CLARK COUNTY — Clark County School District is sponsoring a summer camp for students in Pre-K through the eighth grade from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 8th-18th at the Waring City Park.
Students will be enjoying STEM activities including: art, cooking, P.E. and 4-H classes. These activities will be led by F.J. Adams, Rosa Gomez, and Laurie Small.
•
The 64th annual Clark County Roundup events will take place again in Dubois, Idaho, but dates have been changed to the last weekend in June, the 27th and 28th according to President Blake Kirkpatrick.
“The Rodeo Association is pleased to have been given permission to proceede with this year’s rodeo. We are blessed in Dubois to have the wide open spaces to hold our rodeo activities”, said Kirkpatrick.
The annual Queen Contest was held June 6, in Dubois, under the direction of chairperson, Lana Schwartz. Contest results will be featured next week.
•
The Roundup Rodeo Parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m June 27. This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Western Heritage.” We invite one and all to enter this year’s fun parade, contact parade chairperson, Bonnie Stoddard.
The VFW will be leading the parade along with Jim Tarpley in his 1940 Ford car. 202 honored royalty will be Grand Marshall Mac Murdon with Deanna Murdock as 202 Pioneer Queen. Parade awards will be presented at Saturday’s rodeo.
Rodeo time both days of the Clark County Roundup will be 1:00 p.m. at the Thomas-Harn Rodeo Arena. The Burger Barn will be open both days as maned by the Clark County 4-H and the Dubois Lions Club. Saturday’s association is featuring their annual Steak Fry. Put on your dancing shoes Saturday Night, as the Dubois Lions Club is featuring the live band, the “Rockin’ A Band” for another Dubois Western Street Dance starting at 8 p.m.
Sunday will kick off with a Cowhand’s Cowboy Church services beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Rodeo Grounds. Rodeo begins at 1:00 p.m. to feature the kid’s steer riding evening.
•
Watch for the Dubois 1st Downtown Car Show scheduled for June 13 which is in commemoration of the Wild Hare Café’s first anniversary.
The car display will be by the Waring City Park in Dubois.
Anyone wishing to share their car in the judging event is invited to participate, phone: 208-374-5477 for information.
The car registration and voting are free. People may vote up to 2:00 p.m. on their “People’s Choice” on the car display. The Clark County Cruise winning award will be presented at 3:00 p.m. by the Café as directed by Tammy Horne. Cake will be served to those attending after the award presentation.
•
The town of Spencer will be staging their annual “Twice Around the Block” parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4, as announced by chairperson Sandy McClure. However, the committee will not be be having their annual fireworks display.
•
The Kilgore community is looking forward to holding their annual July 4th annual celebration at the Kilgore Store. More details will be announced next week.
•
Hamer Lions will be hosting their annual Community 4th of July evening Celebration, as announced by President Larry Niederer. Niederer said this is to include their parade, picnic, and fireworks display, and due to late notice, additional details will be announced next week. The theme of their parade is “Freedom, Not Free.”
•
We have several good friends who have recently passed away including: Charles “Charlie” Mark Wilson on May 25, former Clark County Commissioner Charles Reid Lau on April 1, and Edward “Ed” Vadnais on April 29.
•
The Interstate Highway 8 mile road project between Dubois and Hamer on the northbound lane is progressing pretty much on schedule. The project started late March and is looking at a completion date of early July. Transystems is presently hauling material for Knife River.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois was accompanied by her daughter, Vicki Beckman of Roberts and son and wife, Dave and Billie Stoddard of Idaho Falls, who attended the graveside services of her late cousin’s wife, June Rumble at Ammon June 4.
•
Thank You City of Dubois for the new Welcome to the City of Dubois signs on both sides of the Interstate as you enter Dubois. The Western Scene looks Awesome. They were developed by A&R Corporations.
•
Happy birthday to: June 10 – Jerri Tavenner, Mercedes Manning, Wendy Paulk, Daisy Moreno and Ignacio Garcia; June 11 – George Thomas; June 12 – Lyle Holden, Aidee Arriaga, Sara Birch, Allene Frederiksen, John Grover and Clay Roselle; June 13 – Esteban Ledezma, Graysen May, Logan Leonardson, Noemi Lopez, Kevin Blunck and Tia Harris; June 14 – Ron Moosman, Lindsay Far, KayLee Beatie, Amanda Mickelsen, Trista Russell and Sonne Ward; June 15 – Alejandra Noriega, Jose Lopez and Kobe Korrell; June 16 – Cheryl Thomas, Raylene Foster, Bart May, Emily Mickelsen, Maesyn Egan and Ayla Hernandez.
•
Happy anniversary to: June 10 – Bill & Sherry Locascio; June 11 – JW & Keyrandra Fitzwater; June 12 – Tom & Nicole Strong; June 13 – Jarred & Sarah Crezee, Evan & Lodi Grover; June 15 – Jeff & Lori Eddins.