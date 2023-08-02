Clark County prepares for annual fair

Carrie and Bart May with their motorcycle. They went on an 849 mile road trip in July.

 Photo Courtesy of Bart May

DUBOIS — Potatoes are beginning to bloom in the fields. Grain is growing good and getting close to harvest. Gardens are producing fruits and vegetables. 4H students have been watching their garden plants grow. They also had a three day “Dirt Camp” July 25-27. Future farmers and ranchers are learning about the work it takes to grow our food.

Fair time will be here before we know it! The Clark County Fair is set for Aug. 17-19. There are prizes for a raffle to help support 4H. The two big ticket prize packages are a Pit Boss Table Top Smoker with two rocking camp chairs and a Lifetime cooler with two rocking camp chairs. Winners names will be drawn at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. To purchase tickets, stop in at the University of Idaho agricultural extension office and see Brittany or contact a fair board member.


