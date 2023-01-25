DUBOIS — Wintertime presents extra challenges for most folks around here. Keeping walk and driveways clear of snow is a constant job. Dubois has piles of snow. It’s hard to know where anymore snow can go!
The Clark County Public Library is getting a new roof. It will be sloped enough to allow snow to slide off it. Library Director Brenda Laird stated that she is glad that the work is being done by Dave Crezee of Spencer. She said, “It’s good to have local people working on local projects.” Brenda also mentioned that the new roof will make for more effective heating at the library.
Clark County High School Students of the Month for December are Daisy Espinoza and Makay Mickelsen. Students of the Month in the junior high are Esmeralda Bernal and David Maldonado.
The CCHS Floral Design class is taking orders for Valentines fresh flower arrangements. They also will make candy arrangements. Contact teacher Cheyenne Jensen to order at dallingc@ccsd161.org or call her at the high school for more information.
Bobcat Girls district tournament begins Jan. 26 against Taylors Crossing. The game will be in the Bobcat cage. Home games for junior high basketball are slated for Feb. 1. The Bobcat varsity boys play at home on Feb. 3.
The Mark and Katie Wilson family went ice fishing with her parents Leon and Jana Gutierrez on Jan. 21.
Dubois native Gwen Laird is now a full-time dispatcher at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. She has moved from Idaho Falls to her home of origin in Dubois.
Allene Frederiksen of Spencer drove to Moscow to be with her daughter Clairissa. They celebrated Clairissa’s birthday on Jan. 24.
Bonnie Stoddard said that her time on Jan. 15 and 16 in Yellowstone Park with District 39E Lions Club members was great. Farrell and Brenda Downs of the Hamer Lions Club also went on the trip into Yellowstone Park. Bonnie said they saw bighorn sheep and had clear skies the day they rode the snow coach into the Park.
Thomas Arthur Colson grew up in Medicine Lodge on a ranch. He passed on Jan. 9 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. There were graveside services and his burial at the Dubois cemetery on Jan. 19.
Kim Arthur Ker of Lone Pine passed on Jan. 18 at home. A memorial gathering for him was held in Idaho Falls on Jan. 23.
Dubois City Council monthly meetings have been changed from the first Wednesday of each month to the second Wednesday. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Michelle Billman, Beverly Owen, Marie Young, Zachary Paulk, Sarah Fitzwater Bovey, Shilo De Egan and Guera Cano; Jan. 26 — Michelle LaReese Henman, Shane Hoopes, Lourdes Rodriguez and Dan Bramwell; Jan. 27 — Logan Barg, Martin Lewis, Geraldine Gutierrez and Mylie Jo Kinghorn; Jan. 28 — Haelynn Wright, David Alexis Maldonado, Brett Laird and Parker Dixon; Jan. 29 — Collin Squires; Jan. 30 — Hayden Roedel, Micaela Marquez and Jason Eddins; Jan. 31 — Gordon Small and Jacob Swenson.
Wedding anniversary geetings Jan. 27 to Kimball and Krista Ashcraft; Jan. 28 — Garth and Penny Ashcraft; Jan. 30 — Jesus and Edelmira Vasquez; Bo and Heidi Billman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.