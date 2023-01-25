DUBOIS — Wintertime presents extra challenges for most folks around here. Keeping walk and driveways clear of snow is a constant job. Dubois has piles of snow. It’s hard to know where anymore snow can go!

The Clark County Public Library is getting a new roof. It will be sloped enough to allow snow to slide off it. Library Director Brenda Laird stated that she is glad that the work is being done by Dave Crezee of Spencer. She said, “It’s good to have local people working on local projects.” Brenda also mentioned that the new roof will make for more effective heating at the library.


