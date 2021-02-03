Clark County recognizes senior players

CLARK COUNTY — Wintering in Clark County are several herds of elk. There are some in hay fields on Highway 22. Others hang out southeast of Dubois near the old dehydration plant. The other elk are in the Big Grassy area at Camas. Kathy and Ace Stone take many Sunday drives. They see the elk and have captured the big creatures in photos.
•
Dubois native Lupita Calzadias gave birth to a boy on Jan. 26. Heudor Isai Mata-Calzadias was born at 2:36 a.m. and weighed seven pounds. He was 20 inches long. Proud papa is Heudor Mata. The cute family lives in Idaho Falls. Maternal grandparents are Alonso and Silveria Calzadias of Dubois.
•
Another Dubois native who is the Clark County Treasurer gave birth to a boy. Lana Barg Schwartz and her husband Tyson welcomed Jacob Tyson Schwartz on Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. He weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds, 15 ounces and was nearly 22 inches long. Jacob’s maternal grandparents are Ron and Connie Barg of Dubois. They lives in Dubois and Jacob has one older brother and sister.
•
Bonnie Jean Bond Stoddard of Dubois was born ninety years ago today (Feb. 3). At an assembly in honor of Bart May, those in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to Bonnie. She is most likely working away today to sell calendars, gather info about veterans, and maybe eating some cake with family and friends! On Sunday Jan.21, Bonnie’s son Dave and his wife Billie spent the day with her in Dubois. Bonnie’s grandson Ryan and great-granddaughter Artimys were also there. They all live in Idaho Falls.
•
Former Clark County Sheriff Bart May had a great surprise on Jan. 28 at Clark County High School. He was there to speak to a group of juniors and seniors about law enforcement careers. After the class hour ended, he was ushered into the gym where students from both Lindy Ross Elementary, the high school building, the Lion’s Club and some of his family members awaited his arrival. Included in the folks there to honor him were five Madison County police officers, four Idaho State Patrol Officers, a representative of Jefferson Central Fire District, a rep of the U.S. Forest Service, the area DARE officer, and a Clark County Sheriff’s office deputy. The Dubois Lions Club had planned a retirement party that did not take place due to the pandemic, so they worked with the school district to hold the event there. Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding opened the program with comments about Sheriff May service. Then a member of the Lions Club, who is also Bart’s dad, Allyn May, presented the 2020 Community Service Award to his son.
•
Senior Night for winter athletes at Clark County High School took place on Jan. 27 in the Bobcat cage. There were basketball games against Rockland that night and four seniors were recognized. Their parents, other family members and friends helped them celebrate the years they spent playing basketball and cheerleading. Carolyna Arteaga has been a cheerleader for four years. This school year cheerleaders were not allowed to perform at school sporting events at CCHS. She was happy to get to stand on the gym floor in her cheer uniform one last time during Senior Night. Johnny Perez has been playing basketball since he could dribble the ball. He considers his teammates to be brothers. In fact, his younger brother, Ivan is one of his teammates. His mom Erica is now the Athletic Director for Clark County schools. His coaches this year were Wyatt Kinghorn and Tyson Schwartz. Jacqueline Ruiz has also played basketball a long time. She has many good memories of her days as a Bobcat athlete. Ivy Shifflett has enjoyed many years in sports at CCHS. Her younger sister, Ellee, is one of her teammates. The two girls keep their mom, Susie, super busy keeping up with their games. Ivy and the other girls were coached this year by Ashley Shenton and Yessica Korrell. Balloons, flowers and other gifts were given to the graduating senior athletes.
•
COVID-19 virus vaccination shots were available for Clark County School district personnel on Jan. 28. Interim superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding said that about 50% of the employees opted to get the shot. He said that some people were worried and did not have the vaccination shot because it’s brand new.
•
Valeri Steigerwald of Medical Lake, WA is visiting in Dubois again. She is staying with her sister Danette Frederiksen. The two helped Laurie Small host a craft night for ladies on Jan. 23. They made wall hangings that have a “Love” theme for Valentine’s season.
•
The Dubois Lion’s Club has begun their annual patriotism writing contest for elementary school students. Clark County students do exceptionally well when they take part in the contest. Last year two students qualified for state competition in Sun Valley. They were unable to present their essays because of the pandemic. The essays are due the beginning of March.
•
University of Idaho Ag Extension assistant Laurie Small reported that there is a free continuing education webinar series starting on Feb. 12. It is for Certified Crop Advisors in the USA. There are more details at her office in the Dubois City Annex building or contact Lance Ellis at ellis@uidaho.edu.
•
Meetings in Dubois this week include City of Dubois tonight at 5:30 p.m., Clark County Commissioners meet on Feb. 8 all day. Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative meets on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. It is their annual election. Clark County School Board of Trustees meets on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Verify meeting times by calling the offices that represent each group.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Bonnie Stoddard, Natalia Ruiz, Hector Garcia, Cody James Hensley, Roy Garza, Jr., Juan D. Ayala and Brian Dixon; Feb. 4 – Taylor Kellom,Jennifer Ruiz, Derrel Dickson Jr., Mark Wilson and Mr. Jim Farley; Feb. 5 – Miquel Angel Garcia, Koen Tomlinso and Allyn May; Feb. 6 – Greg Hayes and Holly Eddins; Feb. 7 – Connie Shenton Melton, Barbara Kidd, Loren Paul Martinez, Tucker Farr, Mike Hickey and Marley Bass; Feb. 8 – Mitch Whitmill, Rebecca Collette Eddins, Kylee Tomlinson and MaKina Stuart; Feb. 9 – Preslee Nelson and Oliver James Henman.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Dustin and Kayla DeCoria; Feb. 4 – Judge Kent and Renae Gauchary; Feb. 6 – Richard and Brittney Tomlinson; Bilseno and Maria Balderas.
•
Have a sweet February and please continue to share good news with me to report here.