Clark County Rodeo Club hosts annual Valentine's Community Appreciation dinner

CLARK COUNTY — Throughout the winter, there have been many elk south of Dubois. Sometimes the big animals cross the interstate where they are hit by vehicles. The remains of the unfortunate elk are then eaten by birds of prey. There are lots of bald eagles, goldens eagles and various hawks hanging out all around our area. Please use extra caution as you drive on I-15 between Dubois and Roberts.
Clark County High School alum Charles Kator has been conducting a raptor (bird of prey) count for an Oregon based Audubon Society. One area his count of raptors covers is a triangle from Camas to Dubois to Spence to Kilgore and back to Dubois. Lidy Hot Springs, Birch Creek, lower Medicine Lodge, Hamer and Monteview are also areas he covers. He captures wonderful photos of birds, other wildlife and scenery in this corner of Idaho. Many of his photos and the numbers of birds he sees are posted on his Facebook page. Charlie, as he is known, was a coach and teacher in Soda Springs. He and his wife now reside in Idaho Falls.
Sandy McClure returned to her home in Spencer after staying for six weeks with her granddaughter Jennifer Taylor and family in Idaho Falls. She got back home to celebrate her birthday. For her Feb. 12 birthday her son Rick King cooked dinner. Sandy said that he wouldn’t even let her help do the dishes!
The Clark County Rodeo Club hosted their annual Valentine’s Community Appreciation dinner on Feb. 12. It was a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings. Items were donated by individuals and groups for a live auction. There were also desserts that were auctioned after the meal. Rodeo Club President Blake Kirkpatrick served as the auctioneer that evening.
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois enjoyed the company of their three-year old grandson Alex last week.
Track and field season will begin for Clark County Junior and Senior High School athletes soon. Coach Michelle Ames said that Feb. 28 is the first day of practice for the high school and junior high begins in mid-March. She coaches along with Rusty Stewart. When the snow melts, work will begin on a new runway for long and triple jumps. “We’re excited for the season and have a lot of kids coming out for track,” said Coach Ames.
Students in junior high had a Valentine’s Ball at Clark High School on Feb. 17. There was a class dance off contest for the three grades. Seventh grade took third place, sixth grade got second place and the eighth grade won the dance contest.
On Feb. 18 the junior high boys’ basketball team was treated to an afternoon at Gravity Factor in Rexburg. Jimmy and Christie Stevens, whose son Holden is on the team, planned and carried out the end of season celebration.
School was out in honor of President’s Day on Feb. 21.
Dusty Tuckness, son of Shawna Williams of Dubois, a well-known professional rodeo bullfighter, won the Lane Frost award on Feb. 4. It is an annual award given through the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The yearly honoree is someone judged to be a substantial contributor to the sport of rodeo. Dusty is the 32nd recipient of the award. He was surprised by the award at the semi-final performance of the Southwestern Exo and Livestock Show Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Young men in the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints played pickleball for their activity on Wednesday. Orvin Jorgensen helps lead the group.
Dubois Community Baptist Church Pastor Warren Cuppy was honored with a birthday cake on Feb. 20 after service.
Happy Birthday to Feb. 23 to Warren Cuppy, Rees Lynn Thomas and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 – Robin Robinett, Rebecca Aguilar, Sherri Goodmansen, Brazen Jacobs, Ariano Figueroa and Jezabella Perez; Feb. 25 – Shaylee Babcock, Karina Gonzales, Charles Sexton, Kathy Phillips, Alexia Calzadias and Zane Summers; Feb. 26 – Cheyenne Jensen Dalling, Martin Aguilar Jr., Yeimi Paz, Kortni Bramwell, Kenny White and Steve Beard; Feb. 27 – Vicoria Dalbeck, Nicole Brady, Shane Mickelsen, Marje Geswaldi, Linden Burton and Rodolfo Cano; Feb. 28 – Opal Ricks, Alcy Farley Larsen and Jared Wright; Leap Year – Stacey Crezee; March 1 – McCall Williams, Javier Figueroa, Camila Antonio, Sarah Peterson and Sebastian Gomez.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Feb. 26 to Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz; Ismael and Yeimi Ruiz.
Enjoy the remaining days of February. A time change and the season of spring are just around the corner! Share news with me that you’d like to see printed.