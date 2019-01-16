CLARK COUNTY—Winter is well underway here. Extra amounts of snow showed up last week. There was also lots of wind. Clark County Schools had a “snow day” on Jan. 7. It delayed the return to school for the new year. School resumed on Jan. 8.
Many thanks and ongoing appreciation for the city, county, and state road crews who have kept area roads in good driving condition.
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said that the main thing in town now is dealing with the snow.
Mini Bobcat Cheer Camp at the CCHS gym was held Jan. 9 to 11. It was for students who are 5 to 12 years old. Participants performed at the basketball game on Jan. 11.
Clark County Bobcats junior high and varsity basketball teams had home games on Jan. 11 and 12. Then a game at Sho Ban (Fort Hall) was played on Jan. 15. There is a junior high basketball game scheduled today in Swan Valley at 4:30p.m. Tomorrow there are home games. The junior high team is to play Mackay at 4:30 p.m. Then the varsity team plays Ririe at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 the varsity team has a home game against Rockland. That game is set to begin at 4:30. On Jan. 22 the junior high team plays WaterSprings at home at 4:30. It is fun to get out and watch the local teams play.
The CCHS pep band is back in action. They played at the home games.
A retirement party honoring Shawna Williams was held in Dubois on Jan. 5. She has worked 22 years for the US Forest Service. Her mother, sons Will and Jesse, along with many friends, gathered at the Clark County Community Center to celebrate Shawna.
Ellen Laird of Dubois is now a great grandmother. Her grandson, James Goodmansen, is in the US Navy. He and his wife are stationed in South Carolina. Sarah gave birth to their daughter, Felicity Jane, on Jan. 6. James grew up in Rigby.
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois are proud grandparents of a baby boy. Kaleb and Nora May welcomed Boston Clark May on Jan. 8. The family lives in Boise. Grandpa and Grandma May got to visit them there after the birth.
The Dubois Lions Club still has scholarship calendars. Members are working to get them delivered. If you have ordered one and have yet to get it, please contact Bonnie Stoddard.
Jan. 26 to 28 at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello will be the Lions Club District 39 East mid-winter conference. Some of the group will take a trip into Yellowstone Park on the 28th.
“Who is your greatest hero and why?” is the theme for this year’s Lions Club Patriotism Essay contest. Children in grades one through sixth are encouraged to enter. Essays are due in the latter part of March. The essays are judged locally and the winners at the local level then go on for district competition. Winners of the district contest are then eligible to present their essays at the state convention this summer in Sun Valley.
Clark County Clerk Judy Maldonado attended training sessions in Boise. The training was for elections.
Jan. 14 at the Clark County Courthouse, the elected officials were sworn in. Assessor Carrie May, Clerk Judy Maldonado, Coroner Brenda Laird, Treasurer Annette Zweifel, and commissioners MaCoy Ward and Nick Hillman all were officially sworn into their offices.
Longtime resident of Dubois and well-known as the math teacher for many years at Clark County High School, Jimmy Bill Angelos, passed on in Idaho Falls on Jan. 9.
Cade May, a native of Spencer, is now a pilot for SkyWest airlines. During a recent stop in Nashville, Tenn. Cade got to visit the Country Music Hall of Fame.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was celebrated at the Clark County Courthouse on Jan. 9. Sheriff’s Office dispatchers cooked for local law officers. It was a meal of crab and tri-tip beef. Lindy Ross Elementary students made a thank you poster for the sheriff and staff. Teacher Tarri Leonardson presented them with the poster, along with a Pepsi for Sheriff Bart May, a root beer for Chief Deputy John Clements, and a box of donuts. The sign said, “I donut know what I’d do without you!” Our local law enforcement crew is a wonderful group of public servants. Thanks to all of them for their exceptional service.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church once again is having a pot luck lunch on the second Sunday of every month after services. Sunday School classes are at 10 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m.
WesternSprings Cowboy Church for Clark County is scheduled to meet on Jan. 20.
A Valentine’s Dinner will be hosted by the Clark County Rodeo Club at the Community Center in Dubois on February 9. All are welcome.
Start making plans now to be in Dubois the third weekend in June. There will be the annual parade and rodeo as well as a celebration of Clark County’s centennial. A street dance and other festivities for June 14 to 16 are being planned.
The Clark County Search and Rescue committee has a meeting on the calendar for today at 7 p.m.
Idaho Food Bank food distribution in Dubois is on Feb. 22 at the County Quanset shed.
Happy Birthday today to Marcelo Gonzalez and Bobbie Johnson; Jan. 17 – Jana Gutierrez, Alin Acosta, Emanuel Paz Lopez, Micaela Ewing, Cindy Mortensen, Joyce Christenson, Brynlee Kidd, and Jazile Gonzalez; Jan. 18 – Nicole Strong, Gabe Egan, Emily Barmwell, Andrea Camillo, Patricia Gutierrez, Anni Foster, and Morgan Laird; Jan. 19 – Mike Kozloff, Emmanuel Paz, Jim Kruse, Cordell Bovey, Debbie Caudle, Jacob Mickelsen, and Simon Anderson; Jan. 20 – Patty Whitaker, Pat Stewart, Omar Martinez, Herb King, Jeida Barron, Dennis Hooper, and Steve Gilger; Jan. 21 – (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) – Alex Calzadias, Kaydee Maher, Jennifer Kidd, Nicholas Bowen, Kaleb Krendka, Qunicy Messick, Hoke Morton, Hannah Grover, and Olivia Wernette; Jan. 22- Lily Condie, Carolyna Cano, and Kevin Small.
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Oscar and Maria Mendoza; Jan. 21 – Elio and Elvira Ruiz; Jan. 22 – Manuel and Vicky Hernandez.