund raiser. Raffle tickets are on sale now for a lifetime cooler and anti-gravity chairs. Call Laurie Small at the U of Idaho Ag Extension office or contact a fair board member to purchase raffle tickets and/or for more information.
O.M. “Mac” Wagoner was honored by the Clark County water users for thirty-four years of service at their annual meeting in March. He was chairman of Water District 34D (Birch Creek) board during those years. A wooden plaque was made and donated by Patty Whitaker of Dubois for Wagoner. Greg Shenton, Clark County Water Master, presented the plaque and a gift card to Wagoner at his Dubois home on August 5 on behalf of area water users. Mac served from March 2, 1987 through March 9, 202l.
Greg and Charlie Kator, CCHS graduates who come back to Clark County, spent a couple days in the area last week. Charlie lives in Soda Springs and Greg lives in Boise.
Cade May, a Clark County native, spent a long weekend in the Spencer area fishing with family. He and his wife Kelley live in Boise. Cade is an airline pilot.
Valeri Steigerwald and Danette Frederiksen hosted five of their cousins for lunch at their home in Dubois on July 31. The cousins drove together that day from Gannett. Amanda Javaux Poole lives in Gannett. Her sisters Amber Javaux Obert and Alissa Jane Javaux live in Boise. Trina Javaux Fry and daughter Shelby live in Eagle. After lunch the ladies went to Spencer to see Idaho opals and other rocks.
Dubois native Christie Holden Stevens has returned to live in Clark County. She and her husband Jimmy brought their two sons from Battle Creek, Washington to live in Dubois. They now live in the house where Christie grew up. Her twin Corrie lives in Idaho Falls.
Jeannette Korrell has had a fun visit with her grandson, Kruz, from Boise. He stayed with grandma and great-grandma Hilda Korrell and got to use the outdoor slide that Grandma Jeannette bought for him.
Clark County Treasurer Lana Barg Schwartz attended the annual Treasurer’s conference in Idaho Falls Aug. 2-5. There were 115 people there including the registered vendors. State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth was a featured guest.
A list of school supplies needed for Clark County school students can be found on the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page or patrons may call either of the school offices for details.
Happy Birthday) to: Aug. 11 — Cyra Furniss, Kent West, Laura Langston, David Beard, Camilia Sanchez, Chris Baker, Todd Bowen, Jim Tarpley, Kathy Firth, Tabitha Stewart and Brenda Laird; Aug. 12 – Paul Peacock, Preston Nordstrom, Nathan Laird Leonardson, Hernan Perez, Andy Garcia, Linda Grover, Alonso Martinez, Jessica Schofield and Laura Tavenner; Aug. 13 – Esteban Ledesma, Nohely Reyes, Chad Hinckley and Eva Peterson; Aug. 14 – Don Burtenshaw, Cooper Sperl and Britney Christenson; Aug. 15 – Tony Milner, Dakota Billman, Ann White, Joshua Christenson and Kruz Misay; Aug. 16 – Travis Lufkin, Blair Stoddard and Aleny Rodriguez; Aug. 17 – Bodie Summers and Rosa Mendoza.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Aug. 11 — Levi and Shontel Sperl; Aug. 12 – Layne and Alcy Larsen, Warren and Jane Cuppy; Aug. 14 – Hoke and Heather Morton; Aug. 15 – Troy and Letty Pittman; Steve and Sally Hinckley; Aug. 16 – Bill and Ashley Snodgrass; Dallon and Chloe Holden; John and Kaydee Maher; Rusty and Michelle Steward; Aug. 17 – Russ and Stacy Roedel.
Continue to tell Danette Frederiksen news for the county.