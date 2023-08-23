Clark County residents prepare for school year

Four generations of the Edna and Virgil Valantine family gathered in Dubois on Sunday, Aug. 12. Pictured above from left to right: Virgil Valantine, Baby Blaine Turner, Jordan Valantine, EDNA;-) Valantine, Jill Valantine, Jaycee Beard, Kinlee Beard, Sage Beard, Marshall Kite, Kolten Beard, Spain Carlson and Chris Beard.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — The Clark County Fair took place last week. 4H projects had been judged and were on display. The photo, baking and antique item contests were voted on by the fair visitors and were on display. On August 17 there was the livestock show and the market sale followed on Aug. 18. That evening there was a free dinner of pork burritos served by the Bobcat volleyball team at 5 p.m. On Saturday Aug. 19 the “Barn in the USA” fair continued with bouncy houses and a water slide at Waring Park. Hot dogs, hamburgers and taco salad were served by the Dubois Lions Club in the Community Building and outside there was a watermelon eating contest sponsored by the Lions Club. Raffles were held, as part of a tradition to help support our 4H programs. Winners of the events will be posted at a later time.

Another school year begins for Clark County School District 161 on August 29. Grades K-12 will be back in class. Preschool students begin their “formal education” journey on Sept. 11. There will be no school on Sept. 4 to celebrate Labor Day.


