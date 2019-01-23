CLARK COUNTY—Hopefully all the recent snow will make for good irrigation water this spring. The past week brought some good precipitation. At this point, no major accidents have occurred because of the weather in our county.
Dale Horne, owner of the Kilgore Store, said that he has twenty inches of snow there. He told me that last year on Feb. 22 there was only twenty-two inches of snow. Then last year there was, according to Dale, “that monstrous March when it snowed every day.” The snow level then went from twenty-two to forty-two inches in a month’s time.
Courtney Williams of Spencer said that they measured thirteen inches of snow on Jan. 17 on the deck at the Spencer Grill.
Bonnie Stoddard said that the Celebration of Life in memory of longtime Spencer resident Jerry Lange was well attended. It was held at the ShoBan Event Center in Fort Hall.
One basketball game was postponed due to the weather on Jan. 18. The junior high Mackay Miners were to be in Dubois to play the Bobcats. That game was not played, yet the varsity team had a game that night. They played the Ririe Bulldogs. In an exciting game, the Bobcats beat the Bulldogs with a score of 51 to 48. On Jan. 19 the Bobcats went to North Gem to play the Cowboys. Today there is basketball action with ShoBan here. The junior high game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. There are also home games on Jan. 25 with both the junior high and varsity teams playing Grace Lutheran. Game start times are listed as 5:30 and 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Bobcat teams are slated to travel to Mackay.
Clark County School District participates in the Idaho State Nutrition Program and the National School Lunch Program. Specific guidelines from the state and federal programs are intended to help students eat more healthy meals. Director of food service Janitizi Furniss is working hard to make some necessary changes. Beginning in January, two menus are being followed. One is for elementary and junior high students. The other is for high school students. The reasoning for this is that there is a difference in caloric intake. There is also a change in the breakfast schedule. There will be hot breakfast two days a week and cold breakfast the other two days. The breakfast time is from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. only. A letter from Superintendent Paula Gordon was sent to school district patrons about the changes in the school food program.
Ron and Bird Derrick of Rigby visited CCHS recently. They met with students who are juniors in high school. Ron represents the American Legion and Bird represents the American Legion Auxiliary. They spoke with students and some faculty members about the Boys and Girls State program. The June events take place in Nampa, Idaho at the university there. Students interview and are selected to go for a week, one for the boys, and one for the girls, to learn more about government on the city, county, and state levels. The application process is in progress statewide now.
Talyn Neville of Hamer is preparing for rodeo season even in the middle of winter. She goes to the indoor arena in Rexburg to practice roping.
A trauma class was taught in Dubois at the community center by Bill Arsenault from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. There were about 30 people in attendance from the Clark County ambulance, the Mud Lake ambulance, and the Roberts QRU. The multiple agencies were glad to have such good training by Mr. Arsenault. Other instructors from the IF Fire Department have also helped train the emergency crews. Clark County Emergency Services Director Jill Egan said, “It was awesome to have multiple agencies come together to train. They are amazing instructors and we very much appreciate them coming to share their time and experiences with us.”
Remodeling of the Clark County courtroom is ongoing.
A blood drive sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club is planned for Feb. 5. Contact Jerry Pfenninger at 374-5749 if you would like to donate.
The Clark County Rodeo Valentine’s Dinner is set for Feb. 9th at 6 p.m. in Dubois. It is an appreciation dinner for the community. Member of the rodeo planning committee, Blake Kirkpatrick, said that there will be roast beef for dinner. “Everyone’s welcome to come and eat!” Blake said.
Kevin Small of Medicine Lodge was given a surprise party at the Spencer Grill on Jan. 19. Family and friends gathered there to celebrate Kevin’s 60th birthday.
The Camas Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association will be training fire fighting volunteers in Dubois on Jan. 28 and 29 and in February. For more information contact Richard Savage at 390-2798.
Please contact me with any news you’d like me to include in this column.