CLARK COUNTY—We’ve had some beautifully clear blue skies, with a bit of precipitation mixed in for good measure. Now that February is here and no matter what a groundhog says, we brace ourselves for whatever else the weather brings.
•
A grand celebration of Bonnie Stoddard took place on Feb. 4 in Dubois. Stoddard was honored for her 88th birthday, her dedicated service to our community and was given a key to the city. Mayor Annette Eddins declared Feb. 3 as “Bonnie Stoddard Day.”
•
County elected officials are meeting in Boise now for the annual Idaho Association of Counties. Sheriff Bart May, Coroner Brenda Laird, Clerk Judith Maldonado, Assessor Carrie May, Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan, along with the Clark County Commissioners, all have meetings this week at the conference.
•
Clark County School District No.161 will host parent teacher conferences on Feb. 7. The meetings are set to begin at 2 p.m.
•
Basketball season here is winding down. Clark County High School had Senior Night on Jan. 25. Honorees that evening were cheerleaders Dulce Chavez and Marisol Perez, along with basketball player Oscar Mendoza. Their families helped honor them. The ceremonies took place before the Bobcats took on the Grace Lutheran Royals.
•
The school Science Club had their monthly meeting. “Shake it Up!” was the theme. Students worked together to build, with marshmallows and spaghetti noodles, the structure that would hold the most washer rings.
•
Mrs. Michelle Carter’s music students recently had fun making music notes out of donuts and pretzel rods.
•
Coach Tyson Schwartz was happy to report that the junior high boy’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season against Mackay. Junior high Bobcat boys and the Varsity team played against Leadore on Feb. 1. Those teams also had games in Idaho Falls against Water Springs on Feb. 5. There is a junior high game scheduled today in Swan Valley at 4:30 p.m.
•
Bill Locascio, Maintenance Supervisor for Clark County Schools, recently retired. He was given a party at Lindy Ross Elementary by all school students, faculty, and staff. Cake and cookies and many good wishes were shared then. Thanks to Bill, the lawns were well kept, sidewalks shoveled and swept, and the school buildings remain in good standing.
•
Jeri Bare-Tavenner and Betty Kirkpatrick, both of Dubois, attended a surprise 80th birthday party for Kay Bare on Jan. 26. It was held at the Idaho Falls Country Club.
•
Beaver Creek Ward Relief Society will have an activity on Feb.16 at 9 a.m. The ladies will have breakfast, do some quilt working, and learn more about Family History searching that day. Leaders for Relief Society are Amy Mickelsen and Jackie Hillman.
•
Decorative rock painting was the feature for the Dubois Community Church’s Ladies Aid last Thursday. The rocks were used for Bonnie Stoddard’s birthday party. Ladies Aid will continue to meet weekly at 5:30 p.m. in Dubois. All are welcome to attend.
•
Western Springs Cowboy Church is scheduled to meet Feb.17. Please contact Conni Owen, Lisa Ward, or Pastor Scotty Brown at 569.1824 for further details.
•
Clark County Transportation Department is installing a new fuel station system. On Monday the system was delivered and installation begun.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative board meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. Call their office to verify that the meeting is still on.
•
City of Dubois monthly meeting is on the calendar for tonight at 7 p.m. Clark County commissioners meet on Feb. 11. School district No.161 board meeting is also Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
•
Susie Shenton Shifflett reported on Friday that the weather in lower Medicine Lodge has been beautiful. There is still good snow there and her daughters Ivy and Elle are busy with their horses as they gear up for rodeo season.
•
Red Tarpley at Blue Springs said on Friday that the day there was “clear skies and sunny.”
•
The Clark County Centennial logo contest continues. “Trails of Clark County” is the centennial celebration theme. Logo designs must be submitted by March 29. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more details.
•
A planning meeting for the Clark County community was held on Jan. 29. The upcoming festivities in Dubois, called “Days of Cowboys,” are in the works. Greg Egan, ag teacher at Clark County High School, is leading the cause. The local FFA and other groups are helping. The folks who met brainstormed ideas. A school reunion is going to be planned in conjunction with the Clark County Centennial and the Days of Cowboys weekend. It will take place July 26 and 27 in Dubois.
•
Happy Birthday today to Greg Hayes and Holly Eddins; Feb. 7 – Marley Bass, Connie Shenton Melton, Mike Hickey, Barbara Kidd, Loren Paul Martinez, and Tucker Farr; Feb. 8 – Kylee Tomlinson, Mitch Whitmill, Rebecca Squires, and Collette Eddins; Feb. 9 – Oliver James Henman; Feb. 10 – Sandy Hart, Sherry King, Kylee Egan, and Brittany Brillon; Feb. 11 – Bennett Schwartz, Justin Williams, and Kyle Nelson; Feb. 12 – Frank Young, Ryan Holyoak, Sandy McClure, Austin Vaughan, Justin Monte Larick, and Britney Smith.
•
Happy Anniversary today to Richard and Brittney Tomlinson, Bilseno and Maria Balderas.
•
Feel free to contact me with anything happening in Clark County!