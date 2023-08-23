Clark County residents prepare for school year

Four generations of the Edna and Virgil Valantine family gathered in Dubois on Sunday, Aug. 12. Pictured above from left to right: Virgil Valantine, Baby Blaine Turner, Jordan Valantine, EDNA;-) Valantine, Jill Valantine, Jaycee Beard, Kinlee Beard, Sage Beard, Marshall Kite, Kolten Beard, Spain Carlson and Chris Beard.
DUBOIS — The Clark County Fair took place last week. 4H projects had been judged and were on display. The photo, baking and antique item contests were voted on by the fair visitors and were on display. On August 17 there was the livestock show and the market sale followed on Aug. 18. That evening there was a free dinner of pork burritos served by the Bobcat volleyball team at 5 p.m. On Saturday Aug. 19 the “Barn in the USA” fair continued with bouncy houses and a water slide at Waring Park. Hot dogs, hamburgers and taco salad were served by the Dubois Lions Club in the Community Building and outside there was a watermelon eating contest sponsored by the Lions Club. Raffles were held, as part of a tradition to help support our 4H programs. Winners of the events will be posted at a later time.
Another school year begins for Clark County School District 161 on August 29. Grades K-12 will be back in class. Preschool students begin their “formal education” journey on Sept. 11. There will be no school on Sept. 4 to celebrate Labor Day.
At Lindy Ross Elementary there will be an Open House/ Meet the Teachers event on Aug. 24 at 3:30 until 5 p.m. School patrons and parents are encouraged to attend.
Volleyball and football games will begin soon. Stay tuned for sports schedules as they become available and get out to support the Bobcat teams as you are able.
Virgil and Edna Valantine of Dubois were delighted to have lots of grandchildren visit from as far away as Texas and as near as Idaho Falls recently. Four generations gathered on Sunday August 12 to hang out at Grandpa and Grandma’s place. Their children are Leann Tuckett, Duane Valentine and Melissa McNiel. Duane lives in Magnolia, Texas. He was unable to make the trip to Idaho this time however, his wife Jill was there. Jill and Duane’s children are Connie Eckersell, Shae Beard and Jordan Valantine. Some of the fourth generation grandchildren/honorary grandchildren (the “great grands”) who were in Dubois that day included Blaine Valantine, Jaycee Beard, Kinlee Beard, Marshall Kite, Kolten Beard and Spain Carlson.
This corner of Idaho is well-known for big game hunting. Fall hunting seasons include black bear, pronghorn, deer and elk. Archery season brings in a lot of avid hunters. Levi and Stephenie Stewart of Dubois are “getting geared up with lots and lots of hunting next month,” said Stephenie. They will go to hunting and look for elk and deer.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois was happy to have a visit from her niece Tammy Aaverman of Caldwell,ID on August 18. Tammy and her brother Mark McClaskey took over the family flower and vegetable farming business. Their main crop now is Gladiolas. Betty said that Tammy lives in the Anderson family home where she grew up. Betty’s family included her and two older sisters, Irene and Grace. Grace McClaskey is the mother of Tammy and Mark. Last week Tammy attended a Gladiola show in Twin Falls. Then she drove to this area to stay with her cousin Laura Kirkpatrick Tavenner and to visit her Aunt Betty.
Jackie Hooper of Spencer passed away on Aug. 12. She was a jewelry designer and stone cutter at High Country Opal shop. She had four sons, eleven grandchildren and fifteen grandchildren.
Happy birthday on Aug. 23 to Gloria Perez and Velda Darlene Brace; Aug. 24 — Tate Tomlinson, Raechel Foster, Lacey May Tomlinson and Thomas Zweifel; Aug. 25 — Crew Allyn Cox, Alberto Ruiz, Jr., Jeannette Korrell, Laurie Hagenbarth, Kevin S. Doschades and Aniston Cross; Aug. 26 — Sky Sperl, Alejandra Raya, Jane Cuppy, Tenley River Stewart and Amber Milner Harrison; Aug. 27 — Tanya Blunck, Rome Misa y, Lana Eileen Schwartz, Landon May, Andrew Rogers and Tammy Jo Reardon; Aug. 28 — Hunter Val Henman, D.J. Egan and B. Sanchez; Aug. 29 — Terri Lent, Cera Charlice Smith, Linda Adams, Cheyenne Sill, Ellen Farley Mullikin and Connie Wagoner; Aug. 30 — Kayden Eddins, Yahami Resendiz, Mac Murdock, Jose Espinoza, Macy Bristol Kleweno and Niles Fabyn Hanson, Jr.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Ken and Nicole Gifford; Phillip and Raelyn Wilding; Aug. 25 — Sam and Ashley Anderson; Dave and Annette Zweifel; Austin and Kellee Mickelsen; Aug. 26 — Lonny and Kristy Barg; Aug. 27 — Tresten and Bailey Eddins; Aug. 28 — John Kilgore and Stephanie Brown- Hagenbarth; Aug. 29 — Peri Joe and Cheryl Thomas.
