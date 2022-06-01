Clark County residents revive Bobcat Booster Club and PTO

DUBOIS — Fishing is a favorite pastime and family activity around here. Blake Kirkpatrick of Hamer, Tony Milner of Dubois and Kevin Small of Medicine Lodge bought a boat together. Recently Kevin loaded up his daughter Heidi Kinghorn, her husband Wyatt and their three daughters for a fishing trip at Mud Lake. Tony went along.
Lindy Ross Elementary kindergarten students were in the great outdoors on May 24. They visited the Camas National Wildlife Refuge. There they looked for birds and big wildlife and had a picnic.
May 23 was graduation for Clark County High School. Salutatorian was Scottlynn Tavenner. Valedictorian was Ellee Shifflett. Both spoke at the ceremony. Special speaker was former teacher Sherry Locascio. National Honor Society (NHS) Medallions were awarded to the NHS members by their advisor Michelle Stewart. Scholarships were given by Bonnie Stoddard and Allyn May of the Dubois Lions Club, Mud Lake Telephone scholarships were presented by Valeri Steigerwald and Darrin May, Richard Larsen of Larsen Farms gave scholarships, school board trustee scholarships were given by Jeri Tavenner and Dee Anne Taylor presented scholarships from other donors. A slide show with photos of each graduate was prepared and presented by Scottlynn Tavenner.
Clark County High School graduates left the day after graduation for a two-day getaway in Island Park. The students rented a cabin to stay in. The supervised trip was one last time for them to be together celebrating as the CCHS Class of 2022.
School’s out for summer. On the last day of school, May 26, Clark County junior and senior high students took part in cleaning up the Dubois cemetery. They, the Lions Club and other community members helped in the citywide cleanup day. Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative offered root beer floats to all participants that afternoon. Bonnie Stoddard said, “we are going to make the city shine!”
Jim Farley of Dubois was happy to have his daughters come from Idaho Falls on May 26. Lela Marino, Alcy Larsen and Alcy’s husband Layne helped with his outdoor cleanup.
Clark County Bobcat Booster Club and a school Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) are being revived. Michelle Ames had previously led the PTO. She is going to do that again and had a meeting on May 25 for interested individuals. The group decided to have a booster club that will focus a lot on sports programs and other student needs. The PTO’s focus is teachers and staff. The booster club is planning to enter a float in the rodeo parade on June 18. Contact Michelle Ames to get involved with either or both groups.
The children of the late Waylette and Helen Gauchay had a family reunion in Idaho Falls during Memorial weekend. They grew up in Medicine Lodge and Dubois. The children are Teresa, Kent, Paul, Jack, Melinda and Tom.
Rick Donohoo of Dubois took part in a motorcycle road trip May 12-15. The Red Rock Recovery Rally began in 2018. This was the second time Rick has participated. The rally took place in the towns Page, Arizona, St. George, Mexican Hat, Hanksville and Mt. Carmel, and Zion National Park, Utah.
Happy Birthday: June 1 to Bailey Eddins, Judy Keele, Michelle Brewington, Chandler Hensley and Jaylynn Little; June 2 – Colton Jacobson, Peri Thomas, Troy Stone, Holden Cade May and Janelle Goldsmith; June 3 — Dominiques Calzadias and Logan Leonardson; June 4 – Joann Trew, Lindsay Farr Obrian, Sherri Shompson, Teresa Holden and Jessica Hayes; June 5 – Maria Martinez; June 6 – Gabby Hernandez, Evelyn Bettles, Cindy Bramwell, Desiree Hennassy, Jovita Velasquez, Tiffany Corry and Oliver Lopez; June 7 – Dusty Clark, Aaron Martinez, Brittany Jacobs, Jacob Speelmon and Stephanie Hagenbarth.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on June 3 to Gordon and Debbie Small; June 4 – Robert and Taylore Lang;Manvel and Rosa Gomez,; Jeremy and Sheri Condie; Philip and Connie Wagoner; Jun 5 – Brad and Nichol Finck; June 6 – Joseph and Ashley Bramwell; June 7 – Garrett and Amber Harrison; Eric and Valeri Steigerwald.
Please let me know news you’d like to share here. Have a jolly month of June!
Correction: Clark County Junior High Students toured the town of Bannack, Montana. That detail was left out.