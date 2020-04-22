Clark County officers and school district employees deliver lunches

CLARK COUNTY — The Easter Bunny is going to make an appearance in Dubois at 10:00 a.m. April 25. The annual Lions Club Easter egg hunt will be held as a drive-thru at the Dubois Lions Hall. Everyone must stay in their cars. There will be eggs and treats available for all. Elise Doschades and other Lions Club members are glad to get to host this event.
Dave and Pam Jenkins have returned to their summer home in Dubois for a while. They reside in Utah during the winter.
Donna Thomas of Dubois had a visit from her cousin Roy Smith of Idaho Falls. He brought her a box of potatoes. She has been sharing them with friends around town.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois said that she is “glad to see the sunshine. I just wish the wind would stay away!” Before you know it, she will be outside planting flowers.
Beaver Creek is flowing through Dubois now. It is a sure sign of spring and a promise of a green summer when that happens. There is still snow on the hills around, so we are hopeful that there will be good water for all the outdoor plants.
Tamara Horne went on a road trip to Nampa for Easter weekend. She visited her son Adam George there. While there, she made him her famous salmon chowder and homemade ice cream.
Alexis (Vadnais) Miller of Dubois is now the administrative assistant at Thermocal. It is located at Lidy Hot Springs, west of Dubois. Thermocal mines calcium at that site.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Spencer Grill was closed for three weeks. They are now back in business with call-in orders and curbside service. Owner Paul Williams said that the trailer park there is open also.
Clark County School District #161 announced that, in accordance with the Idaho High School Activities Associate Board of Directors, all spring sports, activities and tournaments are cancelled. The news announcement from the state activities board states, “As the COVID -19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE (State Board of Education) and IHSAA (activities association.”
BJ Adams, coordinator for the CCSD “Bobcats Beyond the Bell” program, gave a huge thank you to all who participated in the Virtual Easter Egg hunt. It was a great success. She said, “It was fun seeing everyone’s Easter eggs!”
Some special visitors helped deliver meals to school students April 16 in Dubois. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Lundren, along with two Idaho State Police officers, Joe Lewis and Pete Sibus, accompanied the school bus around town as the food was delivered. They put on their vehicle lights and rang their sirens. Students, parents and other people around town were surprised by the “police parade.” School district food service director Janitzi Furniss and transportation director Michael Ashby rode on the school bus driven by Randy Grover to help with the deliveries.
Teachers in the school district have been sending home packets with assignments for students. Some teachers have created pages on Facebook for their individual classes. They call their students to talk with them on a regular basis. Whenever you can, thank a teacher for their hard work and going the extra mile during the current pandemic. They have worked diligently to stay connected with their students.
Graduation plans have yet to be made for the CCHS Class of 2020. There are six seniors this year. They are Aldo Acosta, Seth Clark, Joni Grover, Gaby Hernandez, Brian Murdock and Bubba Summers.
The monthly Dubois food bank is scheduled for April 28.
Happy Birthday to: today – Byron Tavenner, Sandra Jacobson, JoEllen Bramwell and Jonny Doherty; April 23 – Hayden Billman, Jeremy Milloway, Braxton Talamantez, Joann Shenton, Slade Barrett, Mason Fenn and Karen Wilson; April 24 – Allen Laird, Marco Ramirez, Steven Tweedie, Selena Torrez, Elisabeth Menzel and Winston Beckman; April 25 – Jolene Farley and Kodi Egan; April 26 – Christian Panquerne, Chelsea Lassailine and Damon Johnson; April 27 – Norma Caballero, Remi Keller, De Egan and Stephanie Williams; April 28 – Heidi Burns, Ashley King, Kathy Wallin, Allison Stoddard and Leon Gutierrez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings April 27 to Kenneth and Kristine Russell.
Stay well as you stay home and six feet away from people when you are out in public. Keep me posted with news to share here.