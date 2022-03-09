Clark County Middle School band students participate in District Six honor band event

CLARK COUNTY — We are going through the diverse range of temperatures that the month of March brings. No matter what the weather, Clark County High School Bobcat track students are out practicing for upcoming meets. It’s great to see them running around town.
•
Junior High track practice begins on March 14 at 4:30pm.
•
Students of the Month of February have been announced at Clark County Junior/Senior High. Senior High school students Ameyalli Ruiz and Gage Maher are the honorees. Junior High students who were recognized as outstanding are Heidi Aguilar and Tony Hernandez.
•
It was “Read Across America Day” on March 2. On that day at Lindy Ross Elementary students wore colorful clothes, mis-matched socks and other items related to book characters. All involved had lots of fun!
•
Music teacher Michelle Stewart took the Clark County Middle School Honor Band to Rexburg on Feb. 28. They took part in the District Six honor band gathering. Band students are selected by their teachers based upon how they excel and their hard work. They meet with students of like minds from other schools. They are led by directors other than their own. Once in Rexburg, our seven students joined with other band members from Teton Middle School, Teton High School, South Fremont, Ririe, North Fremont and Shelley. They practiced all day with their bands and had a dress rehearsal. The band concert was then held at Madison High School’s Performing Arts Center. We are very proud of the students who are in band.
•
Clark County High School’s only wrestler, Gage Maher, competed in state wrestling tournament in Pocatello. He won sixth place in his weight class. His mom Kaydee Maher and his grandmother Sharon Vadnais of Hamer were there to cheer for him. Other fans who were there to root for him included his Uncle Rick and Aunt Tammi Vadnais of Pocatello, his sister and brother from Hamer, cousin Riggin Vadnais, his dad of Pocatello, McKay and Kooper Mickelsen and other friends from West Jefferson and Clark County High Schools.
•
The annual Clark County Stockgrowers dinner and meeting was held at the Dubois Community Building on Feb. 21. Three scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors at that meeting. Ellee Shifflett of Medicine Lodge received a $375 scholarship. After she graduates from Clark County High School, she plans to attend Idaho State University (ISU)in the fall. There she will pursue a degree in Agricultural Education with the goal of becoming a teacher. A $375 scholarship was given to Peyton Scott, a student at West Jefferson High School (WJHS).He plans to attend a four-week program at Western Montana College in Dillon for Auctioneering. Then he will continue his education at ISU in welding. He hopes to obtain an associate of applied science degree as a welder-fitter so he can do rig welding. Everett Richins of WJHS was awarded a $250 scholarship by the Stockgrowers Association. He has chosen to pursue a career in equine nutrition. He also will work to get a welding certificate. He plans to attend Snow College in Ephraim, Utah first. Then he would like to go to Montana State University for a bachelor’s degree.
•
At the Feb. 21 dinner meeting of the local Stockgrowers Association there was a featured speaker. Hailey Wilmer, a Research Rangeland Management Specialist at the United States Sheep Experiment Station (USSES) was that speaker. There was also the election of board members. Pete McGarry was re-elected as Board of Directors Chair for a three-year term, George Thomas and Rand Dixon were elected to the board for two-year terms. Other board members are Jim Hagenbarth and Shane Mickelsen who will both be up for election next year.
•
Before the Stockgrowers dinner and meeting there was the University of Idaho Beef School. Benton Glaze, a beef extension specialist and professor, was one of the two presenters there. He discussed Bull EPDS (Expected Progeny Differences) and how to read bull catalogs. His background is in breeding and genetics, beef quality assurance, reproduction and general management. The other beef school speaker was Hailey Wilmer of the USSES. Her focus has been on sustainable rangeland management practices for rangeland sheep in the Intermountain West. She gave an update on the rangeland research project at the USSES. She also spoke about efforts to reduce conflict and the mis-use control goals on public lands.
•
It’s time to sign up for 4-H. This year students who want to participate in 4-H must enroll online. Fees will be paid through the University of Idaho extension office. Animal projects, except for beef, must be signed up by April 1. Beef projects need to be signed up and weighed in by March 15. The website is https://4h.zsuites.org. Please call Laurie at the extension office for more info at 208-374-5405.
•
Tony and Jodi Milner of Dubois spent a week in February with her sisters in Waldport, Oregon. The group rented a house on the beach. One sister was there from South Dakota and the other two live in Oregon. They celebrated the 60th birthday of sister Lori while there. There were seven people in their group and Jodi said, “we had such a good time!” She found it hard to return to the cold weather here after mild, warm days in Oregon.
•
Chris and Mandy Baker of Dubois enjoyed having their niece Shelby Forst visiting them from South Carolina. Shelby served four years in the US Army. She is now in transition and working on school online. She plans to work with military veterans in the future. Mandy’s mom DeAnne is now living with the Bakers. The family is glad for time together now.
•
“March Forth” is the them for the Clark County Library this month. Library Director Brenda Laird encourages all Clark County citizens to go make the most of our awesome library. She researched books that are fun for this month. Some of them are “How to Catch a Leprechaun,” a children’s picture book, “Leprechauns don’t play Basketball,” a book for juveniles, “Gulliver’s Travels: Graphic Novel,” for young adults, the DVD “Peter Pan” and “How the Irish Saved Civilization” by Thomas Cahill for adults. She also suggests a memoir by Frank McCourt entitled “Angela’s Ashes.”
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church hosted a representative of the Gideons on March 6. Gideons International is a Christian association for men that was founded in 1899. The primary activity of Gideons and their wives, who are in the Auxiliary, is to encourage each other to do the work of the Lord. They help others strengthen themselves in the power of their personal testimony for the Lord Jesus Christ. The Gideons are well-known for distributing copies of the Holy Bible.
•
Idaho Department of Water Resources is holding a public hearing regarding the proposed modification of Water District No. 110 today at 6 p.m. The meeting is at the Clark County Extension/City Annex Building in Dubois.
•
Clark County School District 161’s monthly meeting is set for March 10 in the high school library at 5:30 p.m.
•
Daylight Saving Time begins on March 13, so be sure to set your clocks ahead the night before.
•
Happy Birthday today to Laurie Holden and Evan Wilson; March 10 – Deb White, Sheri Condie and Amber Fleck; March 11 – Alexander Resendiz, Charlee Lane Grover, Jordan Williams and Clint Hillman; March 12 – Philline Wilding, Jerry Stuart, David Weibell, Ramiro Rodriguez, Dakota Sperl, Johnny Maher, Joni Grover, Jake Mickelsen and Craig Handy; March 13 – Paisley Mickelsen, Dave Simon, Mitchell Smith, Kelly King, Yaira Resendiz, Ethan Langston, Kirk Summers and Melissa Lundberg; Olsen, Heather Bitsoi, Amy Murdock, Jack Caldwell and Lorin Strong.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings March 10 to Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza; March 11 – Ted and Samie Laird; March 13 – Kirk and Shellie Summers; March 14 – Jeff and Michelle Ames.
•
First day of spring is on March 20. May you all enjoy the remaining days of winter. Please let me know of any news you’d like to share.