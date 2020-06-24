Clark County Rodeo and Parade Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen

The Clark County 2020 Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen, Mac and Deanna Murdock, say they are proud to call Clark County home, having been residents over 30 years, and now have retired here. Their home is located at Medicine Lodge, the former second Small Post Office site, where they love their view of the Medicine Lodge Valley.
The Murdock’s moved into the Dubois Forest Ranger’s house in Nov. 1989. He served as the Dubois District Ranger, replacing former Ranger, Grant Thorson. Their youngest children, Brett and Sara, came to Dubois with them. He retired in March 2002.
One day Brett came home not, too long after arriving in Dubois and said, “We’ve got to move away from Dubois, there are too many people living here.”
Mac and Deanna were raised in Teton Valley, Idaho. Deanna graduated from Rick’s College. They were married Aug. 5, 1959 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Their first home was Logan, Utah where Mac attended Utah State University, majoring in Forestry. Deanna worked in Thickol Chemical Corp. to put him through college.
Mac’s first job was on Challis National Forest. He was called into the U. S. Army in 1962. Basic training was at Ft. Devin’s in Massachusetts. His army group spent 1 year on the edge of the Black Sea in Turkey. Deanna worked at the Regional Forest Office in Ogden while he was in Turkey. After he was discharged from the army, they lived at Stanley Ranger Station. Their first daughter, Jann, was born in Sun Valley, ID. Mac’s next assignment was at Island Park Ranger Station in July of 1966. Their next three children were born in St. Anthony. They moved to Ogden Ranger Station in Ogden, UT in Oct. 1971.
Their son, Brett was born in Ogden. They moved to the Blackrock Ranger Station north of Jackson, Wyo. on Bridger-Teton National Forest in Aug. of 1975. Mac was Ranger on the Teton Wilderness for ten years. Daughter, Sara was born in Jackson. Daughters, Jann and Jill during this time graduated from Jackson high school.
The next move was to Driggs Ranger District on the Targhee National Forest in Driggs in July of 1985. Their two sons, Jeff and Ed graduated from Teton high school.
And then came their move to the Dubois Ranger District on the Targhee National Forest in Nov. of 1989. Her their youngest children, Brett and Sara, graduated from the Clark County high school.
While in Dubois, the Murdock’s have been involved with many community projects. The new Beaver Creek Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building was built while Mac was serving as Bishop. Deanna served as an aide at the Lindy Ross Elementary School and also worked in the East Idaho Credit Union for several years. In 1995, they took son, Brett’s advice and moved to Medicine Lodge, where they now enjoy their gorgeous view of that country. Mac has taught Hunter Education for most of the students that have been enrolled in the Hunter’s Education Class. His last classes were last fall. They have both served as the LDS Seminary instructors for the LDS Church for the past twelve years. Mac also helped to write the Clark County fire plan.
Together they have served three LDS Missions for the LDS Church, the 1st they Inventoried Timber on the LDS Church property in Idaho in 2002-2004, the 2nd was Nukalofa, Tongo, 2004-2006, and the 3rd the Salt Lake City Family History Center, 2007-2009.
The Murdock’s would like to thank all of the good people of Clark County for making their stay here some of the best years for them, as well as their family.