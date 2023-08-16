DUBOIS — Dave Hart is a summer resident in Kilgore. He and his wife Sandra have a home in Idaho Falls. When asked about the weather and all in Kilgore, Dave replied, “Everything’s good here in Kilgore because it never gets bad here.” A family/group of yellow bellied marmots are his summer friends. He calls one “Little Bit” and feeds his friends carrots. He said that in September they will go into hibernation until next Spring.
“Barn in the USA” begins today, Aug. 16. 4H project entries will be received today from nine a.m. until noon. Entries for the open class contests will be accepted Friday 9 a.m. until noon. The contests are for photos flowing the theme of babies, barns and barn animals; pie/pastries and antique barn items. Thursday 4H events of judging market animals and animal weigh-in take place beginning at 9 a.m. The livestock show is that evening at 6. With a round robin of the animals to follow the show. On Friday there will be 4H demonstrations beginning at 9 a.m. That evening there will be the Market Animal Sale beginning a 7p.m. The Bobcat volleyball team will have pulled pork burrito dinner available for purchase on Friday evening at 7. They will also be selling gelatos on Saturday. The Dubois Lions will have hamburgers, hot dogs and taco salad available for purchase beginning at noon on Saturday. They will also sponsor watermelon eating contest for kids of pre-school age and above.
The Dubois Lions Club had a special visitor at their meeting on Aug. 7. Suzanne Kenny, the Idaho District 39E Governor and her husband Paul of Rigby were there. Suzanne spoke to the group about her goals for the year. She complimented the Dubois Lions for their accomplishments.
Salvador and Maria “Cookie” Cano of Dubois are happy to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Cindy to Daniel Angeles. They will be married in Idaho Falls at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church on Sept. 9. Leading up to that wedding, Cookie and Salvador have had family members visit their home and help them tear out old carpet. Then they installed wooden flooring, a new ceiling fan, light fixtures and countertops. The Cano family looks forward to family from Mexico, Utah and other places to be in our neck of the woods for the wedding.
Bonnie Stoddard and her son Dave attended the Bond family reunion in West Jordan, UT on Aug.5.
Jimmy and Christie Holden Stevens, along with their sons Hunter and Holden, went to Seattle Aug.11-13 to watch a Mariner’s baseball game.
Clark County Junior/Senior High School Bobcat fall sports practices are underway. There is a high school girls volleyball team, a junior high girls volleyball team and a football team. Michelle Ames is coaching the high school girls, Lorri Clark is the junior high girls coach, Austin Mickelsen is the head football coach and his assistant is Jeremie Tarpley.
Clark County School District 161 Superintendent Eileen Holden and Lindy Ross Elementary Principal Sara Winters attended the Idaho Association of School Administrators conference in Boise Aug. 2-3.
Treva May of Spencer was surprised when her co-workers, family and friends showed up for a party at the Clark County Courthouse on Aug. 8. The event was in honor of her retirement from serving as a deputy clerk in our county. Ashley Leonardson is the new deputy clerk.
Lana Schwartz, Clark County Treasurer, attended the Idaho Association of County Treasurers conference in McCall August 7-10. She said this year the Treasurer of each of Idaho’s forty-four counties was there.
Distribution of free food by the Idaho Food Bank is scheduled to be in Dubois on August 22.
Happy Birthday to Travis Lufkin; Aleny Rodriguez and Blair Stoddard; Aug. 17 — Bodella Summers, Rosa Mendoza and Mary Frances Small; Aug. 18 — Stacy Gust and Brandon Grover; Aug. 19 — Brett Flower Shenton, Merelin Miles, Emma Gardner, Jencee Reardon and Janessa VenHagen; AugMadalene Gifford, Andrew David Gifford, Alex Humphries, Asher Finck, Tamma Adkins, Krista Ashcraft, Miguel Hernandez Aug. 20 — Tim Summers, Anna Rogers, Braden Manning, Lori Bowen, Graciaela Gonzales and Brandon Goodsell; Aug. 21 — Lorri Clark, Krista Lovely Ashcraft, Tammy Adkins, Asher Finck, Alex Humphries, Miguel Hernandez, Andrew David Gifford and Madalene Gifford; Aug. 22 — Lazarus Schleiger, and Dave Price.
Wedding anniversary greetings Aug. 16 to Dallon and Chloe Holden; Rusty and Michelle Stewart; John and Kaydee Vadnais Maher; Mike and Jerry Pfenninger; Aug. 17 -Russ and Stacy Roedel; Aug. 18 — Jack and Sharon Caldwell; Aug. 19 — David and Kaylee Milner; Aug. 21 — Hernan and Martha Perez; Aug. 22 — Bruce and Sarah Fitzwater Bovey.
Call or text me with news you’d like to share: 208.221.5380. Enjoy the lazy, hazy, hardworking harvest day of summer!
