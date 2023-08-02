Clark County prepares for annual fair

DUBOIS — Potatoes are beginning to bloom in the fields. Grain is growing good and getting close to harvest. Gardens are producing fruits and vegetables. 4H students have been watching their garden plants grow. They also had a three day “Dirt Camp” July 25-27. Future farmers and ranchers are learning about the work it takes to grow our food.
Fair time will be here before we know it! The Clark County Fair is set for Aug. 17-19. There are prizes for a raffle to help support 4H. The two big ticket prize packages are a Pit Boss Table Top Smoker with two rocking camp chairs and a Lifetime cooler with two rocking camp chairs. Winners names will be drawn at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. To purchase tickets, stop in at the University of Idaho agricultural extension office and see Brittany or contact a fair board member.
Kent Gauchay of Dubois got to spend eight days with his three daughters and his nine grandchildren July 8-16. His daughters are Lisa Gauchay of Salt Lake City; Jill (Alex) Curry of Salem, Oregon and Collette (Rick) Webster of Goodyear, Arizona. Kent and his wife Renae had a wonderful time going with their family to Jackson Hole and West Yellowstone. The group went to the Playmill Theatre. They also enjoyed watching the kids play on a waterslide in their yard.
Tyson and Lana Schwartz and their three children took a vacation to the Oregon Coast the second week in July. They were at Rockaway Beach. Lana said, “We had a blast on the beach, taking train rides and seeing local sites.”
Jolene Johnson of Dubois went with her parents Gene and Cindy Johnson of Idaho Falls on a road trip to Canada. The trio traveled July 16-21. They stayed near Fort Macleod, Alberta. Jolene said, “We got to see some cool tourist things like Frank’s Slide, where part of a town was buried by a mountain slide in the early 1900’s. We also went to Head Smashed-In Buffalo Jump which has an amazing interpretative center. It tells about thousands of years of history in the area.” They went on to visit family in Sandpoint, Idaho. They also visited Garnet Ghost Town near Missoula, MT. Jolene got home in town in time to celebrate her birthday on July 22.
Danette Frederiksen and Jolene Johnson had a day trip to Spencer and Kilgore on July 24 to celebrate Jolene’s birthday. They had lunch in Spencer. While there they saw one of Danette’s cousins, Dan Nielson (son of the late Thelma Frederiksen Nielson, a Kilgore native). He was visiting family in the area from Colorado. A drive over Porcupine Pass took them to Kilgore. In Kilgore they stopped at the local store.
Steve and Sharon Handy of Spencer are enjoying summertime there. They took time on July 24 to have lunch at a local eatery.
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois began an 849-mile motorcycle trip on July 21. They first went to Boise. The temperature there was 109 degrees. So the couple got up early on July 22 and rode around the loop that goes to Robie Creek, Idaho City, Lowman, Banks and Horseshoe Bend. On July 23 they went through Stanley to Challis, Mackay and Arco. From there they went to Idaho Falls where they celebrated their son Bodie’s thirty-first birthday. The couple traveled with family and friends.
Donna Thomas of Dubois had visitors on July 25. Donna’s cousin Terri (Knotwell) and her husband Bruce Small stopped in Terri’s hometown to see Donna as they were returning to their Pocatello home from Island Park.
Patty Christenson of Dubois hosted her son Cory Cardenas, his girlfriend Cassie and his children Jude and Avery for three days. They were here July 24-26 from Sparks, Nevada. During their stay the group went to Bozeman, Montana where they met up with Patty’s daughter Amber and her two daughters. Jude Cardenas had been staying with his Aunt Amber Wright and family in Circle, Montana. Patty said it was great to see all of those kids.
Kilgore summer resident Leslie Leek enjoyed a visit from her grandson Dane Duren on July 24-26. Dane lives in Pocatello.
Dave Hart came down from the Kilgore hills into Dubois on July 25. He stopped in at the local clothing exchange to stay cool and visit.
The Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints hosted a community dinner at Waring Park in Dubois on July 25. Although it was really windy that day, one of the attendees at the gathering said, “It was really good!”
A ribbon cutting for the new playground equipment that has been installed at Waring City Park in Dubois was held on July 31. There were popsicles for all that day.
A summertime resident of Kilgore, Ann Taylor Lindley, passed on July 27 in Boise. She and her husband Murvin purchased the house that was built in Kilgore by her great uncle and aunt Roy and Friedel McGovern. They spent wintertime in Meridian and summertime in Kilgore. Ann was the oldest grandchild of the late Ed and Virginia Frederiksen. She had two daughters, Sheri (Mark) Anderson of Boise and Bonnie Lindley of Seattle.
Important dates for the upcoming school year include registration for all junior and senior high school students on Aug. 2 and 16. The registration time on Aug. 2 is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Aug. 16 the time is 2 to 6 p.m. Orientation for sixth grade and any new students will be held on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Those events will be held at the Clark County junior/senior high school building. Registration for new elementary students in pre-K through fifth grade is on Aug. 22 and 23 at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those registrations will take place at Lindy Ross Elementary school. A parent must be present with each student at registration and orientation in order to fill out necessary paperwork. There will be an open house / meet teacher time on Aug. 24 at 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
August meetings in Dubois include the City of Dubois council on July 9 at 7 p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meet on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. and County Commissioners meet on July 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
Happy Birthday to Kristie Laird, Taylor Weibe and Joaquin Eleazar Gonzales; Aug. 3 — Natalie Hawkins, Amber Gardener, Pamela Laird Hawk, Cheque Gonzales, Mary Edwards and Allie Rogers; Aug. 4 — Anne Frederiksen, Brayson Bramwell, Molly Ann Small, Shayla Hensley, Tiffany Bittsoi, Alison Kellom, Dirk Tavenner and Averi Jo Quayle; Aug. 5 — Troy Taylor, Andrea Rodriguez, and Sierra Bovey; Aug. 6 — Bilseno Balderas, Sam Jacobson, Chuck White and Brian Murdock; Aug. 7 — Layne Farley Larsen, Alberto Ruiz, Trina H. Martin and Dee Anne Lamb Taylor; Aug. 8 — Dwayne Hinkcley, Monica Farr, Nino Y. Mori, Lonny Barg, Edna Valantine, Jason Barzee and Rob Garner.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Kordale and Abby grover hrria; Aug. 3 — John and Teres Danks; John and Barbara Kidd; Cory and Sara Fisher; Tyson and Maggie May Taylor; Aug. 4 — Tony and Jodi Milner; Lee and Kris Russell; Aug. 5 — Brad and Jamie Neel; Easton and Josey Grover Harris; Travis and Jenna Wilson Quayle; Mac and Deanna Murdock; Aug. 6 — Greg and Laur Hayes; D.J. and Jill Egan; Aug. 7 — Bryan and Lisa Stewart Talamantez; Aug. 8 — Talon and Adriana Beattie, Payton and Ashley Shenton.
Happy August! May you enjoy the long summer days that remain and cool nights. Please contact me with any news you’d like to share. Email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com or call or text me at 208-221-5380.
