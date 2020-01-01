CLARK COUNTY — The snow on Christmas Eve provided a white Christmas to Clark County. Cold temperatures are the norm now. The nights have been in the single digits again.
Handmade blankets made by students in the Clark County High School leadership class were distributed before Christmas. Local senior citizens were the recipients. The blankets are intended to keep them warmer this winter. Kerri Burns Ellis said her mom Bonnie “was moved to tears when she saw what the Clark County school children delivered to her.”
Donna Thomas had a welcome surprise the Sunday before Christmas. Her daughter Shelli and husband Jim Bardsley of Pocatello brought their son Matthew from Boise to Dubois to visit her. Then on Christmas Day, Donna joined the group for dinner.
Celeste Mendoza has been home in Dubois for the holidays. She attends Lewis and Clark College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Her brother Oscar has also been home from college. He attends Boise State University.
Ted and Samie Laird of Dubois had their college student children home for Christmas. Tyree attends Boise State and Morgan attends College of Southern Idaho.
Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois hosted Conni’s siblings George Thomas and Willa and Rex Swim for Christmas Day.
Tamara Horne, took a few days off to take a trip to visit family in Boise.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois celebrated a day after Christmas with her son Blake and his wife Lisa Kirkpatrick of Hamer.
Bonnie Stoddard spent Christmas with family in Roberts. Her daughter Vicki Beckman hosted.
Ellen Laird and family gathered in Idaho Falls on Christmas Eve at the home of her son Brett.
The last night of the nine-day Posada was held Christmas Eve at Dubois Community Baptist Church. Those in attendance took part in the prayers and singing to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth. Then they had a meal together. There was a piñata for the children. When it was broken open, children and adults alike scrambled to get the candy.
There is a home basketball game with Ririe Jan. 8. It is slated to begin at 7p.m.
Happy New Year’s Day birthday to Maria Medel, Angel Gonzales, Charlie Wilson, Jaquelyn Lopez, David Leonardson, Kayla Binggeli, Bryan Martinez and Matt Spangler; Jan. 2 – Tiffany Steward, David Collins and Aidan Hernandez; Jan. 3 – Elysah Muilo-Gil, Colby Stoddard, Ryan Arava Adkins, Richard Rogers, Teofila Gomez and Abigail Eddins; Jan. 4 – Autumn Cameron and Melonie Larsen; Jan. 5 – Patty Wilson, Antonio Hernandez, Trisha Miles, Patty Christenson and Mitch Tarpley; Jan. 6 – Dale Ray Wilson and Criss Mortensen; Jan. 7 – Keith Tweedie, Annette Eddins, Cory Cardenas, Roslyn Bakr and Abby Grover; Jan. 8 – Edal Anilas and Ellie Milloway.
Wedding anniversary greetings Jan. 2 to Chayce and Kortni Bramwell; Jan. 7 – Isidra and Sandra Sanchez; Israel Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez; Mack and Tammy Adkins.
Happy New Year to you! Now is the time to get rid of your eyeglasses because we now get to see 2020.