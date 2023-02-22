Clark County residents face heavy snows last week

Members of the Clark County Rodeo planning committee prepare dinner for the annual Valentines appreciation dinner on Feb. 11. In photo are Randi and Jake Irick, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kevin Small and Tony Milner.
DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star
DUBOIS — A snowstorm blew in on Feb.14. The Valentine’s Day storm raged that afternoon until about 10 the next morning. Due to the high winds and drifting snow, Interstate 15 was closed from Idaho Falls to the Montana border on Feb. 14 until the next day.
Many families in the county were snowed in after the recent storm. Folks in Medicine Lodge had a lot of snow to plow in order to get out of their places. Spencer people had the same problem. According to Dale Horne in Kilgore, there’s about two and a half feet of snow, more than usual. The road from Dubois to Kilgore is kept open as much as possible. The County Road and Bridge workers along with Dubois City Maintenance have worked round the clock to clear local roads of snow.
Schools were closed in Dubois because of the cold and windy weather on Feb. 15.
Clark County Schools students of the month of January have been announced. At the Junior High the honored students are Emma Wilding and Ben Stewart. At the Senior High the students receiving the honor are Aidee Arriaga and Byron Sanchez.
Boys and girls in grades one through four are invited to take part in the Little Bobcats Basketball League. It will take place March 16 — April 22. In person registration is scheduled for March 2 from 5-7 p.m at the Clark County High School gym. Students will learn the basics of basketball and how to work as a team. Practice will be held once a week with games played on Saturdays. Parents and other volunteers are welcome. Contact Christie Holden Stevens at 208-351-9969 for more info.
Bobcat track and field season officially begins on Feb. 27. Coaches are Rusty Stewart and Michelle Ames again this year.
The Clark County Rodeo Annual Valentines Appreciation Dinner was held at the Dubois Community Building on Feb. 11. A roast beef dinner with all the fixings was served. Then there was a dessert auction. There was also a silent auction. President of the Rodeo Club Blake Kirkpatrick, along with other members of the club’s planning committee, prepared the meal for all who attended.
JoEllen Smith of Medicine Lodge and Gwen Laird of Dubois went to Boise Feb. 14-16 to attend training. They both work at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as dispatchers.
Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois and family celebrated the Feb. 15 birthday of twins Payton Donald Shenton and Paige Shenton Schrieber on Feb. 11. Lisa said they had the party early since their birthday was on a weekday this year.
The Celebration of Life for Kay and Ernie Sill of Feb. 15 was well-attended despite the snowstorm the night before. Their children Audra Sill and Shawn Sill came to the area for the event from Florida and Nebraska respectively. At the gathering there were attendees from out of town including Earl Cannon, Kellen and Barbara Nelson, Dace McClure, Larry Tweedie, Melissa Sincomb and Jim McSpadden from Idaho Falls. Tim Thomas was there from Rexburg. Jolene Holmes of Parker, Tammie Stewart Smith of Ririe and Marie (Kellom) Young of Shelley were all there. Family members Renee Shearer of Oregon and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hurst of Montana also were at the memorial that was held at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois.
Billy Holmes, a Clark County native who lived in St. Anthony, died at his home on Feb. 15. Plans for a memorial have yet to be set.
Fingerprinting at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will now be done by appointment. Appointments will allow for adequate employees (Sheriff’s deputies) to be on hand for the service. Most all fingerprinting can be done at the CCSO. Walk-ins are welcome, but they are not guaranteed that a deputy will be available to fingerprint them.
Idaho Food Bank distribution in Dubois is scheduled for Feb. 28. The food is usually available starting at 10 a.m.
Happy Birthday to Dave Ward, Payton Carlson, Weston Andrews, Tim Mullikin, Joseph Bramwell and Cory Rogers; Feb. 23 — Pastor Warren Cuppy, Rees Lynn Thomas and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 — Robin Equine Robinett, Rebecca Aguilar, Sherri Goodmansen, Brazen Jacobs, Jezabella Perez and Ariano Figueroa; Feb. 25 — Kathy Phillips, Zane Summers, Alexia Calzadias, Charles Sexton, Katrina Gonzales and Shaylee Babcock; Feb. 26 — Cheyenne Jensen, Martin Aguilar, Jr., Yeimi Paz, Kenny White, Kortni Bramwell and Steve Beard; Feb. 27 — Victoria Dalbeck, Nicole Brady, Linden Burton, Rudolfo Cano, Marjie Geswaldi and Shane Mickelsen; Feb. 28 — Alcy Farley Larsen Opal Ricks and Jared Wright; and a leap year baby Feb. 29 — Stacey Crezee.
Wedding anniversary greetings to Jose and Luz Elena Espinoza; Feb. 26 — Ismael and Yeimi Paz; Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz.
Thank you for letting me know about news in our area. Please continue to do so by calling or texting me at 208-221-5380 or emailing me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com. Be careful out in that winter weather!
