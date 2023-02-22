Clark County residents face heavy snows last week

Members of the Clark County Rodeo planning committee prepare dinner for the annual Valentines appreciation dinner on Feb. 11. In photo are Randi and Jake Irick, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kevin Small and Tony Milner.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — A snowstorm blew in on Feb.14. The Valentine’s Day storm raged that afternoon until about 10 the next morning. Due to the high winds and drifting snow, Interstate 15 was closed from Idaho Falls to the Montana border on Feb. 14 until the next day.

Many families in the county were snowed in after the recent storm. Folks in Medicine Lodge had a lot of snow to plow in order to get out of their places. Spencer people had the same problem. According to Dale Horne in Kilgore, there’s about two and a half feet of snow, more than usual. The road from Dubois to Kilgore is kept open as much as possible. The County Road and Bridge workers along with Dubois City Maintenance have worked round the clock to clear local roads of snow.


