Clark County prepares for fair

Treva May at her surprise party honoring her years of service in the Clark County Clerk’s office on Aug.8.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to The Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Dave Hart is a summer resident in Kilgore. He and his wife Sandra have a home in Idaho Falls. When asked about the weather and all in Kilgore, Dave replied, “Everything’s good here in Kilgore because it never gets bad here.” A family/group of yellow bellied marmots are his summer friends. He calls one “Little Bit” and feeds his friends carrots. He said that in September they will go into hibernation until next Spring.

“Barn in the USA” begins today, Aug. 16. 4H project entries will be received today from nine a.m. until noon. Entries for the open class contests will be accepted Friday 9 a.m. until noon. The contests are for photos flowing the theme of babies, barns and barn animals; pie/pastries and antique barn items. Thursday 4H events of judging market animals and animal weigh-in take place beginning at 9 a.m. The livestock show is that evening at 6. With a round robin of the animals to follow the show. On Friday there will be 4H demonstrations beginning at 9 a.m. That evening there will be the Market Animal Sale beginning a 7p.m. The Bobcat volleyball team will have pulled pork burrito dinner available for purchase on Friday evening at 7. They will also be selling gelatos on Saturday. The Dubois Lions will have hamburgers, hot dogs and taco salad available for purchase beginning at noon on Saturday. They will also sponsor watermelon eating contest for kids of pre-school age and above.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.