DUBOIS — It is officially summer now. Rodeo weekend has come and gone.
•
“Rollin’ in the Good Times” was the parade theme. Winners in each category are: Wagons and/or Buggies: Pete McGarry wagon; Business: 1)Ike’s 66, 2) Clark County Chicas Store; Organizations: 1)Dubois Lions Club, 2) Clark County Library; Religious: Dubois Community Baptist Church; Kid’s Bikes and 4-wheelers: 1) Joshua Perez, 2) Charlie Stadtman, 3) Kenadee and Langston Brown; School: Clark County Booster Club; Open Class: 1 & 2) Lawn Pro Truck and Kids Train; 3) Bureau of Land Management & US Forest Service; Humorous: Conni Owen; Antiques: Veterans of Foreign Wars; Agriculture: City of Dubois; Youth Horsemanship: 1) Rodeo Pee Wee Princess Presslee Nelson, 2) Rodeo Princess Cambrie Stokes with honorable mention to Jr. Queen Piper Palmer and Sr. Queen Brilee Hirschi; Adult: Philip Wagoner.
•
The originally selected pair for Grand Marshal and Pioneer Queen, Keith and Cindy Bramwell, fell ill before rodeo weekend. As they were not able to be there, George Thomas served as Grand Marshal and LaNae White was Pioneer Queen.
•
George Thomas is a lifetime Clark County resident. He grew up in Medicine Lodge and Dubois, attended Idaho State University’s Vo-Tech school after graduating from CCHS in 1974. Since his retirement in 2017, he stays busy running the Thomas Ranch, volunteering with Clark County Search & Rescue and the Dubois fire department. George’s parents are the late Bill and Edna Thomas.
•
LaNae Mattson White has been a forty-seven-year Clark County resident. She attended schools in Hamer, West Jefferson High School and the Idaho Falls Groom’s Beauty School. LaNae married a Navy man named Floyd on Oct. 6, 1962. She had a beauty shop in the old courthouse building in Dubois 1975-1993. Her husband has passed on in 2016. They have a son, Chuck White and daughter Eva Peterson.
•
Winners in the two-day rodeo events include: Bareback Riding – splitting 1 & 2) Cooper and Colton Clemens, 3)Darien Johnson; Saddle Bronc Riding – 1) Russell Kay, 2) Carson Bingham, 3) Riley Barber; Stock Saddle Riding – 1) Kolton Merrill, 2) Chris Wright, 3) Stetson Merrill, 4) Riggen Downs; Barrel Racing – 1) Kariann Cross, 2) Brittney Webster, 3) Alexis Hutchings, 4) Denna Shiner; Breakaway Roping – 1) Cassie Latham, 2) Ry Lufkin, splitting 3 & 4) Harley Besley and Sierra Sears; Tie Down Roping – 1) Brett Bedke, 2) Brey Yore, 3) Max Hoge; Team Roping – 1) Tyler Christensen & Jake Ruby, 2) JW Ball & Chance Moldenhauer, 3) Jett Vanbiezen & Dustin Thompson; Steer Wrestling – 1) Whit Smith, 2) Dustin Thompson, 3) Korben Dezurney; Out of sixteen Bull Riding enteries, there were no qualified rides.
•
Geraldine Gutierrez of Dubois, a recent graduate of Clark County High School, offered face painting during the two days of rodeo. It was a popular activity those days. She is a great artist who will be attending the University of Idaho in the Fall.
•During the rodeo weekend, money was raised for rodeo grounds upkeep and to fund future events. Money was also raised to pay the band who played at Saturday’s street dance.
•
T-ball games have taken place at Waring City Park on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Their final game is June 30 at 5:30-7 p.m. There will be homemade ice cream in celebration of a fun season.
•
Connie Hernandez of Dubois has enjoyed going to Shelley to watch the football games in which her grandsons play. Anthony and Dominique Garza play for the Idaho Mustangs.
•
Clark County natives Joanne Shenton Tavenner, Bobbi Jo Tavenner Macropoulos and Janie Shenton Christensen were in their old stomping grounds on June 23. Bobbi now lives in Roslyn, New York. Her mom Joanne and her cousin Janie live in Idaho Falls.
•
Jenny Foss of Poulsbo, Washington came to stay with her aunt Sandy McClure from June 23-26.
•
Independence Day celebrations taking place on July 4th in our area include a parade at Spencer beginning at 1 p.m. It is a free event. Anyone who’d like to be in the parade is encouraged to show up before 1 and join in the fun. There will be fireworks at dark. In Hamer, there will be a parade followed by a dinner. The parade starts there at 6:30 p.m. with lineup time of 6 p.m. There will be fireworks at dark. Kilgore will have their Independence Day celebration, complete with fireworks, on July 3.
The City of Dubois monthly meeting is re-scheduled from July 6 to July 13. Clark County Commissioners meet on July 11 and the board of trustees for Clark County School District 161 meet on July 14.
•
Happy Birthday to Brian King, Sandra Sanchez and Blake Kirkpatrick; June 30 – Donavan Egan, Echo Egan Mennear, Josh Stewart, Brock Small, Cash Thomas Quayle, Shontel Laird Sperl and Cassian Acosta; July 1 – Carrie May, Jace Arnold, Nino Carrillo, Logan Kellom, Bradley King and Aaron Stewart; July 2 – Zackary Egan, Kobe Billman, Ryan Stoddard, Tyanna Rogers and Chelsea Arnold; July 3 – David V. Espinosa, Jesus Figueroa, Braxton Kleweno, Crystal Black Whorton, Caylene Foster and Jayvon Collins; July 4 Brady Bowen, Karley Korrell, Alma Maldonado and Kaden Ramsdale; July 5 – Malinda Ricks, Maria G. Martinez, Ethan Stewart, Marie Mortensen Burkman, Tarri Leonardson, Andrea Rodriguez, Celeste Billman, Aiden Marquez and Kaleb May.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to Rob and Jennifer Laird, McCoy and Ginger Ward; July 1 — Donald and Marie Mortensen- Burkman, Osvaldo and Noemi Sanchez; Isaiel Aguilar and Patricia Gutierrez; Randy and Jill Grover.