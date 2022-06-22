DUBOIS — Road construction and maintenance season is underway! Clark County Road and Bridge is working in various areas to repair winter damage. They are also seal coating roads. The old road to the sheep station and Spencer is the most recent for that work.
•
After the recent downpour of rain, Beaver Creek has had water flowing in it. It is good to see the water that accumulated there.
•
Our nation’s colors have been flying all around Dubois since Memorial Day. The flags are hung for holidays and other special occasions. This month already they bedecked Main Street and around town on Flag Day June 14 and then for rodeo weekend June 17-19.
•
Patty Christenson and Robin Robinett of Dubois hit the road for northern Idaho last week. They attended the Idaho School Nutrition convention in Worley. The convention had long days full of informative classes. While there June 13-15, they stayed at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Casino. The classes and other convention events took place there. Patty said that the place is gorgeous and a nice place for the activities. She also said that they made some good contacts who will be helpful in the days ahead. Patty is now the Clark County School District’s food service director.
•
This year’s rodeo weekend will be a very special one for Patty Christenson. All three of her children will be in Dubois. Her son Jake Christenson lives in Idaho Falls. Son Cory Cardenas lives in Reno, NV and her daughter Amber Wright lives in Circle, MT. They had time together June 17-19. This is the first time that her four grandchildren will be together. Her grandchildren are Jude, Avery, Haelynn and McKinlee. Cory was working out of the country for three years in Africa, Iraq, Italy and Afghanistan as a military contractor. Now he is going into law enforcement. He begins two months of training at an academy in July. Patty was overjoyed to have them all at with her in Dubois.
•
Two friends from Missouri, Dale Williams and Tom Burne, have become good friends of many Clark County folks. They are annual attenders at the Clark County Roundup Rodeo. They bring their camp trailers and park at the Community Building in Dubois near the entrance to the rodeo grounds.
•
Gaige and Kristen Moore are a new couple in Dubois. They both work for the US Forest Service (USFS). He is from Colorado and South Dakota. His USFS job is acting engine captain for the fire crew. She is from Southern California. Her job with the USFS is range research technician. They both have been working in natural resources for many years The couple met when they were teens, became best friends and then married. We are glad to have them in our community.
•
Karen Wilson of Dubois is hosting her niece Mary Ann Wilson while she recuperates from a cracked knee. Mary Ann lives in Rigby and is thankful for her Aunt Karen’s hospitality. Karen’s daughter Donna from St. George, UT brought two of her grandchildren, Karen’s great grandchildren, to Dubois earlier this month.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois was delighted with a visit from members of the Reno family who lived in the Birch Creek area. That area is known to many locals as “Reno Point.” Victoria Reno Nelson of Coeur d’Alene and her daughter Diane Spickett of Colorado, along with Bonnie, visited the Reno Ranch and the charcoal kilns. Then they had a late lunch in Spencer.
•
Chris and Liliana Acosta of Hamer celebrated the baptism of their son Cassian King Acosta on June 18. The baptism service took place at Holy Rosary Church in Idaho Falls. Afterwards there was a reception at their home.
•
The Dubois Lions Club swimming lessons begin July 11. Children in pre-school through sixth grade are welcome. Contact Kerri Ellis or Bonnie Stoddard to sign up for the lessons.
•
Skip Gardner, a former Dubois resident, passed away at his home near Downey. His dad was Vern Gardner a Fish and Game warden.
•
Cousins in the Frederiksen and Thomas families have an annual June Birthday Dinner usually in Spencer. Kerri Thomas Ellis, George E. Thomas, Pat Laird McGarry and Allene Frederiksen all have birthdays in June. Their dinner party at Spencer was on June 11 this year.
• Bart and Carrie May of Dubois had a whirlwind motorcycle trip June 10-12. They went to Helena and Virginia City, MT and Island Park. They rode through rain at times yet had lots of fun. Carrie’s sisters and their spouses went along for the ride.
•
The Idaho Foodbank distribution of food in Dubois is on June 28.
•
Happy Birthday to Scottlynn Tavenner, Jessica Andrews, Aldo Acosta, Jonathan Perez and Tyler Egan; June 23 – Jacobey Sperl, Dillan Smith, Kathy Furniss, Hallie Shenton, Shelbi Ward and Kelvin Puentes; June 24 – Bobbi Nelson and Norman “Tubb” Tavenner; June 25 – Jacob Dalbeck, Axel Lundberg, Liam Reyes, Braizley Ricks, Heid Small Kinghorn, Bev Gilger, Jennier Laird, Seth Clark, Brandee Tubbs, Pam Barrett and Nichole Gifford; June 26 – Jasmine Jackson, Leah Babcock, Lupita Calzadias, Yesenia Espinosa and Taylor Petersen; June 27 – Taylore May Lng, Debbie Small, Shelli Tubbs, Jeff Caudle and Cody Smith; June 28 – Melanie Hope Deal, Rebecca Stewart, Talon Stewart, Declyn Thompson, Brienaa Stewart, Dylan Schmitt, David Chairez, Matthew Rogers and Brooklyn Bell.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on June 24 to Clint and Jen Barg; June 26 – John and Delsa Doherty; Dan and JoEllen Bramwell.
•
Enjoy the remaining days of June. Soon we will celebrate our nation’s birth. Until then, please contact me with any news you’d like to share. Call me at 208-221-5380 or email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.